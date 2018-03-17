Alabama
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Hall F1-20-02103
B. Key F2-41-24225
C. Sexton G5-120-133113
H. Jones G0-10-02142
D. Ingram G2-40-05204
Villanova
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
E. Paschall F1-41-45235
O. Spellman F2-41-28025
P. Booth G1-30-24414
M. Bridges G6-144-620320
J. Brunson G3-63-514310
Game FlowWin Probability
ALA
VILL
10:14 - 2nd Half

ALA

38

VILL

62

Herbert Jones made Free Throw.

ALA
VILL
VILL 99.9%

ALA

38

VILL

62

Herbert Jones made Free Throw.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • ALA38.9
    • 43.2VILL

  • Three Point %

    • ALA27.3
    • 48.3VILL

  • Turnovers

    • ALA12
    • 6VILL

  • Rebounds

    • ALA25
    • 23VILL

Game Information

Coverage: CBS
PPG Paints Arena
  • Pittsburgh, PA 15295
  • Line: VILL -11.5
  • Over/Under: 150
Capacity: 18,087

Recent Plays

Win %:99.9
10:14 - 2nd

Herbert Jones made Free Throw.

38 - 62
10:14
Herbert Jones made Free Throw.
38 - 62
10:14
Alabama Deadball Team Rebound.
37 - 62
10:14
Herbert Jones missed Free Throw.
37 - 62
10:14
Foul on Jalen Brunson.
37 - 62
CBS12T
Alabama271138
Villanova323062

Latest from ALA vs VILL

NCAAM News

  • Porter's ride ends in first round

    Michael Porter Jr.'s season at Missouri is finished, and Jay Williams says while Porter will be a lottery pick, he showed professionalism by keeping the spotlight on his team.

  • Best bets for Sunday's round-of-32 games

    With eight NCAA tournament round-of-32 games on tap for Sunday and 16 teams vying for a spot in the Sweet 16, Andrew Lange is here to help find betting value, providing his best bets for the day's action.

  • UMBC coach credits defense for upset of Virginia

    Ryan Odom explains that his team did a good job of fighting through screens throughout the game to pull off the greatest upset in NCAA tournament history.