Tullman-Walker Racing announces formation of new NASCAR Xfinity Series team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - Officials from Tullman-Walker Racing (TWR) announced today the formation of a new NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team who will attempt to compete in a minimum of three Xfinity Series races beginning with Saturday afternoon's U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

Tullman-Walker Racing is owned and operated by Steve Tullman, a successful entrepreneur and business partners Jim and Neal Walker.

Sports car standout and rookie ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards rookie Max Tullman (@MaxTullman) will drive the team's No. 26 Ford Mustang at Iowa, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway respectively.

Longtime partners Zoomi and Myota will support the team's effort at Iowa Speedway.

Tullman-Walker Racing will run three XFINITY races in 2018 - Iowa (July), Las Vegas (September), and Kansas. Tullman-Walker Racing

Tullman continues his stock car foray after competing regularly for the past few years in sports car scenes across the United States and Canada, including the IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge.

The Chester Springs, Pa. native also has three NASCAR K&N Pro Series West (NKNPSW) starts to his credit last season driving for Jefferson-Pitts Racing. His success includes two top-10 finishes in three starts delivering a career-best ninth place result at Kern County (Calif.) Speedway in Nov. 2017.

Veteran Motorsports crew chief Doug Richert, who led Dale Earnhardt Sr. to his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) championship in 1980 will oversee the efforts and serve as crew chief for Tullman.

This season, Richert has been instrumental in the success of three top-10 finishes for Tullman in ARCA, including back-to-back sixth-place finishes at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway driving for Mason Mitchell Motorsports.

"I'm very appreciative of this newest opportunity in my racing career," said Max Tullman who competed in the ARCA race at Iowa Speedway earlier this month.

"The support of TWR, Zoomi and Myota has been amazing and we're looking forward to going to Iowa this weekend and having a successful debut."

Tullman, 20, believes his prior experience at Iowa should be beneficial for his expected Xfinity Series debut Saturday afternoon.

"We had a solid 12th place finish with the ARCA car here earlier this month, but with the Xfinity car, there's no expectations," he said. "Our goal is to have two successful practices on Friday, qualify for the race on Saturday and see the checkered flag. From there, we can elevate our expectations moving forward at Las Vegas and Kansas."

Steve Tullman says he's excited about this next chapter for TWR.

"A lot of great people have been instrumental in making our transition from sports cars to the NASCAR Xfinity Series and we're hopeful for a promising debut," he said. "We expect good things from Max behind the wheel and of course we couldn't do this without the support of our partners Zoomi and Myota."

Earlier this season, Max Tullman also made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) debut for Young's Motorsports at Chicagoland Speedway. He has a minimum of two additional races on his Truck Series schedule including Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Aug.) and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct.).

