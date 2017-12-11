John Hunter Nemechek to join Ganassi Xfinity Series team

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that they have signed John Hunter Nemechek, a five-time winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) and former NASCAR NEXT driver, to pilot the #42 Chevrolet Camaro in multiple NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) races in 2018. Nemechek, 20, will work with veteran NXS crew chief Mike Shiplett, who has led the team for the last four seasons. Nemechek's #42 Chevrolet will carry primary sponsorship from Fire Alarm Services, Inc. in 2018.

• Behind the Wheel: Nemechek began his racing career in quarter midgets at the age of five. He was the 2011 Allison Legacy Race Series Rookie of the Year and followed-up with the series championship in 2012. Nemechek moved into late models in 2013 and won the Miller Lite Super Late Model Series Championship at Mobile (Ala.) International Speedway. He won three of the biggest Super Late Model races over the next two seasons including the famed All-American 400 in Nashville, Tenn., the Snowball Derby and Snowflake 100 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.

• Fully Covered: Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Fire Alarm Services, Inc., provides fire, life safety, and security services and products for protecting their client's real estate investment. They are the one source for all of their customers fire alarm, electrical, security, sprinkler, fire extinguisher and fire suppression needs.

• Making His Way Through NASCAR: Nemechek made his NCWTS debut in 2013 at Martinsville Speedway at just 16 years old. He competed in the NCWTS on a part-time basis in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Nemechek captured his first series victory at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015 and was also named the series' Most Popular Driver. He moved to full-time driving duties in 2016 and 2017, where he qualified for the NCWTS playoffs in both seasons. In 76 starts, Nemechek has five wins, one pole, 22 top-five and 38 top-10 finishes. He finished eighth in the final points standings in both 2016 and 2017.

• Family Ties: John Hunter is the son of 1992 NXS Champion and multi-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) winner Joe Nemechek. Joe drove for CGR co-owner Felix Sabates' SABCO Racing team from 1997-1999 and scored the team's final MENCS victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in September 1999. John Hunter's namesake is his late uncle, John Nemechek, who competed in the NCWTS from 1995-1997. He passed away due to complications from head injuries sustained in an accident during a 1997 NCWTS race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, just three months before John Hunter was born.

• Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: "We are happy to have John Hunter join our organization and also announce the relationship with Fire Alarm Services. We had a very successful 2017 with our XFINITY program and look to improve upon that. We feel that John Hunter has the talent to be a future star in the sport and can't wait to get him behind the wheel."

• John Hunter Nemechek, Driver No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro: "I couldn't be more excited to join Chip Ganassi Racing. I feel like their cars and organization were the talk of the garage in 2017 and I hope to play a part in continuing their run of success in 2018 and beyond. Also, Fire Alarm Services has been a supporter of my career since 2016 at our family-owned team, and I am looking forward to continuing that partnership at Chip Ganassi Racing. I am extremely grateful to Shannon and Connie Smith, owners of Fire Alarm Services, Inc. I also want to thank my father for all that he has done to help grow my passion for racing."

Original report: 12-11-2017

John Hunter Nemechek is taking the next step up the NASCAR career ladder.

Nemechek, the 20-year-old son of NASCAR veteran Joe Nemechek, will move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season, where he will share the driving duties in Chip Ganassi Racing's No. 42 Chevrolet, Motorsport.com has learned.

An official announcement of the move could come as early as Tuesday, sources said.

CGR is expected to field one full-time team in the Xfinity Series in 2018 with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson and Nemechek combining for a majority of the races.

John Hunter Nemechek has won five races in the Camping World Truck Series over the past three seasons driving for his family-owned Nemco Motorsports team. He has run the full schedule the past two seasons and advanced to the NASCAR playoffs each year.

Nemechek's move to the Xfinity Series is not expected to mean the end of Nemco Motorsports, however.

The team still plans to compete in the Truck series next season and is in the process of securing sponsorship and another driver. Nemechek could also still do some races.

