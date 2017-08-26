ESPN Apps
Ya entonaron los himnos nacionales, cerca de empezar el evento Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor. Quedó vacía una sección completa de la arena.
Anthems over and here we go with the pre-fight videos and ring walks.
We're nearly there. It's just hit 0502 in Dublin and the cinema is still packed. Nine hundred folk here all hoping to see their man Conor McGregor come away with a historic victory. Those asleep in the corridor have now stirred and suddenly people have managed to find their 93rd wind.
Demi Lovato is singing the national anthem before the main event.
The national anthems are taking place now. Mayweather-McGregor will start relatively on schedule.
Strangest atmosphere I've ever been in for a big fight as we wait for the pre-fight stuff. People milling around knowing there is a delay. So weird. Lots of empty seats also, by the way.
James Harden is about to take his seat at Mayweather vs. McGregor.
The Jack Link's Sasquatch is at the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas... and he has a belt!
Conor McGregor is ready to go but the main event is delayed due to scattered outages from various cable and satellite providers and the online offering.
Statement from Showtime Sports: "Due to high demand, we have reports of scattered outages from various cable and satellite provides and the online offering. We will delay the start of the main event slightly to allow for systems to get on track. We do not expect a lengthy delay."
Showtime statement on delay
Wonder how many people in this arena know we're all about to be here for a minute since the fight is delayed. #MayMac
It was expected that some would buy Mayweather-McGregor fight after it started if McGregor hung in. That dwindles as East Coast goes to bed.
A delayed fight means more betting. And that means a rising line for Mayweather at Westgate. Odds currently Mayweather -550, McGregor +400. That $100 bet on Mayweather now wins only $18.18.
More celebrity sightings: P. Diddy, Dr. J, Paul Pierce, Ray Lewis, Tyron Lue, The Backstreet Boys and the Jack Link's Sasquatch.
Travis Scott just walked in. In related news, his new cut "Sky Walker" with Miguel is flames. #MayMac
Originally it was thought that online streams were issue. Plenty of cable carriers down, some carriers have told customers that they will be getting the fight in SD instead of HD, which is a $10 per customer loss.
The Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca junior lightweight fight is now on Round 6. Davis, 18-0, 17 KOs, lost his IBF super featherweight title on the scales on Friday when he showed up two pounds over the division limit. He was the youngest current world titleholder at 22 years of age. Costa Rica's Fonseca, 19-0-1, 13 KOs, has a 5-fight knockout streak. This is his first fight in the United States.
The main event could be delayed if the PPV ordering issues continue. It's happened before for big fights, although it's not common. As I recall it also happened with Mayweather-Pacquiao.
PPV outages delaying Mayweather-McGregor fight.
Darren Rovell breaks down the extent of the streams and carriers that are down.
Rising star in the game and pride of Baltimore, @Gervontaa. #MayMac
Next up it's Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca. Davis lost his junior lightweight title for missing weight. Fonseca can win the vacant title.
LeBron James has arrived at T-Mobile Arena for Mayweather-McGregor.
