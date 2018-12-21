Rick Ware Racing expands program ahead of 2019 NASCAR season

THOMASVILLE, N.C. - On the heels of their first full season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), Thomasville, N.C.-based Rick Ware Racing (RWR) is already full steam ahead to prepare for next season, kicking off with the prestigious Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

To readily prepare the family-owned operation for another full-season slate, RWR has acquired a fleet of race cars from Leavine Family Racing (LFR) and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) respectively. Additionally, the team has acquired a second charter for 2019 which will be branded with the team's No. 52 number, expanding the organization to a two-car Cup stable next year.

Furthermore, the team also plans to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 18, 2019, with acquired owner points for its No. 25 race car as a stepping stone within the team's platform. RWR will sport the No. 25 to reflect the team's 25th anniversary season of Motorsports competition celebrated in 2016.

"It's been a busy off-season for our team since Homestead but we're embracing 2019 with a wide-open approach," said team principal Rick Ware. "By acquiring a second Cup charter it will allow us to have two full-time cars at the race track each weekend where we hope it will allow the two teams to work together and improve the team performance overall from the 2018 season.

"I'm also thrilled to know that we'll return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona and sport the No. 25; a number that is truly meaningful to me - celebrating our 25th year of existence less than two years ago. It's going to be our busiest year yet in NASCAR competition, but I feel we will be adequately prepared and look forward to a successful season."

Details on driver, sponsor and crew chief lineups for RWR's 2019 season will be announced at a later date.

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 is set for Sunday, Feb. 17 with coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90. Event coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. (ET).

