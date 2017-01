Andrew Smith ESPN Editor

Trevon Duval, No. 5 in the ESPN 100, showed this afternoon why high-profile college programs want him to be their point guard. He had 12 points, 13 assists, and 16 rebounds in IMG Academy's win at the HoopHall Classic. The highlight came when he caught a long pass at half court and, in one motion, turned and tossed a perfect alley-oop pass to a teammate for an easy dunk. He will attend either Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Kansas, or Seton Hall.