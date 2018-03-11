Kentucky
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Knox F4-102-441010
N. Richards F0-00-02020
P. Washington F0-10-02020
H. Diallo G0-20-11310
S. Gilgeous-Alexander G5-62-222012
Tennessee
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Schofield F1-70-46104
K. Alexander F1-20-01014
G. Williams F2-40-04106
J. Bone G0-30-10111
J. Bowden G0-30-11010

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • UK52.0
    • 19.2TENN

  • Three Point %

    • UK55.6
    • 11.1TENN

  • Turnovers

    • UK4
    • 5TENN

  • Rebounds

    • UK16
    • 15TENN

Game Information

Coverage: ESPN
Scottrade Center
  • St. Louis, MO 63199
  • Line: TENN -1.5
  • Over/Under: 137

Recent Plays

Win %:89
3:27 - 1st

Official TV Timeout

33 - 18
3:27
Official TV Timeout
33 - 18
3:27
Kevin Knox Turnover.
33 - 18
3:34
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defensive Rebound.
33 - 18
3:34
Jordan Bone missed Jumper.
33 - 18

Game Highlights

Gilgeous-Alexander sets up Knox's open 3-pointer

Gilgeous-Alexander sets up Knox's open 3-pointer
0:25

Gilgeous-Alexander beats the shot clock with nice 3-pointer

Gilgeous-Alexander beats the shot clock with nice 3-pointer
0:38
ESPN12T
Kentucky3333
Tennessee1818

