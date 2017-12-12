2018 XFINITY race start times announced

NASCAR released 2018 race start times and network coverage for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including the season-opener at Daytona on FS1 and the Xfinity Series Championship at Miami on NBCSN.

Key time changes include a switch to night racing at Richmond Raceway in April, later start times in the spring for races at Texas Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway and an earlier, 5 p.m. ET start time at Iowa Speedway in June and at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in September. In addition, the fall race at Texas now starts at 3:30 p.m. ET

Times for 2018 races were selected collaboratively to meet the needs of fans, teams, tracks and broadcast partners. Fans should look to see more information from several tracks about additional enhancements to their race weekend schedules in the coming weeks.

