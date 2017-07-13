Sanel Auto Parts and Parts Plus sponsoring Chastain at New Hampshire

Sanel Auto Parts and Parts Plus will sponsor driver Ross Chastain and the # 4 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet in Saturday's Overton's 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

One of the most talented young drivers in the series, Chastain has gained renewed attention with finishes of fourth and sixth in recent Xfinity races.

"We are thrilled to have the folks at Sanel and Parts Plus on board with us this week," said team owner Johnny Davis, a veteran of the Xfinity Series. "We show up at the track every week with our cars at their very best, and I know Sanel and Parts Plus look at their business exactly the same way. We're looking forward to a big weekend at Loudon with them."

Sanel Auto Parts has 38 locations in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. The company's headquarters is in Concord, N.H.

Sanel Auto Parts is a leading auto parts, heavy-duty truck parts and body shop supplies distributor delivering quality parts, automotive paint and body supplies, and tools and equipment that are durable, dependable and long-lasting. Sanel employs a knowledgeable, professionally trained team of automotive experts that assist professional mechanics, service garages and individual customers with finding the right products and solutions that fit their needs. We are an auto parts store that is dedicated to honesty and integrity from our products to our services, right down to our commitment to high customer service standards.

Parts Plus has a successful history in motorsports sponsorship with an active role in the National Hot Rod Association.

"It's great to have an area sponsor involved when we race," said driver Ross Chastain. "We're proud to carry the colors of Sanel Auto Parts and Parts Plus this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway."

--- JD Motorsports ---