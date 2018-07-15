NOTE: Some of these sites may have POP-UP/UNDER ads.

Some articles may contain coarse language.

Any issues or complaints with those should be directed to that site.

Some sites require readers to register for free or via a paid subscription.

These links are provided as a service to NASCAR fans.

Jayski Social Media:

• TWITTER • Pinterest • Facebook page

Associated Press

Truex repeats as NASCAR Cup winner at Kentucky Speedway by Gary Graves

Cincinnati Enquirer

What Kentucky Speedway's Quaker State 400 says about the rest of the Cup Series season by Jason Hoffman

Frontstretch

Alex Bowman's Strong Night Goes Down with Flat Tire Early at Kentucky and

Aggressive Pit Calls Keep Joey Logano In The Hunt At Kentucky and

Martin Truex Jr. Dominates En Route to Second Straight Kentucky Victory by Christian Koelle

Kickin' The Tires

Five Things You Need To Know Today: July 15, 2018 by Summer Bedgood

LASTCAR

Blown tire in Alex Bowman's 100th Cup start ends with first last-place finish in three years and

Jeff Green edges the returning second Means car for his eight last-place run of 2018 and

Ragged start leaves Tyler Matthews last at Kentucky by Brock Beard

Lexington Herald

With Dale Jr. on TV, his fan base tries to figure out who to root for by Mark Story

Motor Racing Network

Challenging Night for Larson and

Team Penske in Top 10 at Kentucky and

Kentucky Rear-View Mirror by Pete Pistone

Motorsport

Martin Truex Jr. cruises to repeat victory at Kentucky Speedway and

Ryan Blaney: Kentucky result "not a win," but "it's a positive" by Jim Utter;

Trackbar issues rob Kyle Larson of shot at Kentucky wi by Nick DeGroot

NBC Sports

Even after Kevin Harvick's first Kentucky top five, team might 'ramp it back up' and

Martin Truex Jr. wins Kentucky Cup race for second straight year by Daniel McFadin;

Kyle Larson left to ponder what might have been after mechanical failure and

Martin Truex Jr.'s dominant win doesn't discourage competition and

Richard Petty Motorsports continues to seek sponsorship for Bubba Wallace by Dustin Long

Racer

Truex dominates again at Kentucky by Kelly Crandall

The Racing Experts

Harvick nets 500th career stage point by Dominic Aragon;

Alex Bowman crashes early in Quaker State 400 at Kentucky by Alex Bowman

USA Today

Takeaways from the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway by Jason Hoffman;

Martin Truex Jr. turns in another dominating NASCAR drive at Kentucky by Tom Groeschen

Yahoo Sports

Takeaways from Kentucky: What if we just fast-forward to Homestead? and

NBC to try a booth without a play-by-play announcer for New Hampshire race by Nick Bromberg

ESPN.com

Ricky Stenhouse warns Kyle Busch to stop 'running his mouth' and

NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway: Starting lineup breakdown by Bob Pockrass

Associated Press

Bell rallies late to win NASCAR Xfinity race at Kentucky by Gary Graves

Athlon Sports

Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Preview: Will NASCAR's Fab Foursome Return to the Front After Daytona's Demolition Derby? by Tom Bowles

Autoweek

Impending free agent Martin Truex Jr. isn't focused on his next NASCAR contract by Matt Weaver

Circle Track

What's a nice kid like you doing in a place like this? by Monte Dutton

CupScene

Kyle Busch throws some shade at Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for Daytona and

Game on: Stenhouse fires back at Kyle Busch by Greg Engle

Frontstretch

XFINITY Breakdown: Christopher Bell Spins and Wins at Kentucky by Dustin Albino

Christopher Bell Holds Off Daniel Hemric at Kentucky for Third XFINITY Series Victory and

Strong Night for John Hunter Nemechek Loses Voltage Late in the Race at Kentucky and

Donald Theetge Set to Make NASCAR XFINITY Series Debut at New Hampshire by Christian Koelle;

25 Years Later: Remembering Davey Allison, Part I AND 25 Years Later: Remembering Davey Allison, Part II by Matt McLaughlin;

2018 Frontstretch Cup: Quaker State 400 by the Frontstretch Staff

Motor Racing Network

Kentucky Story Lines by Pete Pistone

Motorsport

Christopher Bell fends off Hemric for Xfinity Series win at Kentucky and

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. calls out Kyle Busch for "running his mouth" by Nick DeGroot;

Martin Truex Jr. needs "some time" to finish contract extension and

Why a fuel-only pit stop could decide the Cup race at Kentucky and

Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup pole at Kentucky in bid to repeat by Jim Utter

Motorsports Tribune

Hemric a Runner-Up Once Again at Kentucky; Takes Points Lead and

Battery Issue Leaves Nemechek Seventh at Kentucky by Seth Eggert

NBC Sports

Staff picks for tonight's Cup race at Kentucky Speedway;

Success at Kentucky Speedway could hinge on mastering Turn 3 and

Christopher Bell wins Kentucky Xfinity race after starting from rear by Daniel McFadin;

Chad Knaus signs extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020 season and

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tells Kyle Busch to 'pick and choose your battles wisely' and

Martin Truex Jr. focused more on leading laps, wins than next contract by Dustin Long

On Pit Road

Tagliani to Drive for Young's Motorsports at CTMP by Tyson Lautenschlager

Speedway Media

Friday the 13th Proves Lucky for Christopher Bell with the Xfinity Win at Kentucky by Michelle Lippold;

Stewart Friesen Close But No Cigar and

Matt Crafton Earns Third Place at Kentucky by

USA Today

NASCAR's Kyle Busch takes savage shot at Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by Michelle Martinelli

Yahoo Sports

Chad Knaus signs contract extension to crew chief for Jimmie Johnson through 2020 by Nick Bromberg

ESPN.com

Bowman to drive car with Philadelphia Eagles logos and colors by Bob Pockrass

Autoweek

The NASCAR Truck Series playoff field is nearly set by Matt Weaver

Chattanoogan

The Decline Of NASCAR by Randy Smith

Cincinnati Enquirer

Toyota owns Kentucky Speedway while Chevrolet finds itself chasing the Camry by Jason Hoffman;

Louisville-native Ben Rhodes wins Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway by Charlie Hatch

Daytona Beach News-Journal

NASCAR, Daytona numbers continue to sag by Godwin Kelly

Forbes

Why They Now Steer Clear Of The Fight That Could Jump-Start NASCAR by Dave Caldwell

Frontstretch

Tracking the Trucks: Ben Rhodes Scores Hometown Win in Kentucky by Beth Lunkenheimer;

NASCAR 101: Erik Jones' Path from Here by Kevin Rutherford;

Friday Faceoff: Are Restrictor Plate Wins More Impressive? by Frontstretch Staff;

4 Burning Questions: Where's the Variety in Cup> by Michael Finley;

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Validates Stage Racing at Daytona by Bryan Davis Keith

Kickin the Tires

Twitter purge strikes NASCAR drivers, teams and media by Jerry Jordan

Motor Racing Network

Kentucky Fantasy Racing Preview by Jeff Wackerlin;

Whirlwind Week for Jones and

Blaney Closing in on Win and

Harvick Seeks Kentucky Win and

Home Win for Rhodes by Pete Pistone

Motorsport

Pit strategy helps Ben Rhodes earn Kentucky Truck win by Jim Utter

Motorsports Tribune

Crafton Rebounds for Kentucky Top Five and

Friesen Finishes Runner-Up After Late Engine Change and

Climbing the Ladder: Dalton Sargeant by Seth Eggert

NBC Sports

Martin Truex Jr. focused more on leading laps, wins than next contract and

Kyle Busch takes shots at Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and

Friday 5: No panic for Chase Elliott in battle for playoff spots and

Ben Rhodes scores Truck win at Kentucky Speedway by Dustin Long

Popular Speed

Observations: Buckle Up Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway by Ashley McCubbin

Race Fans Forever

Man, I Wish "Racing for the Green" Was in Place This Weekend by David Nance;

Davey in Retrospect - 25 Years by PattyKay Lilley

Skirts and Scuffs

Trackin' Trucks: Ben Rhodes Wins at Kentucky by Courtney Horn

Speedway Media

Ben Rhodes Gets Hometown Win at Kentucky by Briar Starr

ESPN.com

19 things to keep an eye on during NASCAR's upcoming Silly Season by Bob Pockrass

Bristol Herald Courier

Junior a needed NASCAR voice by Allen Gregory

Charlotte Observer

A win by the young guns is nice. But the next winner likely will be and

92 years old, one of racing's oldest living drivers still has tales to tell by Brendan Marks

Courier Journal

Martin Truex Jr. back to Kentucky Speedway as defending series champion by Jason Hoffman

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Kasey Kahne hopes to take Leavine Racing to next level in NASCAR by Godwin Kelly

Frontstretch

Happiness Is: Numbers by Ava Huston Ladner;

2-Headed Monster: Will Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s XFINITY Conflict of Interest Be a Problem? by Michael Massie and Frank Velat;

Daily Fantasy NASCAR FanDuel Forecast: Quaker State 400 by Corey Brewer;

Eyes on XFINITY: Josh Williams Doing a Lot with a Little in NASCAR by Dustin Albino;

Truckin' Thursdays: 5 Potential Winners for the Next 5 Races by Beth Lunkenheimer

JeffGluck.com

How I Got Here with Bronson Butcher

LASTCAR.info

Smithley, Gallagher, and Lyons among the many returning names at Kentucky by Brock Beard

Motorsport

Christopher Bell wants to be "the guy" in the Xfinity Series by Jim Utter;

GMS Take on Trucks: In-house fabrication made a big difference by Tim Southers;

NASCAR Mailbag: Will more existing road courses join the Cup schedule?;

NASCAR Roundtable: Stenhouse's Daytona drama and the yellow line rule

NBC Sports

Justin Haley: 'In my belief, I still won - unofficially' by Dan Beaver;

Stat breakdown: 'The Big 3' vs. field at 1.5-mile tracks by Daniel McFadin

On Pit Road

Leave Ricky Alone by Ricky Whittenburg

Pocono Record

Byron spends day at Camp Minsi, promotes Pocono by Zack Sturniolo

Race Fans Forever

50 Years of NASCAR Racing #65 Road Rage by Matt McLaughlin

Richmond Times-Dispatch

Restrictor plate shows cracks at Daytona by Randy Hallman

Speedway Media

Hot 20 - Kentucky, where the thoroughbreds will run unless Stenhouse is moving at ramming speed by Ron Thornton

Yahoo Sports

Storylines so far and what to watch in the second half of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series season by Nick Bromberg

ESPN.com

Brehanna Daniels says mom is looking down from heaven as she makes NASCAR history by Kelley Evans;

The Conversation: Danica Patrick on hosting The ESPYS, retirement and spiritual growth by Allison Glock;

Chase Elliott hopes up-and-down season results in future victories and

Chase Elliott pays tribute to late cousin with Darlington paint scheme by Bob Pockrass

Chasing the Scoreboard

In The Fast Lane: Most Improved after Daytona by Courtney Horn

Frontstretch

Did You Notice?: How Fast Are NASCAR's Young Drivers Winning? by Tom Bowles;

NASCAR Mailbox: Can Erik Jones Be Considered a Legitimate Title Threat? by Brandon Hauff;

The Frontstretch 5: Most Recent 1st-Time Winners at Daytona by Amy Henderson;

The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Daytona and

Beyond the Cockpit: Alex Labbe on the Transition from the Pinty's Series by Christian Koelle

KennyBruce.net

A tweak as teams hit the roval at CMS

LASTCAR

A track-by-track look at J.D. McDuffie's early NASCAR career by Brock Beard

Motor Racing Network

Breath of Fresh Air by Pete Pistone

NBC Sports

Bump & Run: Time to change the yellow line rule at Daytona, Talladega?;

Chase Elliott honors late cousin with Southern 500 paint scheme by Dustin Long;

What drivers had to say after first Roval open test by Daniel McFadin;

Plate race insanity needs more common sense driving by Nate Ryan

Popular Speed

Top-10 for DiBenedetto Feels Much Like a Win by Brandon Rivero;

Jones Newest Member Of NASCAR's Young First-Timers by Steve Waid

Race Fans Forever

400 Miles of Mayhem by Mitch Walker;

50 Years of NASCAR Racing: #64 - Triumph, Tragedy and the Tunnel Turn by Matt McLaughlin

Racer

Changes made to Charlotte roval after drivers make shortcut by Kelly Crandall

Speedway Media

NASCAR Drivers Get First In Depth Look at Charlotte ROVAL by Stephanie McLaughlin;

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview-Kentucky by Briar Starr

Sportsline

Kentucky Quaker State 400 Top 20 Finish Prediction by Micah Roberts

Yahoo Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Trying to make sense of the Daytona madness by Nick Bromberg

ESPN.com

NASCAR Cup Series playoff watch: Jimmie Johnson holds key spot by Bob Pockrass

Auto Racing Daily

Analyzing NASCAR's ruling on Justin Haley pass at Daytona by Amanda Vincent

Bristol Herald Courier

5 Things from Daytona by Allen Gregory

Des Moines Register

Iowa Speedway president David Hyatt makes Cup Series in Newton 'top goal' by Tommy Birch

Frontstretch

Beside the Rising Tide: Ready, Aim, D'Oh! by Matt McLaughlin;

Couch Potato Tuesday: NBC, Earnhardt Do Well With Daytona Coverage by Phil Allaway;

The Underdog House: Small Teams Star in Chaotic Coke Zero Sugar 400 by Zach Catanzareti;

Who's Hot & Who's Not in NASCAR: High-Speed Daytona Mayhem by Wesley Coburn;

5 Points To Ponder: Keeping Up with the Joneses by Danny Peters

JeffGluck.com

12 Questions with Kasey Kahne

Motor Racing Network

Power Rankings by Pete Pistone

Motorsport

Drivers cheating chicane prompt change to Charlotte Roval and

Second-generation driver Jesse Little to make Cup debut at Kentucky and

Charlotte Motor Speedway unveils race lengths for Roval races and

JTG Daugherty drivers enjoy record day at Daytona by Jim Utter

NASCAR.com

Two times I nearly died by Brad Keselowski

NBC Sports

With 10-year-old car set to be retired, Kaz Grala earns first top five for Fury Race Cars by Daniel McFadin;

Several teams to test Charlotte Roval today and

Who's hot, who's not in Cup Series heading to Kentucky by Dustin Long

On Pit Road

What Can be Done to Fix Restrictor Plate Racing? by Ricky Whittenburg

Race Fans Forever

50 Years of NASCAR Racing: #63 - The Luck of the Irish by Matt McLaughlin;

Another How to Fix NASCAR Article by Frank Buhrman

Roberts NASCAR Notes

Odds to win 2018 Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway by Micah Roberts

Speedway Media

The Final Word - Daytona and NBC delivered the goods, and the bads, on Saturday night by Ron Thornton

SpinDoctor500

The 12th Anniversary blog by Michael Knight

USA Today

Speed problem interrupts 'roval' testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway by Mike Hembree

Williamson Daily News

Young gun breaks through in race by Steve Mickey







SOME PODCAST LINKS

do NOT post Personal Podcasts or Youtube Videos

ESPN Podcasts

Marty & McGee

Dirty Mo Radio (DaleJr.com) Podcasts

MRN Podcasts

Performace Racing Network [PRN]

The Final Lap with Kerry Murphey

Frontstretch

NASCAR Podcasts

NASCAR on NBC podcast

the JAYSKI PODCAST was discontinued in 2013.

Some 'Guidelines' for Sending Article / Column / Blog Links

Jayski.com does and will NOT post blogs articles / posts / links that are nothing more then posts of team

or NASCAR or Team/driver/sponsor PR's or transcripts (even slightly altered or rewritten);

or are just notes of news reported thru out the week, reported on the site already.

Articles and Blogs must and should be original content, opinions, clean of vulgar language, proper spelling / grammar and more then just a few paragraphs

and all are required to have an authors/writers name and contact info like email address posted.

ALL articles / columns / blogs MUST be NASCAR related. Even if they are, it doesn't mean they will be posted as posted many times above:

If the 'article / blog' is nothing but a Press Release, stats from other sites, etc., it ain't getting linked.

The opinions expressed in any editorial/articles/blogs linked on this page or the site are not of the Jayski site but are presented in the interest of giving readers a variety of points of views and some enjoyment.

Links usually posted in a rough alphabetical order by site / blog

to submit fan or other articles /column links, etc, please follow the below format putting the info in place of the one shown as an example :

Racing Stories (site name)

http://www.racingstories.org/story/nascar.html (direct link)

I love NASCAR (article title)

by Joe Fan (author name, first and last)

[just send the info, not the heading too (or what is in parens)] and no HTML coding needed



This page Born on Date: August 16, 2000

NOTE to authors of articles and blogs: have gotten some complaints in the past from authors/writers/bloggers who send me their links asking and complaining when their link is not added to the article links page. Jayski.com is under NO obligation to post ANYTHING sent. If it seems different, original, interesting, clear and decently written...it will be CONSIDERED. Jayski.com does not just post a blog link because someone reads a PR and posts info from that PR. Or if someone gathers a bunch of news from other newspaper / news site and makes a blog or notes section - do NOT expect it to get posted/linked. Jayski.com checks about 100 news/newspaper/magazine/NASCAR sites a day for article links and gets about 30-45 email requests a day. Jayski.com does NOT respond informing folks if their link gets use or why is was not used. Many sites posted here have a good working relationship with Jayski.com and they get the benefit of the doubt. Blogs and newer sites tend to be watched for a while before links are posted and Jayski.com sees how they post and what their agenda may be. This is not a message board/forum/fan/social media page, where anyone can post and it is not a right to be linked. Thanks and happy posting....

Article titles in ALL CAPS/UPPERCASE will not be linked.

But it is NASCAR not Nascar, I don't post links where folks can't use the proper word NASCAR. NOT Nascar or NA$CAR but NASCAR...show some respect.

Jayski.com usually limits a site to five articles a day, if more are sent, something will be left off.

Jayski.com does NOT double post the same articles by the same writers from different sites / blogs or who sends them first

if a writer prefers to have an article linked to a certain site they must let Jayski.com know.

If the same article is changed to look different in effort to get it reposted, that writer/site/author will ceased to be posted in the future.

Jayski.com may link to some fan / personal blog sites /pages if they are interesting and about NASCAR

Jayski.com does NOT link websites / blogs that are mean, nasty, driver or/and NASCAR bashing or vulgar. any story on the blog/website must have a direct link to that particular article, not just a jump, main page or a page full of different commentary. And if an article, blog or site is just to bash drivers or NASCAR, they will not be included in the links or this page. Articles that are just team/driver/track PR's or basic news will not be posted.

just because a link is submitted, does not mean it will be posted and linked, but it will be considered.

NO APRIL FOOLS HERE: please do not send any April Fools type articles / blogs or humor / jokes posts that poke fun at NASCAR, fans or drivers.

Do not send articles / blogs links that lead readers to believe something that is not true