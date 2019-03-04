Anger over lax player suspension for social post

The NCAA is lifted its indefinite suspension of Albany lacrosse star Tehoka Nanticoke Monday, just hours after Great Danes coach Scott Marr blasted the decision to suspend the sophomore on his weekly segment on ESPN Radio 104.5.

According to ESPN Radio 104.5, Nanticoke will be eligible to play Tuesday in Albany's home opener against UMass.

According to Marr, Nanticoke, who scored 50 goals and had 32 assists last season, did not play in Saturday's 17-16 loss to No. 3 Cornell because he was ruled ineligible for tagging a stick-stringing company on his Instagram account. Marr said the suspension was indefinite until the NCAA investigated.

"The NCAA makes a lot of money off of athletes and they pretend to be student-athlete friendly," Marr said Monday on ESPN Radio 104.5. "I don't see any friendliness with suspending a kid indefinitely for making a mistake."

In a tweet Monday, the NCAA said Albany first reached out to them about Nanticoke after the university withheld him from competition Saturday, and that they were reviewing the facts submitted by the school.

Albany's Tehoka Nanticoke was suspended indefinitely by the NCAA for tagging a stick-stringing company on his Instagram account, according to Great Danes coach Scott Marr. Michael Tureski/Icon Sportswire

Marr noted that lacrosse is not a revenue sport and said Nanticoke is not going to make millions of dollars when he gets out of college, like a football or basketball player might.

"He put something on Instagram that violated a rule. Big-brother monopoly that we work under doesn't allow you to do those types of things," Marr said Monday during his weekly radio appearance. "No warning. No nothing. Just instant. You're ineligible until proven innocent, I guess. Very disappointing. "

"No urgency," Marr said, before the announcement that the suspension was lifted. "They have to do their due diligence on all the millions of dollars he's making off his stringing-stick company.

"I don't know. We'll see what happens. Hopefully, they can get through it quickly."