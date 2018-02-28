Reaume planning first full truck season as owner/driver

Josh Reaume, a journeyman driver from California, will see both sides of the series this season, driving the Reaume Brothers Racing No. 33 Chevrolet for the full season in 2018. With 32 XFINITY and 16 Truck series starts, this season will be his first full-time in a national NASCAR series.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old has a few more new challenges in store for the year to come, the main one being the lack of a spec motor introduced to the series in 2018, which Reaume believes likely caused the team to miss the opening race at Daytona. Additionally, a late accident at Atlanta Motor Speedway puts the team off to a slow start as the circuit hits the West Coast next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"Essentially, it's all me. The team name is Reaume Brothers Racing. From racing go-karts, that's what we always called our race teams. I'm listed as the team owner... and I put it together. I hate to say that because my brothers are involved in helping where they can. They live in Canada"

"On the ground in North Carolina, it's me, my dad is here helping, my wife cooked all the food for the last two weekends. It's a collective effort, but basically, everything is on my shoulders. I have to cross the T's and dot the I's, rental cars, hotels, entry lists, rosters, you name it. I'm doing it all right now. Hopefully, as we grow, we can get more people and I can delegate some of that off. It's been a lot."

"We're going to run full-time with the No. 33, keep our trucks clean to continue to build up our program. As we are able to build up, I feel confident our equipment will get better and the team will, too. I don't foresee a plateau."

