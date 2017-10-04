Night Owl Contractors sponsoring Sieg at Charlotte

SUGAR HILL, Ga. (October 4, 2017) -Ryan Sieg and his RSS Racing team will head to Charlotte Motor Speedway with a new sponsor. Night Owl Contractors, based in Charlotte, will be the primary sponsor of the #39. Night Owl Contractors is a family business that provides multifamily clients with the professionalism that can only come from many years of experience. They are commercially licensed as general contractors in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Sieg qualified and finished the top 10 last October at Charlotte and hopes to do the same this weekend. "Charlotte is one of my favorite tracks so I can't wait to get there this weekend. It's great to welcome Night Owl Contractors to the team and I'm happy to have them on our car," commented Ryan Sieg. XFINITY Series teams will have two practices on Friday before qualifying and racing Saturday afternoon. Sieg currently sits 16th in the driver standings.

Night Owl Contractors will sponsor Ryan Sieg at Charlotte in October. RSS Racing

