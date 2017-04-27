LOS ANGELES -- Former USC assistant coach Todd McNair will have his day in court.

It has been nearly six years since the Trojans' former running backs coach sued the NCAA for defamation, and on April 18, 2018, a jury trial is scheduled to begin, court records show. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge set the date as part of a case-management order last week.

Former USC assistant football coach Todd McNair will go to court for his defamation lawsuit against the NCAA. Kirby Lee/Image of Sport/USA TODAY Sports

The original lawsuit -- which came in response to NCAA-levied sanctions against McNair and USC in the wake of an extra-benefits investigation into running back Reggie Bush -- sought unspecified damages for libel, slander and breach of contract. McNair was hit with a one-year show cause by the NCAA, which made the determination he misled NCAA investigators and "knew or should have known" Bush was receiving improper benefits while starring for USC.

McNair spent six seasons on staff at USC, but when his contract expired in June 2010, he was not retained as part of Lane Kiffin's staff. He has not coached since.

The NCAA vigorously fought to have the case dismissed until its final appeal was denied in December 2015. More delays occurred after the NCAA requested to remove Judge Frederick Shaller, a USC graduate, on grounds there could be a public perception of bias on his part. Initially, that request was granted, but it was later overturned on appeals.