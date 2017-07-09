Matt Hazlett/Getty Images

Races [3] that Wurth is scheduled to be the primary sponsor in 2017:

Auto Club - 3/26

Dover - 6/4

Texas - 11/5

Races [4] that Alliance Truck Parts is scheduled to be the primary sponsor in 2017:

Phoenix - 3/19

Pocono - 7/30

Charlotte - 10/7

Martinsville - 10/29

Races [2] that Autotrader is scheduled to be the primary sponsor in 2017:

Atlanta - 3/5

Races [1] that SKF is scheduled to be the primary sponsor in 2017:

Daytona, Clash - 2/18

Races [2] that Fitzgerald Glider Kits is scheduled to be the primary sponsor in 2017:

Talladega - 5/7

Richmond - 9/9

Races [2] that Freightliner Elite has been the primary sponsor in 2017:

Kansas - 5/13

Sonoma - 6/25

Races [2] that Detroit Genuine Diesel has been the primary sponsor in 2017:

Richmond - 4/30

Daytona - 7/1



Contract Status: Driver: 2017; Sponsors: Miller Lite 2017, Alliance Truck Parts 2017; Wurth 2017; AutoZone 2017+; Fitzgerald 2017+; Crew Chief 2017;

#2 Team / Driver News

Keselowski comments after Kentucky wreck #2-Keselowski fell out of the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway after an accident on lap 87. He had strong comments onafterwards.[More](7-8-2017)

Keselowski To Host 200 Military Members at Coke Zero 400 Team Penske and its long-time partner, Miller Lite, today announced a unique promotion with Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation charity designed to raise money and awareness for our nation's veterans around the upcoming Veterans Day weekend of racing at Phoenix Raceway. Beginning at this weekend's NASCAR race at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), fans and families of service men and women can visit CheckeredFlagFoundation.org to nominate a person that has sacrificed for our country. Nominees will have their name displayed on the #2 Miller Lite Ford Fusion for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Phoenix on November 12, Veterans Day weekend across the United States. The special promotion will run through the MENCS regular-season finale at Richmond International Raceway on September 9. The cost is $100 per nomination, which is fully tax deductible, and all proceeds go to the Checkered Flag Foundation. In addition to being recognized on the race car, each nominee will receive a piece of the #2 Ford Fusion's sheet metal that shows their name, along with a photo of the car and a letter of thanks from Keselowski. Fans can use the social media hashtag, #Tribute2Veterans, to highlight their nominee online as well.(Team Penske)[Read More Here](7-1-2017)

Keselowski could be without crew chief at Sonoma #2 Team Penske has made plans for crew chief Paul Wolfe not to be at Sonoma this weekend so he can remain in North Carolina for the birth of his second child, a team spokesperson told NBC Sports on Wednesday. Should Wolfe not be at Sonoma, team engineer Brian Wilson would serve as the crew chief. Wilson served in that role at Auto Club Speedway, Talladega and Kansas after NASCAR suspended Wolfe three races because Keselowski's car failed the Laser Inspection Station after a fifth-place finish March 19 at Phoenix Raceway.(NBC Sports)

UPDATE 6-23-2017 Brian Wilson will be on the box for the #2 Team Penske crew of Brad Keselowski, as full-time crew chief Paul Wolfe stays back in North Carolina with his wife, Aleah, who just gave birth to their second child, Halle Lane Wolfe. Wolfe reported to Kickin' the Tires that mother and baby are doing fine but he wouldn't be at the track this weekend in California.(Kickin' The Tires)[Read More Here](6-22/23-2017)

Silly Season heating up: Brad Keselowski left himself very little wiggle room when asked if he is a candidate to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. next season. "Roger has given me a lot, and I have no reason to not want to stay with him," Keselowski replied when The Associated Press asked him if Earnhardt's retirement at the end of the season and his open seat at Hendrick Motorsports is holding up a new deal. As NASCAR hits the long, slow stretch of summer, its "silly season" is certainly heating up and Earnhardt's seat in the #88 Chevrolet the biggest prize of free agency.[More](6-19-2017)

Keselowski expects to resign with Penske: Brad Keselowski is still a free agent but the Team Penske driver said he won't be for much longer. Keselowski: "[It's something] that I hope to have answered very, very soon. I can tell you I have gone a long ways in my life and career with the help of Roger [Penske] and all Team Penske and I hope to continue to do so. ... Roger's given me a lot and I have no reason to not want to stay with him."[More](6-13-2017)

Keselowski makes donation to National Military Family Foundation: Brad Keselowski's Checkered Flag Foundation announced the organization made a $20,000 donation to the National Military Family Foundation Saturday at Dover International Speedway. The donation will be used to support NMFA's Operation Purple Healing Adventure (OPHA) in Parkton, North Carolina, later this year.(Delaware State News)[Read More Here](6-5-2017)

Keselowski talks about contract, Kyle Busch's mic drop and more Ford and Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski met with the media after final practice for Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA 400.

SILLY SEASON IS PICKING UP. ARE YOU IN? ARE YOU OUT? "I'm standing now, that's good (laughs). I don't know, I really don't have anything to announce. A lot of stuff getting worked on."

WHAT BOTHERED YOU SO MUCH ABOUT HOW KYLE (BUSCH) HANDLED HIS PRESS CONFERENCE? "The way that (you guys) portrayed it, the hunger to win. There are some really funny bounces in life, especially in this motorsports world. But you're desire to win is not connected to how angry...any of those types of pieces...in my mind. That's one way of expressing it, but it's not the only way to win. So when people go out and write articles or the media comes out and says that's a reflection of him having the most desire to win makes me want to throw up. Not only is that a terrible message to send to anyone who's aspiring a part of the sport, it's a terrible message to send to anybody in general in this world, that it's a reflection over your desire to win. When I look at teams and people in this sport they all want to be associated with those who have the strongest hunger and desires and passions to be successful. That's natural. That includes myself. That message to convey, whether it's through the media or through different mouthpieces is a terrible message that has serious effects, not only on our sport but on our society and I don't think that's acceptable. Your desire to win can be expressed in a lot of other ways that are productive."(Ford Performance)[Read More Here](6-4-2017)

Penske wants to add Ryan Blaney as team's third driver: Roger Penske said he would like to bring Ryan Blaney into the Team Penske fold as soon possible, which would entail adding a third car to his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team. Asked if it could happen next year, he responded: "Could be."(USA Today)[Read More Here](6-3-2017)

Elliott, Keselowski quotes on Coca-Cola 600 accident: The drivers were taken out of the race after an incident on lap 19.[More](5-28-2017)

Penske's Final Appeal denied: Team Penske failed Tuesday in its final appeal of penalties issued to Brad Keselowski and his team for having too much skew in the rear suspension following the March 19 race at Phoenix International Raceway. Keselowski, who finished fifth in that race, was docked 35 points while his crew chief Paul Wolfe received a three-race suspension and a $65,000 fine. Wolfe has already served two races of his suspension, and he will miss the race this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

NASCAR final appeals officer Bryan Moss was unavailable Tuesday and was replaced by veteran television executive Roger Werner, who is chairman of the racing sanctioning-body coalition Automobile Competition Committee for the United States that serves as the U.S. representative in meetings with world-wide racing sanctioning body Federation Internationale de l'Automobile. Werner upheld NASCAR's penalty as the Penske car had more than 0.56 degrees of skew in its rear suspension when measured from one rear wheel to the other. NASCAR's new rules this year have eliminated all rear skew, and teams are given a tolerance for what NASCAR would consider the amount of movement that could occur naturally during the race and not be an egregious competition advantage. Wolfe served two races of his suspension by missing the race at Auto Club Speedway in California and the race Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The points already had been docked from Keselowski's total (but would have been reinstated if the appeal was successful). He remains in third, seven points behind second-place Martin Truex Jr. and 14 ahead of Chase Elliott.(ESPN)(5-9-2017)

TEAM PENSKE STATEMENT ON FINAL APPEAL "We are disappointed in the outcome of today's final appeal hearing. While we appreciate the process that NASCAR and the National Motorsports Appeals Panel has put in place to resolve issues like this, we felt like the penalties received following the March event at Phoenix were unjust. Brian Wilson will once again serve as Brad Keselowski's crew chief this weekend at Kansas Speedway. We're happy to finally have this behind us as the No. 2 team focuses its efforts on another Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship."(Team Penske)(5-9-2017)

Brad Keselowski shares the secret to success at Talladega Some drivers relish Talladega. Some drivers hate it. I still remember this time-it was probably 2003-and there was this video game called "NASCAR Racing 2003 PC." And I would run it and have a great time. There was this online community, and we would race all kinds of different tracks. It was a lot of fun, but there weren't a lot of great drivers. I wasn't a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver then, but I was a decent online racer. We'd go to all these different tracks. We'd go to a Bowman Gray or a Dover or a Michigan, and I had a blast with that. But you'd only get maybe five or 10 guys who were any good, and the rest were intimidated, so it was almost like it was too easy. So this online league I was racing with started this thing where we would race on Tuesday nights, and we had this series where we would race on superspeedways, and like 80 to 100 people would show up and race it. Talladega was two of the races, and my bother (Brian) and I would race on it together. I remember winning those races and thinking, 'That's so cool to beat all these guys' and kind of almost falling in love with Talladega online.(as told to Reid Spencer of the NASCAR Wire Service by Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Team Penske Ford)[full post here](5-4-2017)

Updates of #2 Team Penske Phoenix penalty and appeals: NASCAR's National Motorsports Appeals commission still is working to schedule a hearing for Team Penske, ensuring that #2 crew chief Paul Wolfe will be with Brad Keselowski this weekend (at Texas). A NASCAR official confirmed Wednesday morning that next week would be the earliest that the team's appeal of a Phoenix penalty would be heard, meaning the deferment of Wolfe's suspension would continue at Texas Motor Speedway. Team owner Roger Penske said after Keselowski's win at Martinsville that the team felt confident about its chances because it was challenging the consistency of NASCAR procedures. The team is claiming that it received only one attempt to pass the post-race inspection at the LIS platform while others have gotten multiple attempts. "You get the call that you failed the certain metric, and we wanted to get the car back and look at it ourselves," Penske said, explaining why it waited a week to file an appeal. "We huddled and decided it's going to be better for everybody if we can state our case and maybe overall, (NASCAR will) change some rules so maybe we'll have a level playing field.(NBC Sports)(4-5-2017)

UPDATE: Brad Keselowski crew chief Paul Wolfe will be suspended for the next two races as a three-member NASCAR appeals panel ruled against Team Penske following a hearing Wednesday. Keselowski's fifth-place car failed postrace inspection March 19 at Phoenix International Raceway as it had a rear steer of more than 0.56 degrees of skew. NASCAR suspended Wolfe for three races, fined him $65,000 and docked Keselowski 35 points. Wolfe sat out one race before Penske decided to appeal the penalty. He is expected to miss the upcoming races at Bristol and Richmond.(ESPN.com)(4-12-2017)

UPDATE2: "While we are disappointed in today's results, we plan to immediately request a final appeal hearing as outlined in the NASCAR rulebook. While the appeals process runs its course, we will continue to move forward and our focus will remain on getting prepared for the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event at Bristol Motor Speedway."(Team Penske)(4-12-2017)

UPDATE3: The final appeal for penalties issued to Brad Keselowski and his Penske team from the March 19 race at Phoenix will be April 25. NASCAR will allow crew chief Paul Wolfe to be at this weekend's race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Wolfe, who sat out the race following Phoenix, faces a suspension of two additional races and will have to choose whether he wants to be at Bristol with the possibility of missing the following races at Richmond and Talladega. While a crew chief has limited impact at Talladega because there is little room for adjustments on the car, it is one of the 10 NASCAR playoff tracks.(ESPN.com)

UPDATE4: The date for Team Penske's final appeal of L1-level penalties issued last month has been pushed back one day due to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race postponement at Bristol. NASCAR officials said the hearing is now scheduled for 6:00pm/et on Wednesday, April 26 at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, North Carolina. It previously had been scheduled for Tuesday. Bryan Moss, the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer, will preside over the hearing. The session will determine the final outcome of penalties issued March 22 to the Roger Penske-owned #2 Ford team after the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Team Penske filed the paperwork for a final appeal April 13, one day after the three-member National Motorsports Appeal Panel upheld the original penalties. That punishment included a three-race suspension for crew chief Paul Wolfe and a 35-point deduction for Brad Keselowski in the drivers' standings and the same amount for Penske in the owners' standings. With the appeal pending, a Team Penske official indicated that Wolfe is scheduled to be atop the pit box for Monday's Food City 500 at Bristol. Wolfe already has served one race of his three-race suspension, handing over the helm to Brian Wilson for the March 26 race at Auto Club Speedway.

Moss, the former president at Gulfstream Aerospace, has held the role of National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer since 2014. His ruling on April 26 will be final. The burden of proof will rest with Team Penske in the final appeal process. In the initial hearing, the burden of proof rested with NASCAR.(NASCAR.com)(4-24-2017)

UPDATE 5 Brad Keselowski crew chief Paul Wolfe plans to continue to work races as the Team Penske final appeal hearing scheduled for Wednesday was postponed to May 9. NASCAR Final Appeals officer Bryan Moss had to reschedule the hearing because he became ill.(ESPN.com)(4-26-2017)

UPDATE 6; Brad Keselowski crew chief Paul Wolfe will sit out this weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway to serve the second race of a three-race suspension for penalties from the March 19 race at Phoenix. Team Penske has a final appeal of the penalties scheduled for next Tuesday, but Wolfe will sit out as a preemptive move in case the appeal fails, which would then require him to only sit out next week at Kansas but return for the all-star and 600-mile race weekends at Charlotte. Engineer Brian Wilson will take his place at Talladega.(ESPN.com)(5-2-2017)

New date set for Team Penske's final appeal The date for #2 Team Penske's final appeal of L1-level penalties issued last month has been pushed back one day due to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race postponement at Bristol. NASCAR officials said the hearing is now scheduled for 6:00pm/et on Wednesday, April 26 at the NASCAR Research & Development Center in Concord, North Carolina. It previously had been scheduled for Tuesday.(NASCAR.com)[More](4-25-2017)

Keselowski joins Board of Directors at 704 Games: Video game publisher and developer 704Games announced that Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion and NASCAR XFINITY Series Champion Brad Keselowski will join the Company's Board of Directors. Brad Keselowski, full-time driver for Team Penske, has been playing NASCAR video games for over two decades and served as a consultant in the development of NASCAR Heat Mobile, 704Games' first NASCAR mobile racing game, due this spring on iOS and Android.[More](4-15-2017)

Keselowski's Darlington scheme released: At Darlington Raceway on September 3, Team Penske is bringing back a classic fan favorite - the #2 Miller Genuine Draft Ford Fusion.[More](4-14-2017)

Date not yet set for Penske appeal UPDATE: NASCAR's National Motorsports Appeals commission still is working to schedule a hearing for Team Penske, ensuring that crew chief Paul Wolfe will be with Brad Keselowski this weekend. A NASCAR official confirmed Wednesday morning that next week would be the earliest that the team's appeal of a Phoenix penalty would be heard, meaning the deferment of Wolfe's suspension would continue at Texas Motor Speedway.(4-7-2017)

UPDATE: Brad Keselowski crew chief Paul Wolfe will be suspended for the next two races as a three-member NASCAR appeals panel ruled against Team Penske following a hearing Wednesday. Keselowski's fifth-place car failed postrace inspection March 19 at Phoenix International Raceway as it had a rear steer of more than 0.56 degrees of skew. NASCAR suspended Wolfe for three races, fined him $65,000 and docked Keselowski 35 points. Wolfe sat out one race before Penske decided to appeal the penalty. He is expected to miss the upcoming races at Bristol and Richmond.[More]

Race Recap: Brad Keselowski ends Ford drought with Martinsville victory: In Sunday's STP 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, everything worked - but nothing more than Brad Keselowski's race-winning No. 2 Ford. Yes, that's right, a Ford. The car maker found Victory Lane at the .526-mile short track for the first time since Oct. 20, 2002, when Kurt Busch won at NASCAR's oldest and smallest premier series track in a Roush Fenway Racing Ford. Keselowski and runner-up Kyle Busch swapped the lead during the final 64-lap green-flag run, with Busch taking the point on Lap 444 of 500, and Keselowski powering back past Busch's No. 18 Toyota on Lap 458. From that point, Keselowski pulled away to win by 1.806 seconds, as Busch lost the long-run speed he had demonstrated for most of the afternoon.[More](4-2-2017)

Keselowski wins at Martinsville: #2-Brad Keselowski won the STP 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway for his 2nd win of the season, 1st win at Martinsville, and 23rd career win.

Keselowski led 120 of the 500 laps. He and #18-Busch swapped the lead back and for throughout the final 100 laps, but Keselowski pulled away at the end to win by 1.8 seconds.

#18-Busch held on for second, followed by #24-Elliott, #22-Logano, #2-Dillon, #47-Allmendinger, #14-Bowyer, #31-Newman, #20-Kenseth, and #17-Stenhouse, Jr.

Pole sitter #42-Larson led the first 23 laps, but fell back into the pack, lost a lap, got the free pass and settled for a 17th place finish.

#24-Elliott led at the end of stage 2 and held on for 3rd place.

#78-Truex, Jr. led at the end of the first stage, but finished 16th after a spin.

There were 19 lead changes among 6 drivers and 14 cautions for 95 yellow flag laps.

The average speed was 70.139mph.

Scheduled Race Re-Airs: Monday, April 3 at 9:30am/et on FS2; Tuesday, April 4 at 6:00 am/et on FS1

See unofficial race results, awards, laps led, cautions and more at:

Unofficial Race Results page (pdf)

Penalty Report (pdf)

Cumulative Report (pdf)

Unofficial Drivers Points Standings page (pdf)

Unofficial Owners Points Standings page (pdf)

Penske to appeal Keselowski penalty: "After having the opportunity to review the facts, Team Penske has decided to appeal the penalties following the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in Phoenix. We have requested an appeal hearing and we plan to follow the process as outlined in the NASCAR rulebook. The appeals administration has granted our request to defer the two races remaining on Paul Wolfe's suspension until the results of our appeal are known.".[More](3-29-2017)

Stewart-Haas to appeal Harvick penalty: Officials with Team Penske have not determined if the organization will appeal penalties handed down to the #2 team and driver Brad Keselowski on Wednesday, according to a statement from the team. Stewart-Haas Racing, meanwhile, announced it would appeal the penalty for the # 4 team of Kevin Harvick.[More](3-23-2017)

Phoenix post-race penalties: The #2 team of Brad Keselowski has be assessed an L1 penalty following Phoenix Raceway. Crew chief (Paul Wolfe) has been fined $65,000 and suspended from the next three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points events. Team has been assessed with the loss of 35 driver and 35 team owner points. The penalty was assessed for violation of: Sections 20.17.3.1.2 Post-Race General Inspection Measurements. Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Failed the post-race rear wheel steer on the LIS.

In addition, the #4 team of Kevin Harvick has been assessed an L1 penalty for violation of: Sections 20.3.3.3 I-4 Track Bar Mount and Supports Note: Race finish is encumbered per Section 12.10 Encumbered Race Finishes. Track bar slider assembly not approved. Crew chief (Rodney Childers) has been fined $25,000 and suspended from the next Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver and 10 team owner points.(NASCAR)(3-22-2017)

Keselowski's #2 Ford fails post race inspection at Phoenix Brad Keselowski's #2 Team Penske Ford team could face penalties this week after his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ride failed post-race inspection at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday night. The #2 failed weights and measures after Keselowski piloted it to a fifth-place finish. No other cars failed post-race tech inspection.(NASCAR)[More](3-20-2017)

Keselowski talks about end of Las Vegas race: He says something major broke to cause the brakes to go out and the car not want to turn. "They'll have to take it apart. At the end we have to go to inspection and stuff, so we're not allowed to look. I just know it was something major. It wouldn't turn and I lost brakes, so that's a pretty good indicator, but that's the way it goes. That's racing and that's why you watch until the end and you never know what's gonna happen."[More](3-13-2017)

Roger Penkse no fan of shorter race weekends: The latest trend in NASCAR is trimming race weekends, with three speedways announcing they have scheduled qualifying and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup racing on the same day this year. How fans will react remains to be seen, but at least one NASCAR team owner - Roger Penske - has concerns about the concept.[More](3-12-2017)

With stellar final lap, Kevin Harvick wins Atlanta pole: Brad Keselowski blew the first and second corners on his money lap in Friday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Then he blew away the rest of the field. Perhaps "blew away" is a bit of an exaggeration. Keselowski covered the 1.5-mile distance in 27.881 (193.680 mph) to edge Martin Truex Jr. (193.458 mph) for the top starting spot in Sunday's Kobalt 400 by .003 seconds. The Coors Light Pole Award was Keselowski's first of the season, his first in nine attempts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the 13th of his career.

[More](3-10-2017)

Race recap: Brad Keselowski pounces on unexpected opportunity to win at Atlanta: Thanks to the unintentional generosity of the dominant driver in Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, opportunistic Brad Keselowski won the second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the season.Kevin Harvick led 292 of the 325 laps at the 1.54-mile track, but a pit road speeding penalty under caution on Lap 311 sent him to the back of the field for the final restart. That gave Keselowski the chance he needed, and on Lap 319 he surged past Kyle Larson for the top spot and pulled away to win by .564 seconds.[More](3-5-2017)

Keselowski wins at Atlanta: #2-Brad Keselowski won the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for his 1st win of the season, 1st win at Atlanta and 22nd career win. He led 21 of the 325 laps. Keselowski took the race lead with 60 laps to go, but had to pit a second time under caution after a wheel was left loose. He rebounded to pass Larson for the lead with 6 to go and held on to win by just over a half second.

#42-Larson finished 2nd, followed by #20-Kenseth, #5-Kahne, #24-Elliott, #22-Logano, #41-Busch, #78-Truex, Jr., #4-Harvick, and #1-McMurray.

Polesitter #4-Harvick dominated the race. He led 82 of the first 85 laps and was the leader at the end of stage one. He then led 72 of the next 85 laps and led at the end of stage 2. He ran up from during the second half of the race but was caught speeding on pit road during the final pit stop with 14 laps to go. He led 293 of the 325 laps.

There were 10 lead changes among 6 drivers and 6 cautions for 32 yellow flag laps.

The average speed was 140.898mph.

Scheduled Race Re-Airs: Sunday, March 5 at 11:30pm/et on FS1; Monday, March 6 at 6:30am/et on FS1; Monday, March 6 at 9:30am/et on FS2

See unofficial race results, awards, laps led, cautions and [NOTE: money won is no longer reported] more at:

Unofficial Race Results page (pdf)

Penalty Report (pdf)

Unofficial Drivers Points Standings page (pdf) and

Unofficial Owners Points Standings page (pdf)

See OFFICIAL race results & points standings on the Official Race & Points Report (pdf).(3-5-2017)

Roger Penske says NASCAR is in good shape: Ahead of Sunday's big Daytona 500, racing legend Roger Penske dismissed claims that his sport is faltering. "I see the sport as stronger than ever from a competitive standpoint," he said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."[More](2-25-2017)

Team Penske expands sponsorship with Fitzgerald Glider Kits: Team Penske announced that it has renewed its partnership with Fitzgerald Glider Kits, North America's leading glider kit assembler, for the 2017 NASCAR season. The new agreement will extend the relationship into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), while continuing Fitzgerald's involvement in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS).[More](-2017)

Team Penske formes technical partnership with Stratasys: Team Penske announced that it has formed a technical partnership with Stratasys Ltd., the 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company.[More](2-22-2017)

Congrats - Brad Keselowski: #2-Brad Keselowski married Paige White on Friday, February 10th.(Brad Keselowski tweet)(2-12-2017)

Edwards getting paid to sit out? to Penske in 2018? Denied: when NASCAR star Carl Edwards announced last month that he too is retiring there was no such clarity. Edwards said only that he wanted to spend more time with his family but his press conference left most people unconvinced. Meanwhile I'm [Motorsports writer Gordon Kirby] told that Edwards is being paid more than $15 million to sit-out this year and that he will return to action next year at the wheel of a third Penske Racing Ford. Penske runs two cars for Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano and has been planning to expand to three cars. Penske currently runs a third car for Ryan Blaney in partnership with the Wood Brothers, one of NASCAR's longest-running teams, so RP's team is entirely prepared to run Edwards next year.(gordonkirby.com)

UPDATE: per Motorsports writer Lewis Franck's Twitter: "OFFICIAL Just got off the phone with a senior @Team_Penske official who said no truth to Kirby's Carl Edwards story."(2-13-2017)

Penske receives Achievement in Motorsports Tribute Award: More than 400 members of the motorsports industry gathered Tuesday night to honor Roger Penske during the 11th annual North Carolina Motorsports Industry Awards Ceremony at the Embassy Suites Hotel. With his wife, Kathy, and current team Penske drivers Brad Keselowski, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden among those in attendance, Penske was this year's recipient of the Achievement in Motorsports Tribute Award, which has been presented annually since 2007 by the membership of the North Carolina Motorsports Association. Previous winners of the Achievement in Motorsports Tribute Award are Bill France Jr., Benny Parsons, Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Richard Childress, Junior Johnson, O. Bruton Smith, H.A. "Humpy" Wheeler, the Ned Jarrett family, Mike Helton and Jeff Gordon. Among the others in the room to honor Penske on this night were NASCAR Hall of Famers Rick Hendrick and Bobby Allison, four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears, NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton and Team Penske President Tim Cindric. Earlier in the program, longtime racing announcer Ken Squier, who was unable to attend, was presented with the Jim Hunter Memorial Media Award. Motorsports Industry Awards went to the Cabarrus Convention & Visitors Bureau, Bojangles, SRI Performance, B.R.A.K.E.S. and Max Papis Innovations.(Speed Sport)(2-2-2017)

Team Penske and Nikon Metrology form technical alliance: Team Penske announced that it has formed a technical alliance with Nikon Metrology, a market leader in metrology instrumentation and technological innovation. The announcement expands upon an already existing relationship between the two companies.

Under the terms of the new multi-year agreement, Brighton, Michigan-based Nikon Metrology will help enhance Team Penske's manufacturing process of its racecars competing in NASCAR, working closely with the organization's fabrication department. Team Penske will also rely on Nikon Metrology's superior optical instrumentation and resources to support its overall technical processes at its headquarters in Mooresville, N.C.

"Team Penske is continuously looking for opportunities to further develop the processes involved in building fast, consistent and reliable race cars," said Tim Cindric, Team Penske President. "By expanding our partnership with Nikon Metrology, we now have an industry leader that is committed to taking the quality of our race cars to another level."

After working closely with Penske Technology Group in the past, Nikon Metrology is looking forward to the new challenge of partnering with the winning Team Penske racing program, which celebrated its 50th anniversary season in 2016.

"Manufacturing better, faster, and with optimum usage of resources is the demand of manufacturers today, and the Team Penske racing program demands running at the cutting edge of technology," says Robert Martin, vice president of sales (Americas) at Nikon Metrology. "Better matters, and we're inspired to continually prove it together with Team Penske through applying state-of-the-art metrology solutions and the expertise of our people." Nikon Metrology plans to incorporate the new partnership with Team Penske into the company's future marketing and promotional efforts. Through specific case studies, Nikon Metrology will highlight how its equipment and support continue to raise the level of performance of Team Penske's racing programs.(Team Penske)(1-16-2017)

Congrats to Brad Keselowski and girlfriend Paige White on their engagement. Keselowski broke the news Sunday on Twitter. The couple have a daughter, Scarlett. A wedding date was not announced.(12-12-2016)

Penske to receive Horatio Alger award: Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, announced the recipients of its 2017 Horatio Alger Award. Bestowed annually for the last 70 years upon exceptional corporate and philanthropic leaders from across the country who have succeeded despite facing challenges, this award recognizes the new Members' ongoing commitment to higher education and their continued charitable efforts in their local communities. Horatio Alger Association will honor 11 individuals, all of whom represent its core values - perseverance, integrity and a commitment to excellence - with lifetime membership into the organization:

Alain Bouchard, founder and executive chairman of the board, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

John Elway, executive vice president of football operations/general manager, Denver Broncos

Mellody Hobson, president, Ariel Investments, LLC

Harold B. Matzner, chairman, CBA Industries Inc.

Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and dean, Morehouse School of Medicine

Roger S. Penske, chairman, Penske Corporation

Byron Pitts, chief national correspondent, ABC News and co-anchor, 'Nightline'

John H. Scully, co-founder and managing partner, SPO Partners & Co.

Richard J Stephenson, founder & chairman, Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Marcia G. Taylor, president and chief executive officer, Bennett International Group, LLC

Lenard B. Tessler, vice chairman and senior managing director, Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

Through its Members, Horatio Alger Association aims to educate young people about the limitless opportunities afforded to them by the free-enterprise system. To further this goal, the organization awards scholarships to outstanding high school students who are committed to pursuing higher education and giving back to their communities. The 2017 Horatio Alger Award recipients will be formally inducted into the Association on March 30-April 1, 2017, during the Association's 70th Horatio Alger Award Induction Ceremonies in Washington, D.C.(Horatio Alger Association)(12-12-2016)

AutoZone extends partnership with Penske: Team Penske announced that AutoZone, the industry leader in retail automotive parts and supplies, will return as an associate sponsor on the #22 Ford driven by Joey Logano for the 2017 NASCAR Sprint Cup Season and beyond. AutoZone will continue its presence on the c-post of the #22 Ford for the fourth-consecutive season. "We are excited to continue Team Penske's partnership with AutoZone in 2017," said Roger Penske. "Over the last three seasons, AutoZone and Team Penske have experienced tremendous success together. We look forward to building on that success and continuing to deliver for AutoZone with Joey and the No. 22 Ford team as we look ahead to the 2017 season."

Since the partnership began in 2014, AutoZone has visited Victory Lane 13 times with Team Penske, most notably in the 2015 Daytona 500. In addition to the 13 points-paying victories, Logano won the 2016 NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race and has claimed 10 pole positions over the last three seasons with AutoZone on board. The relationship with Team Penske has allowed AutoZone to maximize numerous business-to-business opportunities with the vast portfolio of automotive product suppliers associated with the North Carolina-based race team. In addition, Team Penske and AutoZone have begun working on a technical partnership that will help aid the team performance well into the future.

"When we decided to join Team Penske in 2014, we wanted to work with a company that everyone respects, and that's what we got with Roger Penske and his world-class race team," said Bill Rhodes, Chairman, President and CEO, Customer Satisfaction for AutoZone.. "We are very excited to continue this partnership with Roger Penske and his organization. We've enjoyed three great seasons with Joey Logano representing our brand on and off the track, and it's been an honor to be part of the biggest wins in his career. We feel like the best years are still ahead for AutoZone, Team Penske and Joey Logano."

AutoZone is the nation's leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories with more than 5,800 stores in the US, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured hard parts, maintenance items and accessories. Since opening its first store in Forrest City, Ark. on July 4, 1979, the company has joined the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AZO) and earned a position in the Fortune 500. AutoZone has an extensive history in motorsports, including various sponsorships in NASCAR, powerboat racing and regional racing series around the country. Today's announcement marks the continuation of the automotive company's first sponsor relationship in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. Additionally, AutoZone is the exclusive retailer of Duralast Brakes, the Official Brakes of NASCAR.

(Team Penske)(11-18-2016)

Team Penske and PPG Automotive extend partnership: PPG Industries and Team Penske announced a multi-year extension of their relationship. Celebrating the 34th year of its successful partnership with Team Penske in 2017, Pittsburgh-based PPG's automotive refinish business - a leading worldwide supplier of high-performance coatings for passenger vehicles, motorcycles, heavy-duty trucks and many commercial applications - will continue as a key team partner into next season and beyond. PPG Automotive Refinish will serve as a primary sponsor on one of Team Penske's entries for four Verizon IndyCar Series races in 2017 and as an associate sponsor on all of the team's cars and equipment. In NASCAR, PPG will once again be a primary sponsor on a Team Penske car for one XFINITY Series race and, through the new agreement extension, the company will serve as an associate sponsor on all of the team's NASCAR entries.(Team Penske)(11-10-2016)

Keselowski considering Indy 500 run: #2-Brad Keselowski's recent IndyCar run at Road America was more than a play day for NASCAR's 2012 champion, Team Penske's president confirmed Saturday. Keselowski has interest in running in an Indianapolis 500, perhaps as soon as next year, and it could happen, Tim Cindric told IndyStar. "I'd say 20% (chance)," Cindric said. "Never say never." Keselowski ran the car June 15, getting in Simon Pagenaud's #22 after Pagenaud ran a few laps to provide a baseline setup. Keselowski covered more than 40 laps around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile permanent road course, Cindric said, which equates to about 170 miles. The team allowed Keselowski to use three sets of Firestone tires. Only about half of the IndyCar Series field participated in the session, and it's believed Keselowski was 3-4 seconds off the pace of the slowest car. But Cindric said getting Keselowski experience was more important than him posting a hot lap. Moments after the session, IndyCar reported Keselowski saying, "I've got to let it soak in here (and) think about it." Keselowski later tweeted: "One of the best days of my life."(Indianapolis Star)(6-26-2016)

Keselowski tests an IndyCar: #2-Brad Keselowski doesn't plan to unseat any of the Team Penske IndyCar drivers from their rides, but when the team offered the 2012 Sprint Cup champion a chance to take some laps in an IndyCar, he couldn't refuse. Keselowski jumped in the car prepared by the team of series points leader Simon Pagenaud during a test Wednesday afternoon at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. There are no immediate plans for the NASCAR star to compete in an IndyCar event. The only IndyCar race that doesn't conflict with a NASCAR event this year is in August at Pocono Raceway, and Keselowski probably would need significant time in the car testing on a high-speed oval before even considering racing Pocono.

While the car was new for Keselowski, the 4.048-mile course wasn't. Keselowski finished fourth in the Xfinity Series race at Road America. "The opportunity came up to dip my toes in the water and kind of expand my knowledge base and put it in the back of my mind -- for wherever it goes, I don't know," Keselowski said. "But it was a heck of an opportunity, and I'm glad to have a chance." The braking was one of the biggest things Keselowski had to adjust to during his runs. Team Penske tweeted that he took 10 seconds off his initial lap time and he had a top speed of 187 mph.(ESPN.com)(6-16-2016)

Penske still plans to add Blaney with a third team: Roger Penske has said his young NASCAR protege Ryan Blaney is "part of the family" and is moving closer to becoming a full-blown member of Penske's Sprint Cup lineup. Blaney, 22, is currently entered by the Wood Brothers, using equipment supplied by Penske. Blaney finished sixth at Las Vegas last weekend, and looks set to be brought even closer to the Penske fold next season. "Our goal is ultimately for that to be a Penske entry - or maybe a Wood-Penske entry, depending on how the Charter system works out," said Penske. "Today it's entered by the Wood Brothers, they're involved in the strategy, some of their guys work on it, and it's perfect. "You could call him the nephew, you could say. He's part of the family. He's in the shop, he briefs with us, it's a great setup." Penske said that it had a long-term strategy with Blaney, going forwards, and this way it could allow him to build his experience in a low-pressure environment before stepping up his level to being an expected regular frontrunner. "Our plan with [Blaney] has worked out well, he's been with us now for four years," he added. "The fact we've been able to provide the car and get [crew chief] Jeremy Bullins over there, and working with the Woods, it means we can build him without the pressure of being with Brad [Keselowski] and Joey [Logano]. But he can use them as a benchmark because he's got access to all their information, because the cars and pieces are the same.(Motorsport)(3-13-2016)

Team Penske and Bosch extend partnership: Building on one of the most successful and longest-lasting partnerships in motorsports, Team Penske and Bosch Automotive Aftermarket North America have announced a multi-year extension that will carry on the long-standing relationship between the two companies. Under the terms of the new agreement, Bosch will return as an associate partner in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, the Verizon IndyCar Series and in the V8 Supercars Championship with Team Penske. Bosch has helped Team Penske get the most of its results on track by providing starters, alternators, oxygen sensors, fuel injectors and spark plugs - all key components in racing. With the extension of the agreement, Bosch will continue to leverage the Team Penske relationship across multiple platforms including retail programs, customer hospitality experiences and by utilizing the Team Penske facilities and business-to-business relationships through the Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and other existing Team Penske partners. The Bosch-Penske pairing is one of many long-term partnerships in the Team Penske organization. With an average tenure of 13 years amongst its partners, Team Penske will celebrate its 25th year working with Bosch this season while also commemorating its 50th anniversary of racing.(Team Penske)(2-5-2016)

Autotrader renews sponsorship of Penske: Team Penske and Autotrader, the popular online car shopping website and app, announced a multi-year extension that will see the companies build on their partnership in 2016 and beyond. As part of the new agreement, the Autotrader brand will be featured on both the #2 and #22 Ford Fusion cars driven by Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano, respectively, in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series with each driver running primary races in the Autotrader livery this season. Keselowski will race the Autotrader Ford Fusion on Feb. 28 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and again on August 20 at Bristol Motor Speedway, while Logano will have the familiar orange No. 22 Autotrader design in the April 17 event at Bristol. Logano will also run an Autotrader/Shell-Pennzoil co-branded car at the July 9 event at Kentucky Speedway. Autotrader will continue to be featured as an associate sponsor on both cars throughout the course of the season. The two companies began their relationship prior to the 2014 season as Autotrader became an associate sponsor on the #22 machine driven by Logano. Over each of the last two seasons, Autotrader has adorned the side of the Logano's Sprint Cup Series Ford, with special paint schemes featured at select races. More than 17 million consumers visit the Autotrader site each month to research their next vehicle purchase and browse the millions of new, used and certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles listed for sale.(Team Penske)(1-14-2016)

Team Penske plans to eventually have four teams: For Team Penske to make the next progression longer-term, president Tim Cindric said, it will eventually have to field four teams, like powers Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. Until then, he said, the organization will not be regarded as an "elite team."

"I don't think we're looked at as that yet," Cindric said. "I mean, you look at the pedigree, and you look at the time, it's only been since Joey arrived (in 2013) that we've had two cars consistently contending. I think you could say maybe there was a year with Brad and Kurt (Busch, in 2011) but before that, if you look at the 90s and you look at the 2000s time period, we were hit and miss. I don't think that we got to the point where we were a consistent contender with multiple cars, and I think we're almost over that hump. But I don't think we're viewed yet as an elite team within NASCAR because we only run two cars." Sponsorship shortfalls this summer quashed a plan to field a full-time program beginning in 2016 for Ryan Blaney, Cindric said. The 21-year-old is running partial national touring campaigns this season, with the Wood Brothers in Cup, for Penske in Xfinity, where he has won twice, and for Keselowski's trucks team, where he has one victory. "There's a certain tolerance that you have," Cindric said of sponsor money, "but you can't close the gap so far. For '17 it's a definite goal of ours to get ourselves back up to three and longer-term we want to be a four-car team." NASCAR currently limits to four the number of full-time Sprint Cup cars an organization can race. Teams capable of funding such operations benefit from economies of scale in building cars and information-gathering and -sharing. Of the three teams with the maximum, JGR qualified all four drivers for the 16-person Chase this season, HMS three and Stewart-Haas Racing two. "I think four is the right business model, but we felt like we had to go to two to get ourselves focused," Cindric said. "When you have two successful cars or one successful car and others that aren't successful, you spend as much time or more time on the car that is not successful. And we felt like we needed to take a step back and get ourselves to a point where we could simplify things.For sure we want to get back to three and eventually four. I do think four is easier to manage than three just because you typically have a better balance. I do think there is some truth to three's a crowd and it's harder to manage the three."(USA Today)(11-16-2015)

Wurth renews sponsorship with Penske: Team Penske has reached a multi-year extension agreement with the Wurth Group to continue as a key partner in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series. Under the terms of the new agreement, Wurth will be a primary sponsor of the #2 Team Penske Ford Fusion for three 2015 NSCS races and Wurth will once again serve as an associate sponsor for the balance of the season on the #2 Ford. After initially joining forces for the 2012 NASCAR Nationwide Series season, Wurth and Team Penske took their partnership to a new level this year with Wurth stepping up as a primary sponsor of the #2 Ford driven by 2012 NSCS champion Brad Keselowski for select races. A leading supplier of high-quality automotive and industrial parts, cabinet supplies and fasteners that includes more than 40,000 customers across the nation, The Wurth Group will continue to support Keselowski and the #2 Team Penske Ford team moving forward.(Team PenskeM)(10-23-2014)

Alliance Truck Parts renews with Penske: Team Penske announced that it has extended its partnership with Alliance Truck Parts (ATP), building on the relationship between the two transportation-based organizations that began in 2010. Under the new multi-year agreement, Alliance Truck Parts will continue to be a primary sponsor of the #2 Team Penske Ford Fusion driven by 2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski. The 2015 season will mark the second consecutive year that ATP, an industry-leading provider of heavy duty truck parts for the commercial transportation industry, will be featured in the Sprint Cup Series.

Enhancing its allegiance with Team Penske, Alliance Truck Parts will proudly race with its distinctive bright yellow colors adorning the #2 Ford driven by Keselowski during eight races as the primary sponsor throughout the agreement and as an associate sponsor for the balance of the NSCS schedule. Alliance Truck Parts made its debut with Team Penske at the 2010 NASCAR Nationwide Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The partnership expanded in the 2011 Nationwide Series when Alliance Truck Parts was a partial season primary sponsor and the following two seasons the bond with ATP grew to include a full-season Nationwide Series primary sponsorship with Team Penske. Alliance Truck Parts made its debut in the Sprint Cup Series this year and 2015 will mark its second consecutive year as an NSCS sponsor with Team Penske.(Team Penske)(8-15-2014)

