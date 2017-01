ESPN Stats and Information

No. 5 Duke, No. 9 North Carolina and No. 12 Virginia all lost today. The last time three top-15 ACC teams all lost on the same day was Jan. 31, 2015. On that day, No. 2 Virginia lost to No. 4 Duke, No. 8 Notre Dame lost to Pittsburgh, and No. 13 North Carolina lost to No. 10 Louisville.