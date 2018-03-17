|BUFF
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defensive Rebound.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|I. Smart F
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|C. Massinburg G
|3-7
|2-4
|6
|1
|1
|14
|D. Jordan G
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|W. Clark G
|4-10
|3-7
|2
|3
|1
|13
|J. Harris G
|3-8
|0-3
|2
|0
|0
|8
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Knox F
|4-5
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|N. Richards F
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|P. Washington F
|1-3
|0-0
|4
|1
|2
|4
|H. Diallo G
|3-5
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander G
|6-6
|1-1
|4
|2
|1
|17
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Defensive Rebound.
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Buffalo
|42
|0
|42
|Kentucky
|51
|2
|53
Back in February during their four game losing streak, John Calipari told me he wanted more fight from his team. Kentucky has been playing aggressive defense and slowing down on offense since then. Wildcats up on Buffalo at the half 51-42.
Kentucky is doing what Arizona couldn't do against Buffalo: get to the rim and guard the 3-point shot. The Wildcats outscored the Bulls by 10 in the paint and have limited Buffalo to just 5 of 17 from 3. Also Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been unstoppable with 17 pts
Buffalo's Bull had the better dance moves but Kentucky's Wildcat did a backflip so I think we all won
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Buffalo
|15-3
|-
|27-8
|Kent State
|9-9
|6
|17-17
|Miami (OH)
|8-10
|7
|16-18
|Bowling Green
|7-11
|8
|16-16
|Ohio
|7-11
|8
|14-17
|Akron
|6-12
|9
|14-18
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Toledo
|13-5
|-
|23-11
|Eastern Michigan
|11-7
|2
|22-12
|Ball State
|10-8
|3
|19-13
|Western Michigan
|9-9
|4
|17-15
|Central Michigan
|7-11
|6
|21-14
|Northern Illinois
|6-12
|7
|13-19
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Auburn
|13-5
|-
|26-7
|Tennessee
|13-5
|-
|26-8
|Florida
|11-7
|2
|21-12
|Kentucky
|10-8
|3
|25-10
|Arkansas
|10-8
|3
|23-12
|Missouri
|10-8
|3
|20-13
|Mississippi State
|9-9
|4
|23-11
|Texas A&M
|9-9
|4
|21-12
|LSU
|8-10
|5
|18-14
|Alabama
|8-10
|5
|20-16
|Georgia
|7-11
|6
|18-15
|South Carolina
|7-11
|6
|17-16
|Vanderbilt
|6-12
|7
|12-20
|Ole Miss
|5-13
|8
|12-20
