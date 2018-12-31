Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell racing in New Zealand

Kyle Larson fended off Christopher Bell to win Sunday's 30-lap midget main event at Western Springs Speedway.

Larson, who won his heat earlier in the evening, beat Bell to the finish line by .837 of a second to earn his first victory in New Zealand this year.

Michael Pickens finished third, followed by Zach Daum and Brad Mosen.

--- Speed Sport ---

AND Christopher Bell used a last-lap pass to overtake Michael Pickens and win Sunday's sprint car event at Western Springs Speedway.

Pickens was trapped in traffic in the final laps of the race as Bell closed in. On the final lap Pickens went low in the first corner while Bell took the high side, but coming out of turn two Pickens got trapped behind a slower car.

Bell took the opportunity and dove low under Pickens into turn three, dropping his left-side tires into the infield grass in the process. Bell was able to clear Pickens out of turn four and beat him to the finish line.

--- Speed Sport ---