Porter's ride ends in first round Michael Porter Jr.'s season at Missouri is finished, and Jay Williams says while Porter will be a lottery pick, he showed professionalism by keeping the spotlight on his team.

Best bets for Sunday's round-of-32 games With eight NCAA tournament round-of-32 games on tap for Sunday and 16 teams vying for a spot in the Sweet 16, Andrew Lange is here to help find betting value, providing his best bets for the day's action.