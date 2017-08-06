British heavyweight David Price (21-4, 18 KOs), whose weak chin has derailed his career, will fight on. Price, 34, who claimed an Olympic bronze medal in 2008 and was the 2012 ESPN.com prospect of the year, has been knocked out in all of his defeats, including in the seventh round by Christian Hammer in February. But he is returning on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series card headlined by the super middleweight quarterfinal between Callum Smith and Erik Skoglund on Sept. 16 at Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, Price’s hometown. Price will face journeyman Raphael Zumbano Love (39-15-1, 32 KOs), 36, of Brazil, who has faced a who’s who of notable heavyweights, including Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr., Charles Martin and Shannon Briggs, but lost whenever he’s stepped up in opposition. “I’m looking forward to making a statement on the World Boxing Super Series undercard,” Price said. “I know Raphael has been in with some big names and he has taken a few of them the distance. So he must be quite tricky and quite durable, but I view this fight, like all of my fights, as a must win fight.”

Dan Rafael, ESPN Senior Writer