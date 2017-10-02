Entry List: 40 teams entered

Practice 1: Friday, October 6, 3:00-3:55pm/et. TV - NBCSN

Practice 2: Friday, October 6, 6:00-6:55pm/et. TV - NBCSN

Qualifying: Saturday, October 7, 12:05pm/et. TV - NBCSN

Race: Saturday, October 7, 3:00pm/et on NBCSN, PRN (Stages 45 / 90 /200), Green flag 3:16pm/et.

XFINITY Entry List: There are 40 cars on the preliminary entry list for Saturday's Drive for the Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

See the complete list on the Charlotte entry list page.(10-2-2017)

Ryan Blaney, driver of the #22 Fitzgerald Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR XFINITY Series "Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200" at Dover International Speedway on September 30, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Entry List: 40 teams entered

Practice 1: Results

Practice 2: Results

Qualifying: Starting Lineup • Pit Stalls

Race: Official Race & Points Report

Blaney asserts his dominance in NASCAR XFINITY Series win at Dover: Once Ryan Blaney got the lead in Saturday's Use Your Melon. Drive Sober 200 at Dover International Speedway, it was "game over" in the second NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff race of the season. After Playoff driver William Byron led every lap of the 60-circuit first stage and banked a playoff point, Blaney took the lead off pit road under caution on Lap 64. Blaney kept his No. 22 Team Penske Ford out front the rest of the way, except for one lap led by Daniel Suarez on pit road under caution after the conclusion of Stage 2.[More](9-30-2017)

Ryan Blaney wins Dover XFINITY race: #22-Ryan Blaney won the Use Yor Melon. Drive Sober 200. at Dover International Speedway. It is his 6th XFINITY Series win and 2nd of the year. #7-Justin Allgaier finished second, followed by #9-William Byron, #21-Daniel Hemric, #48-Brennan Poole, #19-Matt Tifft, #18-Daniel Suarez, #00-Cole Custer, #1-Elliott Sadler, and #62-Brendan Gaughan.

There were 5 cautions for 28 laps and 4 lead changes among 3 leaders.

The average speed was 111.975mph.

Complete results are on the Dover race results page (pdf).

See OFFICIAL race results & points standings on the Official Dover Race & Points Report (pdf).(9-30-2017)

XFINITY Driver standings following Dover:

1) #7-Justin Allgaier, 2107

2) #9-William Byron, 2104, -3

3) #1-Elliott Sadler, 2094, -13

4) #00-Cole Custer, 2093, -14

5) #21-Daniel Hemric, 2090, -17

6) #48-Brennan Poole, 2082, -25

7) #19-Matt Tifft, 2067, -40

8) #16-Ryan Reed, 2055, -52

Four drivers will be eliminated after the Charlotte race:

9) #62-Brendan Gaughan, 2053, -54

10) #5-Michael Annett, 2048, -59

11) #11-Blake Koch, 2043, -64

12) #51-Jeremy Clements, 2035, -72

See complete owner and driver standings on the driver standings(pdf) and owner standings page (pdf).(9-30-2017)

Ross Chastain announced yesterday in the Dover International Speedway media center that he will be returning to the #4 car with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller full-time in the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Chastain has competed full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JD Motorsports since 2015. Chastain has made one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start with Premium Motorsports earlier in 2017 and will compete in his second Cup race with them this weekend, and they are currently working on more Cup Series races together in 2018.[More](9-30-2017)

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that through their technical partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, Alex Bowman, 24, will pilot the #42 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) races at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Oct. 7) and Phoenix International Raceway (Nov. 11). Hendrick Automotive Group's HendrickCars.com, which features more than 43,000 new and pre-owned cars for sale, will serve as the primary sponsor in Charlotte with additional support from Vannoy Construction. [More](9-29-2017)

The #2 team of Ben Kennedy was penalized following the XFINITY race at Kentucky Speedway. Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances. His crew chief was fined $10,000 and suspended for one race. The team lost 10 owner and driver points.[More](9-26-2017)

JGL Racing announces that it has suspended driver duties effective immediately with Dakoda Armstrong. Armstrong has piloted the team's #28 Toyota entry in the NASCAR XFINITY Series for the 2017 season with sponsorship for the program. However, due to lack of sponsorship payments, JGL Racing has been forced to make this drastic move for the rest of the 2017 season.[More](9-25-2017)

NASCAR and Comcast released a new NASCAR XFINITY Series identity mark on Tuesday, with a full rollout coming in 2018. The new look was broadcasted onto the big screen at the NASCAR Hall of Fame as NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Media Day was underway across the street in Charlotte.[More](9-19-2017)

JR Motorsports announced today the addition of Tyler Reddick to the team's NASCAR Xfinity Series program in a multi-year agreement that begins with the 2018 season opener. The 21-year-old Reddick will pilot JRM's fourth full-time entry in pursuit of the NXS championship next season.The team will also field a fifth entry in a handful of events. Additional details specific to sponsorship, crew-chief duties and car number for Reddick and the team will be announced at a later date.[More](9-14-2017)

NASCAR announced Friday the four tracks that will compose the Dash 4 Cash incentive program in the 2018 NASCAR XFINITY Series, a springtime quartet that includes a first-time appearance by Talladega Superspeedway. The four Dash 4 Cash races will be run consecutively on the overall series schedule.[More](8-25-2017)

Ford Performance is hoping to move Truck series competitor Chase Briscoe to the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season. Briscoe, 22, currently competes full-time in the Camping World Truck Series with Brad Keselowski and is a member of Ford's driver development program.[More](8-19-2017)