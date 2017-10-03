MotoRad sponsoring Tifft at Charlotte

• TIFFT AT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Matt Tifft heads to Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway (CMS) in his first full season at Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). For the 28th race of the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season, Tifft will make his third-career NXS start at CMS behind the wheel of the No. 19 MotoRad Toyota Camry. This will be the cutoff race that will determine the eight drivers to advance into the second round of the 2017 NXS Playoffs.

• JGR AT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY: Joe Gibbs Racing has a total of 87 starts at CMS. Of those 87 starts, JGR has eight wins, five poles, 35 top-five finishes, 50 top-10 finishes, an average start of 11.1 and an average finish of 12. Kyle Busch captured five of the team's eight victories with Mike Bliss, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin each winning once.

• THIS WEEK ON THE NO. 19 TOYOTA: This week the No. 19 MotoRad Toyota Camry will be on display for the Drive For The Cure 300. As a sponsor of Tifft's No. 19 Camry, this will be the first time that MotoRad is represented as the primary sponsor for the 2017 season. Tunity, Wastebits and Surface Sunscreen will be featured as associate sponsors at the 1.5-mile track.

• ABOUT MOTORAD: MotoRad is the leader in automotive thermostats, radiator caps and fuel caps sold to the North American automotive aftermarket. The company is also a long time OE supplier and is a wholly owned subsidiary of MotoRad Automotive Products.

• MOTORAD EXCITEMENT: "MotoRad is excited to be featured on the No. 19 NASCAR XFINITY Series Toyota Camry driven by Matt Tifft for the Drive For the Cure 300 race in Charlotte, October 7th. Matt's energy, enthusiasm and commitment to the sport fall right in line with MotoRad's company values and assurance to our customers of 'Leading the Way in Coverage and Service'. We wish him the best as he pursues the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series Championship and are proud to support him in this endeavor." Brandon Kight, Vice President of Marketing, MotoRad.

MotoRad will sponsor Matt Tifft at Charlotte in October. Joe Gibbs Racing

• XFINITY SERIES POINT STANDINGS: Entering Charlotte, Tifft is positioned in seventh place after a second straight top-10 finish in Dover. Tifft sits 40 points back from the lead of the Driver's Championship Point Standings and looks to advance into the second round of the playoffs with a strong finish again this weekend.

• ROOKIE SEASON CAMPAIGN: Tifft sits in fourth place of the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points behind drivers William Byron, Daniel Hemric and Cole Custer.

• RACE INFORMATION: The Drive For The Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch and listen live on NBCSN, Sirius XM channel 90 and PRN Radio.

--- Joe Gibbs Racing ---