|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Knox F
|4-10
|2-4
|4
|1
|0
|10
|N. Richards F
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|P. Washington F
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|H. Diallo G
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander G
|5-6
|2-2
|2
|2
|0
|12
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Schofield F
|1-7
|0-4
|6
|1
|0
|4
|K. Alexander F
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|G. Williams F
|2-4
|0-0
|4
|1
|0
|6
|J. Bone G
|0-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Bowden G
|0-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
Gilgeous-Alexander sets up Knox's open 3-pointer
Gilgeous-Alexander beats the shot clock with nice 3-pointer
After a couple of upsets en route to its Big Ten title, Michigan has jumped up to 14th in BPI's latest rankings. Florida also a big mover in the last week.
Tennessee looks to add 2018 to this banner tomorrow at 6 PM ET on SEC Network vs Georgia. A win gets Vols share or outright title depending on what Auburn does.
Villanova currently leads BPI's rankings, just edging out Virginia by 0.1 points per game.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Auburn
|13-5
|-
|25-7
|Tennessee
|13-5
|-
|25-7
|Florida
|11-7
|2
|20-12
|Kentucky
|10-8
|3
|23-10
|Arkansas
|10-8
|3
|23-11
|Missouri
|10-8
|3
|20-12
|Mississippi State
|9-9
|4
|22-11
|Texas A&M
|9-9
|4
|20-12
|Alabama
|8-10
|5
|19-15
|LSU
|8-10
|5
|17-14
|Georgia
|7-11
|6
|18-15
|South Carolina
|7-11
|6
|17-16
|Vanderbilt
|6-12
|7
|12-20
|Ole Miss
|5-13
|8
|12-20
Graduation rates for black men's basketball and football players at Power 5 schools are on the rise, but there is still work to be done, according to a USC report.
Greg Shaheen joins College Gameday and discusses the selection committee's approach to seeding Big Ten teams who played their conference tournament a week prior to Championship Week.
Doug Kezirian joins SportsCenter to explain how the oddsmakers in Vegas will set up spreads once the tournament bracket is announced.