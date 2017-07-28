Camping World Truck Series News and Rumors

Entry list: 31 trucks are entered

Practice 1: Results

Practice 2: Results

Qualifying: Saturday, July 29, 10:00 am/et, on FS1 • Qualifying Order

Race: Saturday, July 29, 1:00 pm/et on FOX, MRN.

Bell paces final Pocono Truck practice:#4-Christopher Bell was fastest during the rain-shortened final practice for Saturday's Overton's 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway with a speed of 168.647mph. #51-Kyle Busch, #21-Johnny Sauter, #33-Kaz Grala, #18-Noah Gragson, #52-Stewart Friesen, #24-Justin Haley, #88-Matt Crafton, #16-Ryan Truex, and #29-Chase Briscoe were the top-10. 24 trucks practiced during the session. See complete results on the Practice 2 speeds (pdf)(7-28-2017)

Kaz Grala and GMS Racing are proud to welcome ChargeCords.com on board for the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season. Making their first appearance on the No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado as an associate sponsor for the Overton's 150 at Pocono Raceway this weekend, ChargeCords.com will also step up as the primary sponsor for the LTI Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway next month. They will then return for additional races later in the year.[More](7-27-2017)

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from NASCAR champion Tony Stewart's dirt track at Eldora Speedway aired on FOX Business Network on Wednesday night, and the 9:30-11:45 PM ET race window averaged 660,000 viewers, up 2% from last year's race on FS1 (644,000), according to Nielsen Media Research. It is the third-best streaming performance of an NCWTS race this season, behind Daytona and Atlanta.[More](7-20-2017)

Using a late-race restart 18 laps from the finish and a strategy to 'go where the others aren't,' Matt Crafton muscled past veteran dirt racer Stewart Friesen to win Wednesday night's fifth annual Eldora Dirt Derby 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway. Over the last forty laps of the race, Crafton patiently worked his way from the bottom of the top-10 and took advantage of a Lap 127 caution to position himself to challenge a dominant Friesen for his first win since Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway last May.[More](7-19-2017)

Entry list: 34 trucks are entered

Practice 1: Results

Practice 2: Results

Qualifying: Qualifying Order Qualifying Results • Lineup • Pitstall selections

Qualifying races: Heat race 1 • Heat race 2 • Heat race 3 • Heat race 4 • Heat race 5 • Last chance

Race: Official Results and Points Report

Crafton wins Eldora: #88-Matt Crafton won the Dirt Derby 150 at Eldora Speedway on Wednesday night after he took the lead with 16 laps to go following a restart. He held on to the top spot following another caution flag and final restart with 10 laps remaining. It was Crafton's first race win of the season, his 14th of his career.

Pole-sitter #52-Stewart Friesen led 93 of the 150 laps and finished second despite valiant efforts. The dirt racing veteran Friesen and eventual third place finisher, #29-Chase Briscoe, had an intense battle for the runner-up spot in the closing laps.

#98-Grant Enfinger, #8-John Hunter Nemechek, #63-Bobby Pierce, #18-Noah Gragson, #24-Justin Haley, #4-Christopher Bell, and #19-Austin Cindric were the remainder of the top-10.

There were 10 caution flags for 59 laps and seven lead changes among four leaders.

See results on the Eldora race results page(7-19-2017)

Truck Series point standings following Eldora:

1) #21-Johnny Sauter, 478

2) #4-Christopher Bell, 471, -7

3) #29-Chase Briscoe, 431, -47

4) #88-Matt Crafton, 427, -51

5) #98-Grant Enfinger, 356, -122

See complete standings on Driver points standings page and the owner's standings are posted on the Owner points standings page.(7-19-2017)

Officials from Young's Motorsports confirmed that they will field two trucks for the upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 19. Sheldon Creed will drive the team's second entry, the No. 20 United Rentals Chevrolet for his second consecutive Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway. Creed, a native of Alpine, Calif. is a veteran of Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Stadium Super Trucks and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. [More](7-17-2017)

JR Heffner will return to Eldora Speedway in Ohio for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on July 19th. During the 5th annual NASCAR Camping World Series truck race his entry will be the #44 Chevrolet Silverado. JR will partner with Faith Motorsports for logistics and operations. Current Modified race team partners A Colarusso & Sons , Park East Sales, Upstate Utilities and all of his associate partners from his Dirt Modified program will join the truck on the trip to Ohio. [More](7-17-2017)

Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing is pleased to announce a new driver addition, Ray Ciccarelli. The 47-year old Ellicott City, MD native will compete at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series "Eldora Dirt Derby" in the No. 10 Stealth Belt Silverado at Eldora Speedway on Wednesday, July 19. [More](7-14-2017)

Premium Motorsports' Wendell Chavous are looking forward to getting back to his dirt roots for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway with newest partner, JAS Expedited Trucking LLC on board. JAS Expedited Trucking LLC will also serve as primary partner on the No.49 at the upcoming NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Michigan International Speedway. [More](7-43-2017)

BRANDT, a leading agriculture retailer and manufacturer of agricultural specialty products, will join Young's Motorsports with Australian sprint car driver, Max Johnston, for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway. [More](7-13-2017)

During a recent interview, racing legend Ken Schrader mentioned that he'd like to run the 5th annual NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Eldora Speedway. Schrader has participated in the summer classic each year since its inception. Eldora is the only dirt race scheduled among NASCAR top-tier series.[More](7-12-2017)

Jeffrey Abbey will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut on July 19 at Eldora Speedway in the #45 Silverado for Niece Motorsports. The 18-year-old driver got his start behind the wheel racing go-karts at the age of six.[More](7-12-2017)

Pocono Raceway and Overton's, America's Marine and Watersports Superstore, have announced a multi-year partnership that includes title sponsorship rights through 2019 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series July races. For over 40 years, Overton's has provided the top products from leading marine and watersports suppliers to make your time on the water memorable. Today, Overton's offers over 50,000 products and accessories online at Overtons.com and is aggressively adding more products to specifically address the growing and expanding marine market. [More](7-10-2017)

NASCAR veteran JJ Yeley has partnered with Copp Motorsports to compete in two Camping World Truck Series races, Kentucky Speedway and Eldora Speedway. Fr8Auctions will serve as the primary sponsor for both races.[More](7-4-2017)

Officials from AM Racing announced that Airflotek, a distributor of air filtration systems will support driver Austin Wayne Self in Thursday night's Buckle Up Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway. Thursday night's race will mark their debut as a primary partner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.[More](7-4-2017)

Dirt racing star Rico Abreu will make a one-off comeback to drive for ThorSport Racing in the annual NASCAR Truck race at Eldora Speedway on July 19. Bud Haefele will be Abreu's crew chief for the race. The truck will be sponsored by Curb Records. USAC Triple Crown winner and ThorSport Competition Manager Tracy Hines will spot the race for Abreu.[More](6-30-2017)

Bobby Pierce and the MB Motorsports crew are hoping that the third time is a charm. Pierce is heading back to the famed Eldora Speedway, hoping to finally bring home the trophy from the Aspen Dental 150.[More](6-29-2017)

Young's Motorsports was assessed with the loss of 10 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver points and 10 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner points following the race at Gateway.[More](6-23-2017)

GMS Racing is contemplating a move to the Monster Energy Cup Series. Team owner Maury Gallagher told motorsport.com on Saturday the organization would like to make a decision in the next month[More](6-17-2017)