Buffalo
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
I. Smart F2-20-01034
C. Massinburg G3-72-461114
D. Jordan G0-10-00020
W. Clark G4-103-723113
J. Harris G3-80-32008
Kentucky
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Knox F4-50-12038
N. Richards F1-20-02022
P. Washington F1-30-04124
H. Diallo G3-50-02116
S. Gilgeous-Alexander G6-61-142117
Game FlowWin Probability
BUFF
UK
19:16 - 2nd Half

BUFF

42

UK

53

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defensive Rebound.

BUFF
UK
UK 92.3%

BUFF

42

UK

53

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defensive Rebound.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • BUFF34.2
    • 57.1UK

  • Three Point %

    • BUFF27.8
    • 42.9UK

  • Turnovers

    • BUFF5
    • 5UK

  • Rebounds

    • BUFF19
    • 22UK

Game Information

Taco Bell Arena
Coverage: CBS
  • Boise, ID 83799
  • Line: UK -5.5
  • Over/Under: 155
Capacity: 12,500

Recent Plays

Win %:92.3
19:16 - 2nd

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defensive Rebound.

42 - 53
19:16
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defensive Rebound.
42 - 53
19:16
Jeremy Harris missed Three Point Jumper.
42 - 53
19:36
Hamidou Diallo made Layup. Assisted by PJ Washington.
42 - 53
19:49
Nick Perkins Turnover.
42 - 51
CBS12T
Buffalo42042
Kentucky51253

NCAAM News