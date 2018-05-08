U.S. Cellular to back JRM's No. 1 Chevrolet as primary sponsor at Iowa

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 8, 2018) - JR Motorsports announced today that wireless carrier U.S. Cellular® will join Elliott Sadler and the No. 1 team as a primary sponsor for the U.S. Cellular 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway on July 28.

"It's an honor to have an organization like U.S. Cellular join our team of partners," said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager at JRM. "U.S. Cellular has been a devoted supporter of the NASCAR industry on both the team side and track side, and we're grateful to have them on board. We look forward to building a strong relationship together."

Sadler will debut the No. 1 U.S. Cellular Chevrolet Camaro at Iowa in his 16th Xfinity Series start at the facility. Currently, after 14 starts at Iowa, he's claimed one victory, seven top-five finishes, 13 top-10 finishes and three pole awards. Sadler's lone win came in U.S. Cellular's August 2012 event, where he started from the pole and led 60 laps en route to the checkered flag. To date, the Virginia native leads the NXS point standings with a series-high of three stage wins, eight top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes in the season's opening 10 races.

"We are thrilled to have Elliott Sadler - one of the best in the business - behind the wheel of the U.S. Cellular Camaro for our 10th U.S. Cellular 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race," said Grant Leech, vice president of brand marketing at U.S. Cellular. "We know that NASCAR has one of the biggest fan bases in sports, and we look forward to providing them an exciting and fun experience at this year's race."

The U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway will air at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 28, on NBCSN.

