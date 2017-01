ESPN Stats and Information

This was No. 24 South Carolina's first loss of the season with guard Sindarius Thornwell in the lineup. The Gamecocks entered the day 12-0 with him and are 3-3 without him. In the past 10 seasons, only one SEC player has scored more points in a game against Kentucky than Thornwell, who had 34: Texas A&M's Elston Turner had 40 on Jan. 12, 2013.