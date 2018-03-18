|BUT
|PUR
0:00 - 1st Half
BUT
36
PUR
40
End of 1st half
|BUT
|PUR
PUR 78%
BUT
36
PUR
40
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Wideman F
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|K. Martin F
|3-7
|2-4
|2
|2
|1
|14
|S. McDermott G
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|K. Baldwin G
|4-9
|1-2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|A. Thompson G
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|V. Edwards F
|4-5
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|12
|M. Haarms F
|1-3
|0-0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|D. Mathias G
|1-3
|1-3
|3
|1
|2
|3
|P.J. Thompson G
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|C. Edwards G
|3-11
|3-7
|1
|0
|0
|11
|BUT
|PUR
BUT
36
PUR
40
End of 1st half
|BUT
|PUR
BUT
36
PUR
40
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Butler
|36
|36
|Purdue
|40
|40
Purdue has hit 11 of its 15 first-half free throws. Boilermakers are doing a good job of getting to the basket and drawing calls without the help of big man Isaac Haas.
Purdue's Isaac Haas is doing his best to test the elbow he fractured earlier this week. He's also been shooting left-handed, seems to be in pain when he uses the right arm.
Here's a look at the massive, taped elbow brace Isaac Haas is wearing today. He's warming up now. Purdue coach Matt Painter said he doesn't expect the senior who fractured his elbow Friday to play today.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Xavier
|15-3
|-
|29-5
|Villanova
|14-4
|1
|32-4
|Seton Hall
|10-8
|5
|22-12
|Creighton
|10-8
|5
|21-12
|Providence
|10-8
|5
|21-14
|Butler
|9-9
|6
|21-13
|Marquette
|9-9
|6
|20-13
|Georgetown
|5-13
|10
|15-15
|St. John's
|4-14
|11
|16-17
|DePaul
|4-14
|11
|11-20
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan State
|16-2
|-
|30-4
|Purdue
|15-3
|1
|29-6
|Ohio State
|15-3
|1
|25-9
|Michigan
|13-5
|3
|30-7
|Nebraska
|13-5
|3
|22-11
|Penn State
|9-9
|7
|23-13
|Indiana
|9-9
|7
|16-15
|Maryland
|8-10
|8
|19-13
|Wisconsin
|7-11
|9
|15-18
|Northwestern
|6-12
|10
|15-17
|Minnesota
|4-14
|12
|15-17
|Illinois
|4-14
|12
|14-18
|Iowa
|4-14
|12
|14-19
|Rutgers
|3-15
|13
|15-19
Terry Maston uses a slick move and spins around Aric Holman for the easy bucket.
Off of a steal, Xavian Stapleton drives and soars for the two-handed jam.