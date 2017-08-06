NBA
DeMarcus Cousins, pictured here in the white shirt, keeps a close eye on Floyd Mayweather's workout.
Boxing
It's a full house for Floyd Mayweather's media workout.
MMA
NBA center Demarcus Cousins just walked into Floyd Mayweather's workout. I want to say he's thinking, "bro, it's hot in here." Gym has to be about 95 degrees right now.
NBA
Floyd Mayweather on his prospects of owning an NBA team: "I look forward to getting an NBA team in the future."
Boxing
Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe says ticket sales for Mayweather-McGregor are already over $60 million.
Boxing
The media crowd around Floyd Mayweather.
Boxing
Under the watchful eye of Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather meets with individual members of the media here at his gym in Las Vegas. Floyd is in there. Trust me.
MMA
"This is more than a fight, it's an event. I think we both owe the public excitement."
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather just arrived to his gym in Vegas
Boxing
Waiting for Floyd Mayweather to arrive for his media workout.
Boxing
Jeff Mayweather on the Mayweather-McGregor fight. Not surprisingly he doesn't think McGregor has a chance.
Boxing
Legendary cutman Jacob "Stitch" Duran gives his thoughts on the Mayweather-McGregor fight.
Boxing
Mayweather has the poster for each one of his pay-per-view fights on the walls of his gym.
Boxing
On the wall of the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.
Boxing
Jeff Mayweather is working out with his fighters at the Mayweather Boxing Club before Floyd Mayweather's media workout today.
Boxing
The full Mayweather-McGregor fight card on Aug. 26.
Boxing
Inside the Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas before Floyd Mayweather's media workout today.
Boxing
Outside the Mayweather Boxing Club which is located in the Chinatown area of Las Vegas. Floyd Mayweather is having an open workout today for the media.
Boxing
British heavyweight David Price (21-4, 18 KOs), whose weak chin has derailed his career, will fight on. Price, 34, who claimed an Olympic bronze medal in 2008 and was the 2012 ESPN.com prospect of the year, has been knocked out in all of his defeats, including in the seventh round by Christian Hammer in February. But he is returning on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series card headlined by the super middleweight quarterfinal between Callum Smith and Erik Skoglund on Sept. 16 at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, Price’s hometown. Price will face journeyman Raphael Zumbano Love (39-15-1, 32 KOs), 36, of Brazil, who has faced a who’s who of notable heavyweights, including Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., Charles Martin and Shannon Briggs, but lost whenever he’s stepped up in opposition. “I’m looking forward to making a statement on the World Boxing Super Series undercard,” Price said. “I know Raphael has been in with some big names and he has taken a few of them the distance. So he must be quite tricky and quite durable, but I view this fight, like all of my fights, as a must win fight.”
Boxing
Golden Boy announced its Oct. 13 ESPN card on Thursday: junior welterweight Fidel Maldonado Jr. (24-3-1, 19 KOs) will take on Ismael Barroso (19-1-2, 18 KOs) in the 10-round main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Junior welterweight Pablo Cesar Cano (30-6-1, 21 KOs) will face Marcelino Lopez (32-2-1, 17 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature. The card will air live on ESPN Deportes beginning at 10 p.m. ET while ESPN3 will stream live undercard fights beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Boxing
In early July the teams for secondary bantamweight titlist Jamie McDonnell (29-2-1, 13 KOs), 31, of England, and former junior bantamweight titlist Liborio Solis (25-5-1, 11 KOs), 35, of Venezuela, said they had come to terms for their mandatory rematch, so the WBA canceled the purse bid. They had 20 days to submit signed contracts for the fight but they were not finalized when the deal broke down. On Wednesday, the WBA ordered a purse bid again that is scheduled for Aug. 21 at WBA headquarters in Panama City, Panama. The minium bid is $120,000 with McDonell entitled to 75 percent of the winning bid and Solis 25 percent. They first met Nov. 12 in Monte Carlo and McDonnell retained his belt for the fifth time, winning a unanimous decision by scores of 117-111, 116-112 and 115-113 in a very spirited fight. However, it was viewed by many as a very controversial result and Solis appealed to the WBA, which ordered a rematch. Neither fighter has fought since the November bout.
Boxing
Vegas baby, Vegas.
Boxing
Mayweather shirts and hats being sold in the MGM Grand gift shop.
NBA
The BIG3 championship was originally supposed to be at the T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26. It is now at the MGM Grand Garden Arena that afternoon to make room for Mayweather-McGregor.
Boxing
They are setting up the boxing ring inside the lobby of the MGM Grand leading up to Mayweather-McGregor on Aug. 26.