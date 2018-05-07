Gallagher told to leave Charlotte test

Spencer Gallagher, suspended indefinitely for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy, briefly attended Monday's Xfinity Series test at Charlotte Motor Speedway before he was informed he was not allowed to be there and left.

Suspended drivers are not permitted to attended any NASCAR-sanctioned events.

A NASCAR spokesperson said Gallagher was not aware he was barred from the test. Upon learning that his suspension precluded him from being in the garage, he left.

A GMS Racing spokesperson told NBC Sports on Monday that a driver for the May 26 race at Charlotte - the next Xfinity race - has not been finalized.

