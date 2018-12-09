NASCAR honors XFINITY, Trucks champions at banquet

Saturday night belonged to champions Tyler Reddick and Brett Moffitt as the best in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series were feted on Saturday night at the Crown Ballroom in the Charlotte Convention Center.

Reddick was celebrated following his title driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for the Dale Earnhardt Jr. co-owned JR Motorsports.

"This year was a big character-building year for me and it's a great honor to bring JR Motorsports its third Xfinity Series championship," Reddick said during his champion's speech.

Reddick will defend his crown but with a new team in 2019: Richard Childress Racing.

The Truck Series champion knew a little something about being an underdog as well. Moffitt surged to six wins in the upstart No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota. The championship was also the first for team owner Shigeaki Hattori. When you consider what the team's original plans were for 2018, that is quite remarkable.

"When the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series kicked off in February, our Hattori Racing team only had four races on the schedule," Moffitt said during his speech when reflecting on the season. "So to be standing here today in front of you as the 2018 champion is truly an honor and quite unbelievable."

Moffitt admitted in a post-race availability after the awards ceremony that he is still working on his 2019 plans.

Each champion received his championship ring and Goodyear presented each title-winning driver with a mini-silver replica of their respective car and truck.

Below is a complete list of the awards that were handed out on Saturday night:

Camping World Truck Series

Mahle Engine Builder of the Year: Victor Garcia, Ilmor Engines

Duralast Brake in the Race Award: Noah Gragson, No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

Mobil 1 Driver of the Year: Johnny Sauter, No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Myatt Snider, No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford

Manufacturer Championship: Chevrolet

Champion Sponsor: AISIN Group

Champion Crew Chief Award: Scott Zipadelli, No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota

Champion Truck Owner Award: Shigeaki Hattori, Hattori Racing Enterprises

Champion: Brett Moffitt, No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota (Presented with American Ethanol Award, Sunoco Diamond Performance Award, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Award)

Xfinity Series

Mahle Engine Builder of the Year: Doug Yates, Roush Yates Engines

Duralast Brake in the Race Award: Daniel Hemric, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Mobil 1 Driver of the Year: Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Sunoco Rookie of the Year: Tyler Reddick, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Manufacturer Championship: Chevrolet

Champion Car Owner Award: No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, accepted by Greg Zipadelli

Champion Crew Chief Award: Dave Elenz, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Champion Owner Award: Dale Earnhardt Jr., JR Motorsports

Champion: Tyler Reddick, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (Presented with American Ethanol Award, Sunoco Diamond Performance Award, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Award)

