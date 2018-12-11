Sportradar signs multi-year partnership with NASCAR

NASCAR has shown a strong commitment to protecting the integrity of their sport by announcing a multi-year partnership with Sportradar's Integrity Services, the world's leading supplier of sports betting-related monitoring, education, investigation and consultancy services.

As part of the agreement, Sportradar's Fraud Detection System (FDS) will monitor domestic and global betting activity for signs of nefarious activity for all races across NASCAR's three largest events: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Sportradar's FDS is currently used by over 75 sports bodies around the world - including the NBA, NHL, MLS, FIFA and MotoGP.

NASCAR will also benefit from Sportradar's Education and Prevention Services. This will include on-site workshops for NASCAR drivers, teams, officials and associated stakeholders delivered by Sportradar's integrity and educational experts. In addition, Sportradar's Integrity Services will also help NASCAR develop a fully-fledged betting integrity program, including robust betting-related rules and policies.

Sportradar's Director, Global Strategy of Integrity Services, Andy Cunningham said: "We are honoured and excited to partner with NASCAR in what is an important time for US sports following the Supreme Court sports betting case decision earlier this year. We look forward to supporting NASCAR in installing a best-in-class integrity framework to protect their sport and its constituents."

NASCAR VP of Global Media Strategy and Distribution, Brian Herbst, said: "It is critical to be proactive in developing safeguards that protect NASCAR's on-track product from any potential integrity threats. Sportradar is the leader in this space and knowing that our races will be monitored extensively, while also equipping our industry with the tools and knowledge they require, gives us peace of mind in being able to preserve the integrity of NASCAR as the US wagering market continues to open."

