posted JULY 15, 2018
Associated Press
Truex repeats as NASCAR Cup winner at Kentucky Speedway by Gary Graves
Cincinnati Enquirer
What Kentucky Speedway's Quaker State 400 says about the rest of the Cup Series season by Jason Hoffman
Frontstretch
Alex Bowman's Strong Night Goes Down with Flat Tire Early at Kentucky and
Aggressive Pit Calls Keep Joey Logano In The Hunt At Kentucky and
Martin Truex Jr. Dominates En Route to Second Straight Kentucky Victory by Christian Koelle
Kickin' The Tires
Five Things You Need To Know Today: July 15, 2018 by Summer Bedgood
LASTCAR
Blown tire in Alex Bowman's 100th Cup start ends with first last-place finish in three years and
Jeff Green edges the returning second Means car for his eight last-place run of 2018 and
Ragged start leaves Tyler Matthews last at Kentucky by Brock Beard
Lexington Herald
With Dale Jr. on TV, his fan base tries to figure out who to root for by Mark Story
Motor Racing Network
Challenging Night for Larson and
Team Penske in Top 10 at Kentucky and
Kentucky Rear-View Mirror by Pete Pistone
Motorsport
Martin Truex Jr. cruises to repeat victory at Kentucky Speedway and
Ryan Blaney: Kentucky result "not a win," but "it's a positive" by Jim Utter;
Trackbar issues rob Kyle Larson of shot at Kentucky wi by Nick DeGroot
NBC Sports
Even after Kevin Harvick's first Kentucky top five, team might 'ramp it back up' and
Martin Truex Jr. wins Kentucky Cup race for second straight year by Daniel McFadin;
Kyle Larson left to ponder what might have been after mechanical failure and
Martin Truex Jr.'s dominant win doesn't discourage competition and
Richard Petty Motorsports continues to seek sponsorship for Bubba Wallace by Dustin Long
Racer
Truex dominates again at Kentucky by Kelly Crandall
The Racing Experts
Harvick nets 500th career stage point by Dominic Aragon;
Alex Bowman crashes early in Quaker State 400 at Kentucky by Alex Bowman
USA Today
Takeaways from the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway by Jason Hoffman;
Martin Truex Jr. turns in another dominating NASCAR drive at Kentucky by Tom Groeschen
Yahoo Sports
Takeaways from Kentucky: What if we just fast-forward to Homestead? and
NBC to try a booth without a play-by-play announcer for New Hampshire race by Nick Bromberg
posted JULY 14, 2018
ESPN.com
Ricky Stenhouse warns Kyle Busch to stop 'running his mouth' and
NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway: Starting lineup breakdown by Bob Pockrass
Associated Press
Bell rallies late to win NASCAR Xfinity race at Kentucky by Gary Graves
Athlon Sports
Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Preview: Will NASCAR's Fab Foursome Return to the Front After Daytona's Demolition Derby? by Tom Bowles
Autoweek
Impending free agent Martin Truex Jr. isn't focused on his next NASCAR contract by Matt Weaver
Circle Track
What's a nice kid like you doing in a place like this? by Monte Dutton
CupScene
Kyle Busch throws some shade at Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for Daytona and
Game on: Stenhouse fires back at Kyle Busch by Greg Engle
Frontstretch
XFINITY Breakdown: Christopher Bell Spins and Wins at Kentucky by Dustin Albino
Christopher Bell Holds Off Daniel Hemric at Kentucky for Third XFINITY Series Victory and
Strong Night for John Hunter Nemechek Loses Voltage Late in the Race at Kentucky and
Donald Theetge Set to Make NASCAR XFINITY Series Debut at New Hampshire by Christian Koelle;
25 Years Later: Remembering Davey Allison, Part I AND 25 Years Later: Remembering Davey Allison, Part II by Matt McLaughlin;
2018 Frontstretch Cup: Quaker State 400 by the Frontstretch Staff
Motor Racing Network
Kentucky Story Lines by Pete Pistone
Motorsport
Christopher Bell fends off Hemric for Xfinity Series win at Kentucky and
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. calls out Kyle Busch for "running his mouth" by Nick DeGroot;
Martin Truex Jr. needs "some time" to finish contract extension and
Why a fuel-only pit stop could decide the Cup race at Kentucky and
Martin Truex Jr. wins Cup pole at Kentucky in bid to repeat by Jim Utter
Motorsports Tribune
Hemric a Runner-Up Once Again at Kentucky; Takes Points Lead and
Battery Issue Leaves Nemechek Seventh at Kentucky by Seth Eggert
NBC Sports
Staff picks for tonight's Cup race at Kentucky Speedway;
Success at Kentucky Speedway could hinge on mastering Turn 3 and
Christopher Bell wins Kentucky Xfinity race after starting from rear by Daniel McFadin;
Chad Knaus signs extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020 season and
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tells Kyle Busch to 'pick and choose your battles wisely' and
Martin Truex Jr. focused more on leading laps, wins than next contract by Dustin Long
On Pit Road
Tagliani to Drive for Young's Motorsports at CTMP by Tyson Lautenschlager
Speedway Media
Friday the 13th Proves Lucky for Christopher Bell with the Xfinity Win at Kentucky by Michelle Lippold;
Stewart Friesen Close But No Cigar and
Matt Crafton Earns Third Place at Kentucky by
USA Today
NASCAR's Kyle Busch takes savage shot at Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by Michelle Martinelli
Yahoo Sports
Chad Knaus signs contract extension to crew chief for Jimmie Johnson through 2020 by Nick Bromberg
posted JULY 13, 2018
ESPN.com
Bowman to drive car with Philadelphia Eagles logos and colors by Bob Pockrass
Autoweek
The NASCAR Truck Series playoff field is nearly set by Matt Weaver
Chattanoogan
The Decline Of NASCAR by Randy Smith
Cincinnati Enquirer
Toyota owns Kentucky Speedway while Chevrolet finds itself chasing the Camry by Jason Hoffman;
Louisville-native Ben Rhodes wins Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway by Charlie Hatch
Daytona Beach News-Journal
NASCAR, Daytona numbers continue to sag by Godwin Kelly
Forbes
Why They Now Steer Clear Of The Fight That Could Jump-Start NASCAR by Dave Caldwell
Frontstretch
Tracking the Trucks: Ben Rhodes Scores Hometown Win in Kentucky by Beth Lunkenheimer;
NASCAR 101: Erik Jones' Path from Here by Kevin Rutherford;
Friday Faceoff: Are Restrictor Plate Wins More Impressive? by Frontstretch Staff;
4 Burning Questions: Where's the Variety in Cup> by Michael Finley;
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Validates Stage Racing at Daytona by Bryan Davis Keith
Kickin the Tires
Twitter purge strikes NASCAR drivers, teams and media by Jerry Jordan
Motor Racing Network
Kentucky Fantasy Racing Preview by Jeff Wackerlin;
Whirlwind Week for Jones and
Blaney Closing in on Win and
Harvick Seeks Kentucky Win and
Home Win for Rhodes by Pete Pistone
Motorsport
Pit strategy helps Ben Rhodes earn Kentucky Truck win by Jim Utter
Motorsports Tribune
Crafton Rebounds for Kentucky Top Five and
Friesen Finishes Runner-Up After Late Engine Change and
Climbing the Ladder: Dalton Sargeant by Seth Eggert
NBC Sports
Martin Truex Jr. focused more on leading laps, wins than next contract and
Kyle Busch takes shots at Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and
Friday 5: No panic for Chase Elliott in battle for playoff spots and
Ben Rhodes scores Truck win at Kentucky Speedway by Dustin Long
Popular Speed
Observations: Buckle Up Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway by Ashley McCubbin
Race Fans Forever
Man, I Wish "Racing for the Green" Was in Place This Weekend by David Nance;
Davey in Retrospect - 25 Years by PattyKay Lilley
Skirts and Scuffs
Trackin' Trucks: Ben Rhodes Wins at Kentucky by Courtney Horn
Speedway Media
Ben Rhodes Gets Hometown Win at Kentucky by Briar Starr
posted JULY 12, 2018
ESPN.com
19 things to keep an eye on during NASCAR's upcoming Silly Season by Bob Pockrass
Bristol Herald Courier
Junior a needed NASCAR voice by Allen Gregory
Charlotte Observer
A win by the young guns is nice. But the next winner likely will be and
92 years old, one of racing's oldest living drivers still has tales to tell by Brendan Marks
Courier Journal
Martin Truex Jr. back to Kentucky Speedway as defending series champion by Jason Hoffman
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Kasey Kahne hopes to take Leavine Racing to next level in NASCAR by Godwin Kelly
Frontstretch
Happiness Is: Numbers by Ava Huston Ladner;
2-Headed Monster: Will Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s XFINITY Conflict of Interest Be a Problem? by Michael Massie and Frank Velat;
Daily Fantasy NASCAR FanDuel Forecast: Quaker State 400 by Corey Brewer;
Eyes on XFINITY: Josh Williams Doing a Lot with a Little in NASCAR by Dustin Albino;
Truckin' Thursdays: 5 Potential Winners for the Next 5 Races by Beth Lunkenheimer
JeffGluck.com
How I Got Here with Bronson Butcher
LASTCAR.info
Smithley, Gallagher, and Lyons among the many returning names at Kentucky by Brock Beard
Motorsport
Christopher Bell wants to be "the guy" in the Xfinity Series by Jim Utter;
GMS Take on Trucks: In-house fabrication made a big difference by Tim Southers;
NASCAR Mailbag: Will more existing road courses join the Cup schedule?;
NASCAR Roundtable: Stenhouse's Daytona drama and the yellow line rule
NBC Sports
Justin Haley: 'In my belief, I still won - unofficially' by Dan Beaver;
Stat breakdown: 'The Big 3' vs. field at 1.5-mile tracks by Daniel McFadin
On Pit Road
Leave Ricky Alone by Ricky Whittenburg
Pocono Record
Byron spends day at Camp Minsi, promotes Pocono by Zack Sturniolo
Race Fans Forever
50 Years of NASCAR Racing #65 Road Rage by Matt McLaughlin
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Restrictor plate shows cracks at Daytona by Randy Hallman
Speedway Media
Hot 20 - Kentucky, where the thoroughbreds will run unless Stenhouse is moving at ramming speed by Ron Thornton
Yahoo Sports
Storylines so far and what to watch in the second half of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series season by Nick Bromberg
posted JULY 11, 2018
ESPN.com
Brehanna Daniels says mom is looking down from heaven as she makes NASCAR history by Kelley Evans;
The Conversation: Danica Patrick on hosting The ESPYS, retirement and spiritual growth by Allison Glock;
Chase Elliott hopes up-and-down season results in future victories and
Chase Elliott pays tribute to late cousin with Darlington paint scheme by Bob Pockrass
Chasing the Scoreboard
In The Fast Lane: Most Improved after Daytona by Courtney Horn
Frontstretch
Did You Notice?: How Fast Are NASCAR's Young Drivers Winning? by Tom Bowles;
NASCAR Mailbox: Can Erik Jones Be Considered a Legitimate Title Threat? by Brandon Hauff;
The Frontstretch 5: Most Recent 1st-Time Winners at Daytona by Amy Henderson;
The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Daytona and
Beyond the Cockpit: Alex Labbe on the Transition from the Pinty's Series by Christian Koelle
KennyBruce.net
A tweak as teams hit the roval at CMS
LASTCAR
A track-by-track look at J.D. McDuffie's early NASCAR career by Brock Beard
Motor Racing Network
Breath of Fresh Air by Pete Pistone
NBC Sports
Bump & Run: Time to change the yellow line rule at Daytona, Talladega?;
Chase Elliott honors late cousin with Southern 500 paint scheme by Dustin Long;
What drivers had to say after first Roval open test by Daniel McFadin;
Plate race insanity needs more common sense driving by Nate Ryan
Popular Speed
Top-10 for DiBenedetto Feels Much Like a Win by Brandon Rivero;
Jones Newest Member Of NASCAR's Young First-Timers by Steve Waid
Race Fans Forever
400 Miles of Mayhem by Mitch Walker;
50 Years of NASCAR Racing: #64 - Triumph, Tragedy and the Tunnel Turn by Matt McLaughlin
Racer
Changes made to Charlotte roval after drivers make shortcut by Kelly Crandall
Speedway Media
NASCAR Drivers Get First In Depth Look at Charlotte ROVAL by Stephanie McLaughlin;
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview-Kentucky by Briar Starr
Sportsline
Kentucky Quaker State 400 Top 20 Finish Prediction by Micah Roberts
Yahoo Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Trying to make sense of the Daytona madness by Nick Bromberg
posted JULY 10, 2018
ESPN.com
NASCAR Cup Series playoff watch: Jimmie Johnson holds key spot by Bob Pockrass
Auto Racing Daily
Analyzing NASCAR's ruling on Justin Haley pass at Daytona by Amanda Vincent
Bristol Herald Courier
5 Things from Daytona by Allen Gregory
Des Moines Register
Iowa Speedway president David Hyatt makes Cup Series in Newton 'top goal' by Tommy Birch
Frontstretch
Beside the Rising Tide: Ready, Aim, D'Oh! by Matt McLaughlin;
Couch Potato Tuesday: NBC, Earnhardt Do Well With Daytona Coverage by Phil Allaway;
The Underdog House: Small Teams Star in Chaotic Coke Zero Sugar 400 by Zach Catanzareti;
Who's Hot & Who's Not in NASCAR: High-Speed Daytona Mayhem by Wesley Coburn;
5 Points To Ponder: Keeping Up with the Joneses by Danny Peters
JeffGluck.com
12 Questions with Kasey Kahne
Motor Racing Network
Power Rankings by Pete Pistone
Motorsport
Drivers cheating chicane prompt change to Charlotte Roval and
Second-generation driver Jesse Little to make Cup debut at Kentucky and
Charlotte Motor Speedway unveils race lengths for Roval races and
JTG Daugherty drivers enjoy record day at Daytona by Jim Utter
NASCAR.com
Two times I nearly died by Brad Keselowski
NBC Sports
With 10-year-old car set to be retired, Kaz Grala earns first top five for Fury Race Cars by Daniel McFadin;
Several teams to test Charlotte Roval today and
Who's hot, who's not in Cup Series heading to Kentucky by Dustin Long
On Pit Road
What Can be Done to Fix Restrictor Plate Racing? by Ricky Whittenburg
Race Fans Forever
50 Years of NASCAR Racing: #63 - The Luck of the Irish by Matt McLaughlin;
Another How to Fix NASCAR Article by Frank Buhrman
Roberts NASCAR Notes
Odds to win 2018 Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway by Micah Roberts
Speedway Media
The Final Word - Daytona and NBC delivered the goods, and the bads, on Saturday night by Ron Thornton
SpinDoctor500
The 12th Anniversary blog by Michael Knight
USA Today
Speed problem interrupts 'roval' testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway by Mike Hembree
Williamson Daily News
Young gun breaks through in race by Steve Mickey
