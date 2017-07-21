NASCAR has talked with Xfinity teams about further limiting Cup drivers in Xfinity races, series managing director Wayne Auton said Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

One possibility would be for Cup drivers to be limited to five Xfinity races only regardless of their experience level, which could be a significant cut for some drivers.

Currently, drivers with more than five full-time seasons in Cup are limited to 10 Xfinity races. They also cannot compete in the four Dash 4 Cash races and the final eight races of the season.

Drivers with less than five full-time Cup seasons - Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Daniel Suarez for example - are allowed to compete in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races and all playoff events except the season finale in Miami.

"We have been in talks with teams about even limiting the number of races more or stay where we're at," Auton said. "Those conversations are ongoing. Stay tuned. I think some announcements will be coming out here pretty soon on what the garage area has asked us to look at.''

"We want to make sure that we have 40 cars on the racetrack every week and we have 40 competitive cars on the racetrack every week,'' Auton said. "I'm very proud of the way our Xfinity drivers have held up this year. Have they won as many races as the other series drivers? No, they haven't, but I'm going to tell you what, you can't go from a lack of effort. They're really driving their cars really hard this year to make sure they get that championship at Homestead.''

--- NBC Sports ---