Jeb Burton joins Young's Motorsports for Martinsville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - Officials from Young's Motorsports (YMS) announced today that veteran racer Jeb Burton will drive the team's second entry, the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado in the upcoming Alpha Energy Solutions 200 presented by Texas Roadhouse at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sat., Oct. 28.

Burton's partnership with Young's Motorsports marks the return of the Halifax, Va. native to the Truck Series since competing at Texas Motor Speedway in Nov. 2015.

The tight 0.526-mile paperclip is considered Burton's hometown track and where the son of former Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton honed his short track skills competing in several Late Model events at the historic short track during the early days of his Motorsports career.

Since then, Burton has competed in various forms of stock car racing, including all three of NASCAR's national series including the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Jeb Burton got his first career NASCAR

Truck Series victory, holding off Ty Dillon to win

at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night. Chris Graythen/NASCAR/Getty Images

Burton is set to make his sixth Truck Series start at Martinsville and his first in three years of competition. In his previous five starts, the 25-year-old has earned one pole, two top-five, top-10 and four top-13 finishes.

"I'm really thankful for this opportunity to drive for Young's Motorsports at Martinsville," said Burton. "It's going to be great to get back into the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and have an opportunity to come out of the box and compete for a strong finish.

"The Young's Motorsports team has always flourished with speed at Martinsville and I'm hoping that with me behind the wheel and Chad (Kendrick, crew chief) calling the shots and our ECR engine, we'll have a chance to put ourselves in the hunt for a top-five finish.

"It's a home game for me and short track racing, so I'm very excited. I love racing at Martinsville, and I felt like I should have already won there. I really want that clock. We're going to do what we can to bring it home!"

Two longtime partners will allow Burton to make his 51st career NCWTS start. State Water Heaters and the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation will serve as partners for the 20th race of the season.

State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. State offers over 500 water heater products and has consistently developed new technologies to ensure longer product life.

The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by Ward Burton. Founded in 1996, the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation's mission is to conserve land and wildlife through wise stewardship and to educate children and adults concerning the natural resources that will shape America's future.

"Without the support of State Water Heaters, I wouldn't have a chance to return to Martinsville in hopes of putting on a show in front of my hometown family, friends and fans," added Burton. "I can't thank them enough for standing beside me throughout my NASCAR career and giving me another shot to show my potential."

For team principal and primary driver Tyler Young, he believes the addition of Burton to their lineup this season will offer the potential to elevate their program further.

"Jeb is a tremendous race car driver," offered Young. "He isn't afraid to go fast and put himself in a position to make some breathtaking moves that pay off in a big way.

"We've been blessed to have a good truck every time we go to Martinsville and I feel like with Jeb's guidance and breakdown of the track, we have the potential to do a lot of good things in a few weeks. I'm excited and can't wait to get to Martinsville."

In 50 career NCWTS starts, Burton has earned seven poles, one win (Texas Motor Speedway), seven top-five and 19 top-10 finishes in a span of four years of competition.

Burton made his Truck Series debut at Martinsville in 2012 driving for Hillman Racing qualifying seventh and finishing a respectable 13th in a race backed by State Water Heaters.

The Alpha Energy Solutions 200 presented by Texas Roadhouse, the final short track of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season is set for Sat., Oct. 28. The 200-lap anticipated slugfest is the preamble for the Oct. 29 running of the First Data 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS).

The race will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with additional coverage from the Motor Racing Network (radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90 beginning at 1:00 p.m.

-- Young's Motorsports --