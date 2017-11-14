Tonight's Champions Classic features three projected No. 1 seeds and a No. 2. Only the inaugural event (2011-12) came close to that in actual NCAA seeding, with two at No. 1 (UK, MSU) and two at No. 2 (Duke, KU). Kentucky beat Kansas for that year's national title in a Champions rematch. Are we looking at the same scenario in tonight's opener? 🏀🏀

Joe Lunardi, Senior Writer, ESPN.com