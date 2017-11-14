|UK
|KU
16:33 - 1st Half
UK
7
KU
10
Malik Newman Defensive Rebound.
|UK
|KU
KU 75.9%
UK
7
KU
10
Malik Newman Defensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Knox F
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|N. Richards F
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P. Washington F
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|H. Diallo G
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Q. Green G
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|U. Azubuike C
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Graham G
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S. Mykhailiuk G
|2-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|M. Newman G
|0-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L. Vick G
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|UK
|KU
UK
7
KU
10
Malik Newman Defensive Rebound.
|UK
|KU
UK
7
KU
10
Malik Newman Defensive Rebound.
Malik Newman Defensive Rebound.
|ESPN
|1
|2
|T
|Kentucky
|7
|7
|Kansas
|10
|10
Predictions for tonight... - Duke over Michigan State. I think Duke has better guard play, plus the size to somewhat limit Bridges and keep MSU off offensive glass. - Kansas over Kentucky. UK might have to play more zone, won't be able to defend KU's perimeter group.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka in attendance tonight at the Champions Classic in Chicago. Tons of top NBA prospects between Duke, Michigan State, Kansas and Kentucky.
Tonight's Champions Classic features three projected No. 1 seeds and a No. 2. Only the inaugural event (2011-12) came close to that in actual NCAA seeding, with two at No. 1 (UK, MSU) and two at No. 2 (Duke, KU). Kentucky beat Kansas for that year's national title in a Champions rematch. Are we looking at the same scenario in tonight's opener? 🏀🏀
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Alabama
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Arkansas
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Kentucky
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Georgia
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Missouri
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Ole Miss
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|South Carolina
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Tennessee
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Mississippi State
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Texas A&M
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Auburn
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|LSU
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Florida
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Vanderbilt
|0-0
|-
|1-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Baylor
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Oklahoma State
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|TCU
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Texas
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Texas Tech
|0-0
|-
|2-0
|Kansas
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Kansas State
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Oklahoma
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|West Virginia
|0-0
|-
|0-1
|Iowa State
|0-0
|-
|0-2
Lavelle Scottie scored 18 points to lead five Air Force players in double figures and the Falcons held off Canisius for a 93-79 win on Tuesday night.
Diandre Wilson was 7 of 9 from the floor and scored 20 points to lead NJIT to its first win, a 96-80 victory over Lafayette on Tuesday night.
Chris Knight scored 16 points and Taylor Johnson 11 as Dartmouth defeated Emerson College 78-43 Tuesday night.