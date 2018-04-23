Jennifer Jo Cobb in the #55 at Talladega

Mooresville, NC (April 23, 2018) - JP Motorsports (JPM) announces that full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Jennifer Jo Cobb, will pilot its #55 Toyota Camry in this Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Sparks Energy 300 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

This will be Cobb's first NXS race of the season, who is fresh off of her NASCAR Whelen Euro Series debut in Valencia, Spain where she raced the #10 Motorvision.TV Chevrolet for Racing-Total Team from Germany. "It's turning into a really good year with unexpected opportunities coming up - first Spain and now Talladega!" said the Kansas City, Kansas native. "My team, JJCR and JP Motorsports have been working together to help each other during the 5-week break from the truck series," she continued, "and my team rallied for me to be able to drive this race. A group of race fans found out about the opportunity and went to work to collect the money to cover the race expenses for us and it became a win-win for both of our teams." Because of those efforts Swamp Daddy Crawfish restaurant will be on the hood and a logo for the "Show Me Dega Boulevard Club" race fans will be an associate sponsor.

JP Motorsports, owned by Jerry and Phyllis Hattaway, fields two full-time teams in the NXS series. Cobb's teammate will be Josh Bilicki, driving the #45 Prevagen Toyota Camry. Cobb will continue to race full-time in the NCWTS but is also seeking sponsorship opportunities to race more with JPM in the NXS series.

