John Henry interested in buying a stake in NASCAR

Billionaire John Henry has shown interest in buying a stake in NASCAR, potentially adding to a sports empire that includes the Boston Red Sox and the Liverpool Football Club, people familiar with the situation said.

NASCAR has been seeking minority investors, and Henry is already involved with the stock-car racing organization. His company, Fenway Sports Group, formed a partnership in 2007 with Roush Racing, home to drivers such as Matt Kenseth and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Representatives for NASCAR and Fenway Sports declined to comment. The people familiar with the deliberations asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Henry bought the Red Sox in 2002 -- just ahead of a run of championships, including one this year. The 69-year-old investor, who also owns the Boston Globe, has a net worth of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes. He made his fortune in commodities trading.

