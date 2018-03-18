Butler
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Wideman F1-10-01222
K. Martin F3-72-422114
S. McDermott G1-11-10023
K. Baldwin G4-91-210110
A. Thompson G0-00-00220
Purdue
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
V. Edwards F4-50-011312
M. Haarms F1-30-05007
D. Mathias G1-31-33123
P.J. Thompson G2-31-21215
C. Edwards G3-113-710011

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • BUT46.2
    • 42.9PUR

  • Three Point %

    • BUT50.0
    • 41.7PUR

  • Turnovers

    • BUT4
    • 4PUR

  • Rebounds

    • BUT13
    • 20PUR

Game Information

Coverage: CBS
Little Caesars Arena
  • Detroit, MI
  • Line: PUR -4.0
  • Over/Under: 145

Recent Plays

0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

36 - 40
0:00
End of 1st half
36 - 40
0:03
Kelan Martin made Free Throw.
36 - 40
0:03
Kelan Martin made Free Throw.
35 - 40
0:03
Foul on Vincent Edwards.
34 - 40
Butler3636
Purdue4040