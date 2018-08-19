        <
          Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams

          Arrieta complimentary of Little Leaguer's pitching performance (0:41)

          Jake Arrieta is joined by New York Little Leaguer Greg Bruno and evaluates the youngster's performance in their win over Texas. (0:41)

          Aug 19, 2018
          Every August, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is the mecca for Little League baseball players from around the world who dream of playing professional baseball. This year, those dreamers were once again treated to a taste of the real thing.

          The second MLB Little League Classic showcases divisional rivals, as the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies meet for a regular-season game at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field on Sunday Night Baseball. But before that game, Little Leaguers had a chance to spend some time with the big leaguers who were also in Williamsport to play ball.

          The Phillies and Mets make their way to Williamsport

          Settling in to catch a game

          It's Pennsylvania -- you bet there are Phillies fans in the house

          Kids, meet Thor; Thor, meet kids

