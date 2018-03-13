|SBON
|UCLA
0:00 - 1st Half
SBON
28
UCLA
23
End of 1st half
|SBON
|UCLA
SBON 70.1%
SBON
28
UCLA
23
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Stockard F
|4-11
|1-4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|A. Ikpeze C
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M. Mobley G
|2-7
|1-5
|4
|2
|2
|5
|I. Taqqee G
|2-2
|0-0
|6
|0
|2
|4
|J. Adams G
|1-9
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|G. Goloman F
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|T. Welsh C
|1-4
|0-1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|A. Holiday G
|3-9
|2-6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|P. Ali G
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|J. Hands G
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|SBON
|UCLA
SBON
28
UCLA
23
End of 1st half
|SBON
|UCLA
SBON
28
UCLA
23
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|truTV
|1
|2
|T
|St. Bonaventure
|28
|28
|UCLA
|23
|23
UCLA coach Steve Alford on the Bruins 78-67 overtime loss to Arizona: "We have to figure out ways to get to the free throw line." UCLA had a mere 4 free throw attempts while U of A had 18 attempts from the charity stripe.
How tonight's UCLA-USC game affects each team's chances to earn an NCAA tournament bid. USC has a 71% chance to win, per BPI.
Tonight at 7:15p on ESPN as UCLA takes on USC, Best of Walton's World. Hold on folks!!
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Rhode Island
|15-3
|-
|25-7
|St. Bonaventure
|14-4
|1
|25-7
|Davidson
|13-5
|2
|21-11
|Saint Joseph's
|10-8
|5
|16-16
|VCU
|9-9
|6
|18-15
|Saint Louis
|9-9
|6
|17-16
|George Mason
|9-9
|6
|16-17
|Richmond
|9-9
|6
|12-20
|Dayton
|8-10
|7
|14-17
|Duquesne
|7-11
|8
|16-16
|George Washington
|7-11
|8
|15-18
|La Salle
|7-11
|8
|13-19
|Massachusetts
|5-13
|10
|13-20
|Fordham
|4-14
|11
|9-22
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Arizona
|14-4
|-
|27-7
|USC
|12-6
|2
|23-11
|UCLA
|11-7
|3
|21-11
|Utah
|11-7
|3
|19-11
|Stanford
|11-7
|3
|18-15
|Oregon
|10-8
|4
|22-12
|Washington
|10-8
|4
|20-12
|Arizona State
|8-10
|6
|20-11
|Colorado
|8-10
|6
|17-15
|Oregon State
|7-11
|7
|16-16
|Washington State
|4-14
|10
|12-19
|California
|2-16
|12
|8-24
Ohio State returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, but many experts are predicting the Buckeyes won't be around long.
Seton Hall takes a veteran team into the NCAA Tournament looking to break through in the postseason.
Duke began the season as the No. 1-ranked team in the country and now is the time to see if the Blue Devils can work their way back to that status.