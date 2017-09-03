The "Hoos Together" movement picked up steam at Virginia after football players posed for this picture the Monday after the unrest. Senior LB Micah Kiser led efforts setting it up. He told me it was important they didn't wear the same-colored jerseys. The different shirts helped show the team's diversity, he said. "We want to be a beacon of light and show how great diversity is. We have Cuban players, white players, black players; it doesn't matter. We still come together as one."

Coley Harvey, ESPN Staff Writer