Hightower joins JD Motorsports at Iowa

GAFFNEY, S.C. - Brandon Hightower will drive the Kustom Race Parts No. 15 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday's U.S. Cellular 250 Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway.

Hightower, 20, raced at Iowa in June and is ready to challenge the track again in his first partnership with JD Motorsports.

"I'm excited to get to work with Johnny and his guys," Hightower said. "They have done a great job improving their program over the past six years, and I'm ready to get in there with them and see what we can do."

Hightower, of Natchitoches, La., will be racing with the support of his long-time sponsor, Newton, Iowa-based Kustom Race Parts, one of the nation's top suppliers of sprint car parts.

"I'm happy to have Kustom Race Parts along with us for this big race," Hightower said. "They've been with me along the way, and this is the next big step."

Hightower also races with sponsorship from Premier Recycling and Timmons Truck Center, both of Alexandria, La.

"Iowa is a tricky track because it's rough, but it's a fun track and a good one to race on because you can run anywhere, even up to the wall if you have to," Hightower said. "The track reminds me of Homestead-Miami Speedway as far as how you drive it."

Hightower has competed in 17 Xfinity Series races over the past three seasons.

--- JD Motorsports ---