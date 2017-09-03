Iowa
An underrated contestant among the catalogue of stadium entrances in college football -- Iowa's Back in Black.
Texas
Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has been looking for another top cornerback to play alongside Kris Boyd. Holton Hill makes his case with a pick-six, the perfect start to a new chapter for the Longhorns' defense.
Perfect day at Kinnick Stadium.
Texas
Texas defensive back Holton Hill intercepted a pass from Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome and ran it back for a touchdown in the opening drive of coach Tom Herman's debut in Austin.
Clemson
Just before kickoff vs Kent St, Clemson unveils its new national championship signage in Death Valley...
Sam Hunt heads to the stage to make his picks.
Heading into the noon kickoffs, the biggest needs for the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas are: South Alabama, Georgia Southern, Western Michigan and Florida State.
Clemson with a moment of silence pregame honoring, among others, Hurricane Harvey victims and former Kent St player Tyler Heintz, who died during offseason conditioning in June.
Clemson
This guy is just waiting to drop the banner... 2016 will go up next to 1981 as Clemson celebrates its second national championship...
Texas
Texas players all gathered in the middle of the field pregame. They spent time hyping up the crowd and swaying in unison before they left the field.
Clemson
A look at the "national champion" towels being given to every fan for Clemson's opener vs Kent State today...
Clemson
Almost time to lead the Tigers onto the field.
Can never have enough hot lines on the sideline
Texas
Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando told me that the defensive line group has lost about 200 pounds collectively. Poona Ford dropped about 20 pounds as he plays the nose position in Orlando's defense that Ed Oliver occupied last year at Houston. "Ed’s a freaky athlete," Orlando said, "but in terms of being football players, Poona and Ed are very similar."
Breakfast sandwiches and bratwursts aplenty outside of Kinnick Stadium this morning ahead of the Wyoming-Iowa kickoff.
Florida State
Former Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder gives his prediction for tonight's game.
Texas
David Reimherr, Kevin Tap, Brian Maxin, Richard Tarun, Ralph Guerrero, William Wolff, Greg Barrentine and their college friends have been tailgating under the name Shotgun 30 at Texas since 1997. They've had nearly 250 people come to some games.
Alabama
Former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard gives his prediction for tonight's game.
Maryland
Chad Kulka is the brother of Brett Kulka, Maryland defensive end. Chad flew on a plane or the first time to come see his brother play in Texas.
Texas
Tailgating is well under way for Tom Herman's first game as Texas head coach.
Virginia
The "Hoos Together" movement picked up steam at Virginia after football players posed for this picture the Monday after the unrest. Senior LB Micah Kiser led efforts setting it up. He told me it was important they didn't wear the same-colored jerseys. The different shirts helped show the team's diversity, he said. "We want to be a beacon of light and show how great diversity is. We have Cuban players, white players, black players; it doesn't matter. We still come together as one."
Coach McElwain tells me Malik Zaire elevated their QB room, made Feleipe Franks better. (I expect both guys to play today.) Coach will his team to forget the drama of the last couple of weeks and just go have fun today
Florida State
Former Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder poses with the Seminoles' drum crew.
Former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard takes a selfie with Crimson Tide fans.
It's almost game time!!! Bowling Green vs Michigan State -ESPNU noon ET