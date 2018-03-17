|ALA
|VILL
10:14 - 2nd Half
ALA
38
VILL
62
Herbert Jones made Free Throw.
|ALA
|VILL
VILL 99.9%
ALA
38
VILL
62
Herbert Jones made Free Throw.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Hall F
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|B. Key F
|2-4
|1-2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|C. Sexton G
|5-12
|0-1
|3
|3
|1
|13
|H. Jones G
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|2
|D. Ingram G
|2-4
|0-0
|5
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|E. Paschall F
|1-4
|1-4
|5
|2
|3
|5
|O. Spellman F
|2-4
|1-2
|8
|0
|2
|5
|P. Booth G
|1-3
|0-2
|4
|4
|1
|4
|M. Bridges G
|6-14
|4-6
|2
|0
|3
|20
|J. Brunson G
|3-6
|3-5
|1
|4
|3
|10
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Alabama
|27
|11
|38
|Villanova
|32
|30
|62
How quickly Virginia's title hopes plummeted:
Alabama freshman John Petty had 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3.
Donta Hall said he knew after the Kentucky game in the SEC tournament that he'd be able to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Auburn
|13-5
|-
|26-7
|Tennessee
|13-5
|-
|26-8
|Florida
|11-7
|2
|21-12
|Kentucky
|10-8
|3
|25-10
|Arkansas
|10-8
|3
|23-12
|Missouri
|10-8
|3
|20-13
|Mississippi State
|9-9
|4
|23-11
|Texas A&M
|9-9
|4
|21-12
|Alabama
|8-10
|5
|20-15
|LSU
|8-10
|5
|18-14
|Georgia
|7-11
|6
|18-15
|South Carolina
|7-11
|6
|17-16
|Vanderbilt
|6-12
|7
|12-20
|Ole Miss
|5-13
|8
|12-20
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Xavier
|15-3
|-
|29-5
|Villanova
|14-4
|1
|31-4
|Seton Hall
|10-8
|5
|22-11
|Creighton
|10-8
|5
|21-12
|Providence
|10-8
|5
|21-14
|Butler
|9-9
|6
|21-13
|Marquette
|9-9
|6
|20-13
|Georgetown
|5-13
|10
|15-15
|St. John's
|4-14
|11
|16-17
|DePaul
|4-14
|11
|11-20
