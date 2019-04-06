|AUB
|UVA
5:28 - 1st Half
AUB
22
UVA
22
Mamadi Diakite Turnover.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. McLemore F
|2-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|D. Purifoy F
|1-3
|0-2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|M. Dunbar G
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|B. Brown G
|1-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|J. Harper G
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Diakite F
|1-3
|0-1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|K. Guy G
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|D. Hunter G
|2-5
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|T. Jerome G
|3-5
|0-1
|3
|3
|0
|7
|K. Clark G
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Auburn
|22
|22
|Virginia
|22
|22
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|LSU
|16-2
|-
|28-7
|Tennessee
|15-3
|1
|31-6
|Kentucky
|15-3
|1
|30-7
|Auburn
|11-7
|5
|30-9
|South Carolina
|11-7
|5
|16-16
|Mississippi State
|10-8
|6
|23-11
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|20-13
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|20-16
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|18-16
|Alabama
|8-10
|8
|18-16
|Texas A&M
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Missouri
|5-13
|11
|15-17
|Georgia
|2-16
|14
|11-21
|Vanderbilt
|0-18
|16
|9-23
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|16-2
|-
|33-3
|North Carolina
|16-2
|-
|29-7
|Duke
|14-4
|2
|32-6
|Florida State
|13-5
|3
|29-8
|Virginia Tech
|12-6
|4
|26-9
|Syracuse
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|Louisville
|10-8
|6
|20-14
|NC State
|9-9
|7
|24-12
|Clemson
|9-9
|7
|20-14
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|10
|14-18
|Boston College
|5-13
|11
|14-17
|Miami
|5-13
|11
|14-18
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|12
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|3-15
|13
|14-19
|Notre Dame
|3-15
|13
|14-19
The Texas Tech coach has advanced the Red Raiders to the national semifinals, after a career that has followed a circuitous route.
Tom Izzo reflects on his confrontation with Aaron Henry and explains why it was so important that Cassius Winston stepped in.
Duke is "looking into" attorney Michael Avenatti's allegation that Nike paid Zion Williamson's mother for consulting services while her son was a top high school recruit, according to athletic director Kevin White.