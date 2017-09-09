Titans
NFL
Adoree' Jackson battling. Raiders targeting him often with some success, but his PBU on 2nd down saved 4 four points.
Lions
NFL
Lions P Kasey Redfern questionable with a knee injury
Bears
NFL
Bears salvage their drive with a 53-yard Connor Barth field goal, but Chicago can't let Vic Beasley get loose on 3rd down. Beasley's sack of Mike Glennon stalled what had been a promising Bears' drive. Still, the Bears have to be pleased the game is tied after one quarter.
Cardinals
NFL
Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries is out with a knee injury. His return is questionable.
Lions
NFL
One of the biggest issues with Dwayne Washington has been decision making. Just made a terrible one taking ball out of end zone on kick return he bobbled.
Jets
NFL
On Thursday, Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers said they have a "unique" role for recently acquired DE Kony Ealy. In fact, they're using him as a 3-4 outside linebacker -- and it seems to suit him. He was disruptive in the first quarter.
Bills
NFL
Tyrod Taylor's first quarter stat line: 5-of-10, 74 yards, 1 interception, 35.0 quarterback rating. His accuracy has been spotty; his best throw might have been the 14-yard completion to Jordan Matthews after eluding pressure on final drive of first quarter. Taylor's interception in end zone has prevented Bills from scoring despite outgaining Jets 123 to 16 in total yards.
Browns
NFL
DeShone Kizer is the second Cleveland Browns QB with a home rushing TD in the last five seasons, joining Robert Griffin III in Week 14 of 2016 vs Cincinnati.
NFL
The Steelers' game plan was to hit DeShone Kizer often. That worked early. Not so much on that last drive as Kizer looked far too comfortable in the pocket. The loss of Stephon Tuitt (arm, questionable) looms large.
Bills
NFL
Through the first quarter, Mike Tolbert (4 carries, 20 yards) has outgained LeSean McCoy (6 carries, 19 yards) in Bills' backfield. McCoy has taken roughly 2/3 of the snaps and leads the Bills with 26 receiving yards on two catches.
Falcons
NFL
Falcons lead Bears just 3-0 after one quarter. Although Matt Ryan completed his first five passes, the offense isn't dominating as much as expected. Maybe has to do with still trying to get into rhythm with new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who's first big third down call resulted in Tevin Coleman getting dropped for 1-yard loss to end a touchdown drive. Defense is flying around and reigning sack champ Vic Beasley just recorded first sack of 2017 but Falcons still missing some tackles and not setting the edge.
Texans
NFL
J.J. Watt has been in and out for the Texans for the last two drives. He's back in. He told us he's 100 percent healthy, but this could just be a part of his 'rest and recovery' process during games now.
Browns
NFL
DeShone Kizer's third drive ends with him scoring on a sneak from the one. Kizer was composed and in control the 68-yard drive. He's completed six of his first seven passes.
Jaguars
NFL
Jaguars say SS Barry Church has been cleared of a concussion and will return on the Texans' next offensive possession.
Ravens
NFL
Ravens cornerback Brandon Carr makes a timely interception to stop a Bengals drive in Baltimore territory. It was a significant pick for Carr, who had only one interception in his previous 52 games.
Jets
NFL
The Jets offense is living down to expectations, as they opened with two three-and-outs. New OC John Morton unveiled a four receiver package for the first time, but here's the problem: They have no game breaking receivers.
Cardinals
NFL
With the Cardinals' D.J. Humphries injured, here's what an exec's biggest preseason worry was for Arizona: "They have Humphries at left tackle and that is a scary situation. ... Protecting a 36-year-old quarterback with a left tackle who has been inconsistent and hurt is an issue."
Bills
NFL
Bills rookie Dion Dawkins replacing Cordy Glenn at left tackle for this drive. Glenn looks OK on sidelines; not talking to trainers.
NFL
Redskins Assisant Head Coach Bill Callahan talks with his offensive line during the first quarter of Sunday's Eagles/Redskins game. Photo by Sal Paolantonio, working the sidelines for ESPN Radio.
Lions
NFL
Lions punter Kasey Redfern, after taking a huge hit on the botched punt run, getting looked at by trainers on sideline.
Patriots
NFL
The biggest surprise from the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Chiefs on Thursday was the defense giving up scoring plays of 75 and 78 yards. The secondary was supposed to be a strength of the defense but communication breakdowns were costly. "I'm going to start with myself. I need to coach better," defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said.
Bengals
NFL
Bengals safety/corner Josh Shaw has a right ankle injury and is questionable to return. That's not great for a team already down a starting safety. Shaw, a cornerback, was also a backup safety.
Cardinals
NFL
The Cardinals are starting this drive on the Lions 13 after Lions P Kasey Redfern dropped the snap and instead of punting the ball on the run decided to run the ball out of the end zone and got stopped at the 13.
Jaguars
NFL
Jaguars S Barry Church is being evaluated for a concussion, the team says. He was hurt when he collided with CB Jalen Ramsey on a third-down pass play.
Bills
NFL
Bills' defense has not allowed a first down on two Jets possessions Sunday. In 16 drives this preseason, Buffalo's first-team defense allowed only nine points.