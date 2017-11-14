Kentucky
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Knox F1-11-10003
N. Richards F0-10-01000
P. Washington F0-00-00102
H. Diallo G1-10-01002
Q. Green G0-10-00000
Kansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
U. Azubuike C0-00-01000
D. Graham G0-10-11100
S. Mykhailiuk G2-51-30015
M. Newman G0-20-13000
L. Vick G2-21-10105
Game FlowWin Probability
UK
KU
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • UK50.0
    • 40.0KU

  • Three Point %

    • UK100.0
    • 33.3KU

  • Turnovers

    • UK1
    • 0KU

  • Rebounds

    • UK2
    • 6KU

Game Information

Coverage: ESPN
United Center
  • Chicago, Illinois 60701
  • Line: KU -5.0
  • Over/Under: 151

Recent Plays

Win %:75.9
16:33 - 1st

Malik Newman Defensive Rebound.

7 - 10
16:33
Malik Newman Defensive Rebound.
7 - 10
16:33
Nick Richards missed Jumper.
7 - 10
16:52
Lagerald Vick made Three Point Jumper.
7 - 10
17:01
Kevin Knox made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by PJ Washington.
7 - 7
ESPN12T
Kentucky77
Kansas1010

