2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Team / Driver Chart

2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Candidates (ROTY) #8-Daniel Hemric #36-Matt Tifft #47-Ryan Preece #97-Tanner Berryhill

Drivers moving to new teams Driver Old Team New Team #31-Ryan Newman Richard Childress Racing #6 Roush Fenway Racing #72-Corey LaJoie TriStar Motorsports #32 Go Fas Racing #32-Matt DiBenedetto Go Fas Racing #95 Leavine Family Racing #41-Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing #1 Chip Ganassi Racing #78-Martin Truex, Jr. Furniture Row Racing #19 Joe Gibbs Racing

Drivers without announced plans for 2019 #6-Trevor Bayne #19-Daniel Suarez (favorite to drive the #41 at Stewart-Haas) #47-A.J. Allmendinger (will do some TV work for NBC) #96-Jeffrey Earnhardt (will run at least a limited XFINITY schedule) Reed Sorenson (likely to return to Premium Motorsports)

Drivers that do not plan to race full-time in 2019 #1-Jamie McMurray (Daytona 500 and work TV) #6-Matt Kenseth (no plans to race) #95-Kasey Kahne (stopped in 2018 due to health reasons)

Charters changes since 2018

CHART KEYS

? unknown or a rumor for that section

(i) = not running for Cup Series points

Bold-Italics = new driver, sponsor, car#, owner, crew chief...etc

FULL-TIME TEAMS

No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Landon Cassill StarCom Tony Furr ECR Engines

The team has purchased the Richard Childress Racing #27 team charter that they leased in 2018. Landon Cassill will return as the driver.(12-17-2018)

No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Kurt Busch Monster Energy (? races) Matt McCall Hendrick Motorsports (2019) ?Cessna (2004 Champion) ?McDonald's ?DC Solar ?GearWrench ?First Data

Kurt Busch will take over in 2019 with a 1 year deal. Monster will be the primary sponsor for an unknown number of races. It could be Busch's final year of full-time racing.(12-4-2018). McMurray confirmed he will not return to the team. He has not decided if he will run the Daytona 500 and says he is not actively looking for another ride(11-17-2019). McMurray was reportedly offered a Daytona 500 ride by Ganassi, then a job with Chip Ganassi Racing next season. McMurray has not decided whether to stop racing, or look for another ride(9-10-2018). McMurray's contract is believed to be up at the end of 2018. There are rumors that he will be replaced by Kurt Busch, if Busch doesn't return to Stewart-Haas.

No. 2 Team Penske Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Brad Keselowski Miller Lite (2018+) Paul Wolfe Roush-Yates (2020+) ?AutoTrader (2018+) (2012 Champ) ?Wurth ?Snap-On ?Discount Tire (2018+) ?Alliance Truck Parts ?Horizon Global Corporation

Keselowski and Wolfe signed multi-year renewals in 2018. Miller Lite signed a renewal for 2018 "and beyond" that scaled their sponsorship back to 11 races in 2018. 2019 races have not been announced. Discount Tire also signed a multiyear agreement beginning in 2018.

No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Austin Dillon DOW Danny Stockman ECR Engines Liberty National ?American Ethanol ?AAA ?SYMBICORT ?Coca-Cola

No word on any changes with the #3 team.

No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Kevin Harvick Busch/Busch Light (16 races?) Rodney Childers Roush-Yates (2019) Jimmy Johns (15 races?) (2014 Champ) Mobil 1 Hunt Brothers Pizza (? races)

Hunt Brothers Pizza will sponsor an unknown number of races(10-10-2018). Harvick has at least one more year left on his contract. Busch Beer will return in 2019. Jimmy Johns will return. Outback Steakhouse is not returning.

No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Ryan Newman (2021?) Wyndham Rewards Scott Graves Roush-Yates Oscar Mayer ?Advocare ?Performance Plus Oil ?Cabella's/Bass Pro Shops

Scott Graves left Joe Gibbs Racing late in 2018 and will serve as Newman's crew chief in 2019(10-23-2018). Matt Kenseth says he has no place to race in 2019 (10-6-2018). Newman will join Roush in 2019 and drive the #6 for the full season. The deal is reportedly for three years. Sponsorship was not announced. Matt Kenseth does not want to compete full time.(9-21-2018). Newman has been talking to Roush. Kenseth is said to not be interested in a full season(9-17-2018) Jack Roush says Bayne will not return to the No. 6 and the team is in negotiations with other drivers(9-12-2018). With Ryan Newman's future at Richard Childress uncertain, he has reportedly been talking to other teams, including Roush Fenway about the #6 ride(9-12-2018). Trevor Bayne and Advocare are signed through 2019, but there is speculation that Bayne could be released from the team. Rumors have Bayne taking the sponsorship to JR Motorsports for a full season of XFINITY racing. It is unknown if Kenseth will (or even wants to) return for a full 2019 season. Wyndham Rewards signed a "multi-year" sponsorship in early 2018.

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Daniel Hemric (ROTY) Caterpillar (8 races)(2018+) Luke Lambert ECR Engines Liberty National Life Insurance Bass Pro Shops / Cabela's VF Workwear Cessna

The team will switch from No. 31 to No. 8 for 2019. Caterpillar, Bass Pro Shops, Liberty National Life Insurance and VF Workwear will return as sponsors. Cessna will join the team as primary for an unknown number of races. (12-14-2018) Lambert will continue to serve as crew chief for the #31 team(11-21-2018). Liberty National will return to sponsor an unknown number of races(10-12-2018). Hemric will drive the #31 in 2019. Newman moves to Roush Fenway Racing to drive the #6 Ford. No word if any of the sponsors will move with him (9-28-2018). Ryan Newman has announced that he will not return to RCR next season(9-15-2018). With Ryan Newman's future at Richard Childress uncertain, he has reportedly been talking to other teams, including Roush Fenway about the #6 ride(9-12-2018). Newman's contract is believed to end in 2018. Caterpillar scaled back sponsorship to 8 races in 2018. Bass Pro Shops / Cabela's added some races.

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Chase Elliott (2022) NAPA Auto Parts (26 races) Alan Gustafson Hendrick Motorsports Mountain Dew (4 races) Kelley Blue Book(2 races) Hooters (3 races) SunEnergy1? Little Caesars?

Hooters has signed an extension that will have them sponsor 3 races each year through 2021(9-21-2018). NAPA Auto Parts(26 races), Kelley Blue Book (2 races), and Mtn Dew (4 races) are signed as sponsors through 2020. Elliott is signed through 2022.

No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Aric Almirola Smithfield (? races) John Klausmeier Roush-Yates Mobil 1? Valley Technical Academy (2 races)

Valley Technical Academy will sponsor Almirola for two races in 2019(9-26-2018). The length of Almirola and Smtihfields' contract were not disclosed when he signed with the team for 2018.

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Denny Hamlin FedEx (2020) Chris Gabehart Toyota Racing Development

Mike Wheeler left to become the crew chief for #95 Leavine Family Racing. Chris Gabehart takes over at Hamlin's crew chief. Hamlin and FedEx are signed through 2020 and no changes are expected.

No. 12 Team Penske Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Ryan Blaney BodyArmour (3 races) Jeremy Bullins Roush-Yates Menards? REV Group? Fitzgerald Glider Kits? PPG? Dex Imaging? Hawk/Carlisle? VF Workwear (2020) (2 races) MoneyLion (1 race)

MoneyLion is scheduled to be the primary sponsor at Phoenix in March 2019 (11-8-2018). VF Workwear will be the sponsor at Michigan in June and Kansas in October in both 2018 and 2019 (10-15-2018). BODYARMOR will sponsor 3 races in 2019.(9-12-2018). This team has a charter after buying Roush Fenway's #16 team charter prior to the 2018 season. Blaney signed a multi-year deal before the 2018 season.

No. 13 Germain Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Ty Dillon GEICO (2020)(32 races) Matt Borland ECR Engines Twisted Tea (was 4 races)?

Ty Dillon and GEICO signed a "multi-year" renewal with Germain Racing in 2017. The number of races GEICO will sponsor in 2019 hasn't been announced. It is unknown if Twisted Tea will return. Matt Borland also signed a multi-year deal prior to the 2018 season.

No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Clint Bowyer PEAK / BlueDEF (3 races) Mike Bugarewicz Roush-Yates Rush Truck Centers? Mobil 1? One Cure? Haas Automation? ITsavvy? Busch Beer?

PEAK / BlueDEF will be the sponsor for three races in 2019(10-15-2018). It is believed that Bowyer's contract runs through at least 2019. The team still needs steady sponsorship.

No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Ross Chastain Low T Center? Pat Tryson ECR Engines

Ross Chastain will return to this ride in 2019 (10-7-2018).

No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2019+) Fastenal (~15 races) Brian Pattie Roush-Yates Fifth Third Bank (5 races) SunnyD (4 races) Little Hug Fruit Barrels?

Fastenal, SunnyD and Fifth Third Bank have renewed their sponsorship through 2021 with the exact number of races not announced. Stenhouse has a contract through at least 2019.

No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Kyle Busch (2019+) M&Ms/Skittles/Snickers/Pedigree Adam Stevens Toyota Racing Development (2015 Champion) Interstate Batteries (was 6 races)

Busch and Mars are signed through at least 2019.

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Martin Truex, Jr. ?Bass Pro Shops Cole Pearn Toyota Racing Development (2017 Champion) Stanley? PEAK? ARRIS? (22 races)

Martin Truex, Jr. and Cole Pearn will join Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019. The deal is "multi-year".(11-7-2018). AARIS is not likely to return, with the departure of Daniel Suarez.

No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Erik Jones DeWalt? Chris Gayle Toyota Racing Development Circle K? Resers? Sport Clips?

No changes anticipated.

No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Paul Menard Menards (was 22 races) Greg Erwin Roush-Yates Motorcraft/Quick Lane

No changes expected with either Menard or sponsorship.

No. 22 Team Penske Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Joey Logano (2023) Shell-Pennzoil (was 32+1 races) Todd Gordon Roush-Yates (2018 Champion) AAA Southern California Autotrader.com (was 2 races) Autotrader.com (was 2 races)

MoneyLion is scheduled to be the primary sponsor at Talladega in April and Watkins Glen in August in 2019 (11-8-2018). Logano is signed through 2023 as is primary sponsor Shell-Pennzoil.

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier William Byron Axalta (13 races) Chad Knaus Hendrick Motorsports Liberty University (12 races) Hertz (4 races) UniFirst (3 races)

Chad Knaus will take over as crew chief for Byron(10-10-2019). Hertz will be the sponsor for four races. Axalta's sponsorship runs through 2022 and will be 13 races in 2019. Unifirst sponsorship runs through 2023 and will be for 3 race. Liberty University is expected to return.

No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Corey LaJoie Schluter Systems Randy Cox Roush-Yates Keen Parts/Corvetteparts.net

The team says it still needs sponsorship for about 10 races, but is in a better position that it has been in previous years.(12-24-2018)

LaJoie will join Go Fas for the full 2019 season. Schluter Systems will join him as a sponsor. Randy Cox will remain the crew chief.(12-20-2018)

DiBenedetto will move to the #95 of Leavine Family Racing(10-10-2018).

DiBenedetto has announced that he will not return in 2019 but has no plans as of yet (9-10-2018).

No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Michael McDowell Love's Travel Stops (was 18 races)? Derrick Finley Roush-Yates K-LOVE (was 5 races)? A&W All American?

McDowell will return for the full season.

No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Matt Tifft ? ? Roush-Yates (ROTY)

Matt Tifft will run the full season in 2019. Sponsors, crew chief, etc have not been announced.(11-27-2018).

No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Chris Buescher Kroger ClickList Trent Owens Hendrick Motorsports (2019+) Scott Products Kleenex Cottonelle Bush's Beans (2020+?) Louisiana Hot Sauce Natural Light? Maxwell House?

Bush's Beans has signed a multi-year extension to sponsor the #37 team(8-16-2019).

Buescher signed a "multi-year" deal in 2017.

No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier David Ragan Shriners Hospital for Children? Seth Barbour Roush-Yates (2019) SpeedCo? Fr8 Auctions? Juice Battery? 1000Bulbs.com (was 4 races)? Bad Boy Mowers? Connor Company?

Ragan will return for the full season.

No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier ?Daniel Suarez AARIS? ?Billy Scott Roush-Yates Haas Automation? State Water Heaters?

Busch moves to Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the #1. Suarez is expected to take over the ride. Busch and Monster Energy are signed thru 2018. There are rumors that Busch could leave and go to Chip Ganassi Racing with Monster to replace Jamie McMurray in the #1 Chevy. Who would replace Busch if he leaves is some of the biggest speculation. Some believe that Christopher Bell could be favored to move into the seat. However, should Furniture Row shut down and Truex move to Gibbs, that would open this seat for Suarez. At Darlington, Busch said he has two contract offers for next season and that Monster would stay with him.

No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Kyle Larson CreditOne (was 16 races)? Chad Johnston Hendrick Motorsports DC Solar? McDonald's? First Data?

Larson's contract length is unknown, but Ganassi said in 2017 that Larson "isn't going anywhere". Credit One stepped up in 2018 to become the teams primary sponsor but the length of the contact is not known.

No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Bubba Wallace U.S. Air Force (2 races) Drew Blickensderfer ECR Engines 2020 World Wide Technology STP (was 2 races)

World Wide Technology will return and be the primary sponsor for an unknown number of races(12-20-2018). The U.S. Air Force will be the sponsor at Daytona in July and Phoenix in November.(12-14-2018) The team continues to search for solid sponsorship, but RPM has picked up the option for Wallace through 2020.

No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Ryan Preece Kroger ClickList Tristan Smith Hendrick Motorsports (ROTY) Kingsford Charcoal Clorox Scott Products Bush's Beans

Ryan Preece will join JTG in 2019. The length of his contract was not announced (9-28-2019). JTG Daugherty will release Allmendinger at the end of the season. A replacement driver has not been named, but is rumored to be Ryan Preece. No word where Allmendinger will end up (9-25-2018). Sponsor contract lengths are unknown.

No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Jimmie Johnson Ally Financial Kevin Meendering Hendrick Motorsports (2020) (2006,2007,2008,2009 2010,2013,2016 Champ)

Ally Financial will be Johnson's full-time sponsor through 2020(10-28-2018). Kevin Meendering will take over as Johnson's crew chief, replacing Chad Knaus, who moves to the #24 team.(10-10-2018). Lowe's will not return as the full time primary sponsor but could be back for a few races in 2019. Johnson and Knaus are signed through 2020.

No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevy/Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Cole Custer? Haas Automation? Pat Tryson? ECR Engines? Harrison Rhodes? Keen's Buildings? Pro-Motor Engineering? BUBBA Burgers? Prefund Capital?

Team will run the full season. Driver and sponsor announcements have not been made.

No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevy/Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Cody Ware? ? ? ECR Engines? Pro-Motor Engineering?

The team has announced that they have secured a second charter and will run the full season. Driver and sponsor announcements have not been made.(12-21-2018) Cody Ware says the team plans to run the #51 and #52 full time in 2019(11-27-2018).

No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier ? ? Wally Rogers? Pro-Motor Engineering ?

This team may not have a charter

Team has not announced any plans. They could scale back their efforts in 2019.(12-22-2018) Whitt will not return to racing in 2019(11-12-2018). Cole Whitt says he has considered stepping away from racing to be closer to family in California(11-1-2018).

No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier ? ? ? ?

Spire Sports + Entertainment has bought the #78 charter from Furniture Row Racing and plans to run the #77 team full-time. They are expected to run Chevys. No additional details released yet. (12-5-2018)

No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Alex Bowman Nationwide Insurance (20 races) Greg Ives Hendrick Motorsports (2020) Axalta (2022)(was 15 races) Valvoline (2022) (2 races) Eastman/Llumar (was 1 race)

Bowman's contract has been extended through 2020. Nationwide is signed through 2020 and will sponsor 19 races in 2019 and 2020. Axalta has extended their sponsorship agreement with Hendrick through 2022. Axalta will sponsor Bowman in 12 races in 2019. Valvoline will be the primary sponsor for two races in each season thru 2022.

No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Matt DiBenedetto WRL General Contractors? Mike Wheeler TRD (2020) Procore Dumont Jets (was 2 races)

Mike Wheeler has been named crew chief (11-27-2018). Looks like Mike Wheeler will move over for JGR to be the crew chief in 2019 (11-9-2018). The team will switch to Toyota in 2019 with Matt DiBenedetto driving and a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing. The deal with DiBenedetto and Toyota is a two year deal. The Toyota deal has a one year option.(10-10-2019).

No. 97 Obaika Racing Toyota Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Tanner Berryhill ? Dan Stillman ? (ROTY)

This full-time team will not have a charter

Obaika plans to run the full season with Tanner Berryhill driving. No sponsor or crew chief has been announced. r(12-3-2018). Team bought cars and equipment from the defunct BK Racing team in 2018.

Teams that could run a part time schedule

Part-time teams do not have charters and must qualify for races on time

No. 7? Tommy Baldwin Racing Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier ? ? ? ?

No. 7/55 Premium Motorsports Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier ? ? Todd Parrott? ?

Premium Motorsports has shifted between the #7 and #55 cars throughout the 2018 season. A variety of drivers have been in the car, including J.J. Yeley, D.J. Kennington, Reed Sorenson, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Jesse Little and Joey Gase.

No. 31? Richard Childress Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Tyler Reddick ? ? ECR Engines

Daniel Hemric moves to Cup for the full season. The team changed from No. 31 to No. 8. It is rumored that Tyler Reddick could run some Cup races.

No. 62 Gaunt Brothers Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Brendan Gaughan? Beard Oil? Darren Shaw? ECR Engines South Point Resort & Casino

Team ran restrictor plate events in 2018 but have made no announcements about 2019.

No. 66 MBM Motorsports Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Timmy Hill(i) ? Mike Hillman? Race Engines Plus Carl Long(i)? Mark Thompson?

Team will likely continue to run some races but plans on focusing more on the XFINITY series.

No. 92 Ricky Benton Racing Ford Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Timothy Peters? Black's Tire and Auto Service? Mike Hester Roush Yates Carquest Auto Parts?

Team ran restrictor plate events in 2018 but have made no announcements about 2019.

No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Jeffrey Earnhardt? Lordco Auto Parts? Mark Hillman? Triad Racing Technologies? D.J. Kennington? Parker Kligerman?

No word on 2019 plans. Team ran a partial schedule in 2018 with Jeffrey Earnhardt running the last 14 races, Parker Kligerman running two races and Kennington ran six races.

No. 99 StarCom Racing Chevy Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Derrike Cope? StarCom? Wayne Carroll? ? Garrett Smithley? Kyle Weatherman?

Team ran a partial schedule in 2018 with a variety of drivers, including Derrike Cope, Garrett Smithley, Kyle Weatherman and Landon Cassill.

GMS Racing Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Derrike Cope? StarCom? Wayne Carroll? ? Garrett Smithley? Kyle Weatherman?

GMS Racing considered running some Cup races in 2018, but decided to run the full season in XFINITY. They may again consider Cup in 2019 but nothing has been announced.

Teams that will not compete in 2019

No. 23 BK Racing Toyota Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier ? ? ? ?

This team becomes the new #36 of Front Row Motorsports with driver Matt Tifft in 2019. Front Row Motorsports is now a three-car team. (11-27-2018)

U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge J. Craig Whitley approved the sale of the BK Racing charter and most of the assets for $2.08 million Thursday afternoon (8-30-2018).

No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota Driver Sponsor(s) Crew Chief Engine Supplier Martin Truex, Jr. Bass Pro Shops Cole Pearn TRD Auto-Owners Insurance

The team announced in September that they would cease operations at the end of 2018.