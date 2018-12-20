Tyler Reddick could run some Cup races in 2019

Kicking off Richard Childress Racing's 50th anniversary celebration in 2019, team owner Richard Childress met with the media at the NASCAR Hall of Fame this week. He was asked about Tyler Reddick joining the team and the possibility of him running some Cup races during the upcoming season:

TALK ABOUT THE ADDITION OF TYLER REDDICK TO RCR:

"It is a reunion. I actually ran into Tyler yesterday at the shop. To have him back he is a huge asset. He is a guy who gets every bit out of his race car and I learned that being teammates with him at Brad Keselowski Racing (BKR). Sometimes it got him in trouble and I was kind of the 'steady eddie' with consistent finishes, but the days when he was on, he could do just like he did at Homestead and go put it to everybody. He has the knack and the ability to reach out and get everything that is out of the race car. We will be able to use that on the Xfinity side and hopefully somewhere along the way he can help us on the Cup side of things. Tyler is still so young and still has so far to go, but what he has done to this point is incredible. I look forward to being able to work with him again and obviously everybody at RCR getting to know Tyler a little better as time goes. He is a good kid and he is a racer and he just wants to be the best he can be at it."

TYLER REDDICK SAID MOVING TO RCR HAVING A CUP OPPORTUNITY WAS ONE OF THE THINGS THAT ENTICED HIM TO MAKE THAT MOVE. WHAT DO YOU FEEL ABOUT READINESS?

"I think Tyler has always held true to himself about where he is at. Obviously, the guy is a Xfinity Series champion now and rose to the occasion throughout the Playoffs and because of that emotionally and the things he went through during his Playoff run, I think prepares him way more advanced than what he would have been three or four months ago. I think he would sit here and tell you he's not ready to go full-time Cup racing, and I don't know if anybody really knows if they are or not until they get kind of immersed in it. I know I'm happy to get that shot for myself, but I think if the call comes Tyler can rise to the occasion and get the job done."

--- Team Chevy ---

AND "Don't be surprised to see him in a (Cup) car before the year ends," Childress told NASCAR.com, lauding the 22-year-old newcomer to the team. "We're just real impressed with him and what he's been able to do so far in his career. He's just a great young talent."