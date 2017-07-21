        <
          NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from Eldora scores viewership increase

          ROSSBURG, OH - JULY 19: General view of racing during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 5th Annual Dirt Derby 150 at Eldora Speedway on July 19, 2017 in Rossburg, Ohio. Sean Gardner/Getty Images
          8:30 PM ET
          • Jayski.com Staff

          The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from NASCAR champion Tony Stewart's dirt track at Eldora Speedway aired on FOX Business Network on Wednesday night, and the 9:30-11:45 PM ET race window averaged 660,000 viewers, up 2% from last year's race on FS1 (644,000), according to Nielsen Media Research.

          On FOX Sports GO, the telecast had an average minute audience of 4,304, an increase of 361% from last year's Eldora race. It is the third-best streaming performance of an NCWTS race this season, behind Daytona and Atlanta.

          Earlier in the day, Eldora Qualifying on FS1 scored 258,000 viewers, 11% above last year's qualifying session (233,000).

          The next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race of the season is Saturday, July 29 (1:00 PM ET) from Pocono, airing on the FOX broadcast network.

          -- FOX Sports --

