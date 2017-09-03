Customize ESPN

Iowa

NCAAF

An underrated contestant among the catalogue of stadium entrances in college football -- Iowa's Back in Black.

Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer
1:06

Clemson

NCAAF

Just before kickoff vs Kent St, Clemson unveils its new national championship signage in Death Valley...

David M. Hale, ESPN Staff Writer
0:39

NCAAF

Sam Hunt heads to the stage to make his picks.

Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer
0:25

Clemson

NCAAF

Almost time to lead the Tigers onto the field.

Will Reeve, ESPN
0:16

Florida State

NCAAF

Former Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder gives his prediction for tonight's game.

Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer
0:49

Alabama

NCAAF

Former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard gives his prediction for tonight's game.

Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer
0:49

Virginia

NCAAF

The "Hoos Together" movement picked up steam at Virginia after football players posed for this picture the Monday after the unrest. Senior LB Micah Kiser led efforts setting it up. He told me it was important they didn't wear the same-colored jerseys. The different shirts helped show the team's diversity, he said. "We want to be a beacon of light and show how great diversity is. We have Cuban players, white players, black players; it doesn't matter. We still come together as one."

Coley Harvey, ESPN Staff Writer

NCAAF

Former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard takes a selfie with Crimson Tide fans.

Sam Strong, ESPN Staff Writer
0:16

NCAAF

It's almost game time!!! Bowling Green vs Michigan State -ESPNU noon ET

Nicole Rachal, ESPN Producer
0:17

Customize ESPN

Favorites

Fantasy