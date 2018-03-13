St Bonaventure
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Stockard F4-111-430113
A. Ikpeze C0-10-03010
M. Mobley G2-71-54225
I. Taqqee G2-20-06024
J. Adams G1-90-20102
UCLA
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
G. Goloman F0-00-02020
T. Welsh C1-40-16002
A. Holiday G3-92-63318
P. Ali G1-31-31004
J. Hands G1-31-23004

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SBON32.4
    • 34.8UCLA

  • Three Point %

    • SBON18.2
    • 33.3UCLA

  • Turnovers

    • SBON3
    • 11UCLA

  • Rebounds

    • SBON19
    • 21UCLA

Game Information

University of Dayton Arena
Coverage: truTV
  • Dayton, OH 45490
Capacity: 13,455

Recent Plays

0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

28 - 23
0:00
End of 1st half
28 - 23
0:05
Idris Taqqee made Jumper.
28 - 23
0:22
Foul on Kris Wilkes.
26 - 23
0:25
Amadi Ikpeze Defensive Rebound.
26 - 23
truTV12T
St. Bonaventure2828
UCLA2323

