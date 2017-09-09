Falcons lead Bears just 3-0 after one quarter. Although Matt Ryan completed his first five passes, the offense isn't dominating as much as expected. Maybe has to do with still trying to get into rhythm with new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who's first big third down call resulted in Tevin Coleman getting dropped for 1-yard loss to end a touchdown drive. Defense is flying around and reigning sack champ Vic Beasley just recorded first sack of 2017 but Falcons still missing some tackles and not setting the edge.

Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer