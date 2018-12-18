Darlington Raceway to celebrate 1990-1994 era for throwback weekend

In 2019, year five of its award-winning Throwback Weekend, Darlington Raceway will celebrate the 1990-1994 era of the sport for its 2019 campaign. The 2019 event will also mark the 70th running of the Bojangles' Southern 500.

The "Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR" will be celebrated during the track's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500® and NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 weekend on Aug. 30-Sept. 1.

Darlington Raceway will honor specific moments and heroes of the 1990-94 era of the sport's storied history, including the conclusion of 2010 NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty's career and the beginning of 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Gordon's career.

The track will also pay special tribute during its 2019 race weekend to Spartanburg, South Carolina, native David Pearson, who has the most all-time NASCAR Cup victories at the track Too Tough To Tame with 10 wins. Pearson had 105 total wins in NASCAR's top series, which is second only to Petty (200 wins). Pearson passed away on November 12, 2018 at the age of 83.

"We're excited to celebrate the 1990-94 era of the sport during our 2019 Throwback Weekend," Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. "Many legendary drivers made names for themselves and the sport realized tremendous growth during that time period under the leadership of Bill France Jr. We will also celebrate the storied career of David Pearson during our race weekend, who was the most successful driver in Darlington's history, as well as recognize the 70th running of the historic Bojangles' Southern 500."

For the fifth straight year, Darlington Raceway is also excited to announce it will once again highlight its rich history with a commemorative ticket design honoring Pearson and his history at Darlington for the 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500.

"Even though we are highlighting the 1990-94 era, we felt it was important to pay tribute to David Pearson on our tickets because he truly was an icon in South Carolina who left a tremendous impact on Darlington and on NASCAR," Tharp said.

Just in time for the holidays, Darlington Raceway has started the ticket renewal process with fans receiving an e-mail communication to renew their tickets and campsites early with the ability to print a gift letter when they renew.

Renewal brochures will be mailed in early January, but fans may log in to their accounts now to receive their exclusive renewal benefits. Renewing tickets early guarantees seats at the track's best value prior to the opening of all remaining seats to the general public on Friday, February 22.

Renewing fans receive many outstanding benefits for being a loyal customer for Labor Day weekend.

Renewal benefits include:

• The track's best value of the season for the Bojangles' Southern 500® and Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

• Convenient four-part payment plan

• One free admission to the Darlington Raceway Museum ($7.50 value)

• One free Lionel RCCA (Racing Collectables Club of America) Membership ($19.95 value)

• Complete set of 2018 commemorative "7 Decades of NASCAR" tickets

• All renewal accounts are entered into a random drawing for a chance to attend the 5th annual Bojangles' Legends Breakfast on Sunday, September 1, 2019

• Special renewal pricing for Darlington Stripe Zone Hospitality ($30 savings)

• Special renewal pricing for all-inclusive driver intros, pre-race concert and pre-race pit road access ($15 savings)

• Special renewal pricing for an exclusive VIP "Untamed Access" Bojangles' Southern 500® race day experience

• Fans can create custom "Weekend Ticket Packages" (Practice, NXS & MENCS) that can save up to $60 per person

• Guests may renew their tickets and campsites by calling 866-459-RACE (7223) or visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/renewals. The renewal deadline is Friday, February 8, 2019

The Tradition Continues on Labor Day weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500® is set for Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame.

--- Darlington Raceway ---