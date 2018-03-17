|URI
6:30 - 1st Half
URI
17
DUKE
33
Andre Berry made Free Throw.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Berry F
|2-5
|0-0
|4
|2
|1
|5
|J. Dowtin G
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|E.C. Matthews G
|4-5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|10
|S. Robinson G
|0-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|J. Terrell G
|0-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|W. Carter Jr F
|4-4
|0-0
|4
|0
|2
|9
|M. Bagley III F
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|G. Allen G
|2-3
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|T. Duval G
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|G. Trent Jr. G
|3-5
|3-5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Rhode Island
|17
|17
|Duke
|33
|33
How quickly Virginia's title hopes plummeted:
Here in Charlotte they ran a touching tribute to NCAA athletes and coaches who served in the military. Crowd cheered their support...until the video showed Army grad Mike Krzyzewski. Thunderous booing.
NOT BREAKING NEWS: Grant Hill is a really good guy. He spent a big chunk of Providence-A&M halftime taking photos with fans, most wearing UNC gear. Joked: "I can really feel the love."
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Rhode Island
|15-3
|-
|26-7
|St. Bonaventure
|14-4
|1
|26-8
|Davidson
|13-5
|2
|21-12
|Saint Joseph's
|10-8
|5
|16-16
|VCU
|9-9
|6
|18-15
|Saint Louis
|9-9
|6
|17-16
|George Mason
|9-9
|6
|16-17
|Richmond
|9-9
|6
|12-20
|Dayton
|8-10
|7
|14-17
|Duquesne
|7-11
|8
|16-16
|George Washington
|7-11
|8
|15-18
|La Salle
|7-11
|8
|13-19
|Massachusetts
|5-13
|10
|13-20
|Fordham
|4-14
|11
|9-22
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|17-1
|-
|31-3
|Duke
|13-5
|4
|27-7
|Clemson
|11-7
|6
|24-9
|North Carolina
|11-7
|6
|26-10
|Miami
|11-7
|6
|22-10
|NC State
|11-7
|6
|21-12
|Virginia Tech
|10-8
|7
|21-12
|Florida State
|9-9
|8
|21-11
|Louisville
|9-9
|8
|21-13
|Syracuse
|8-10
|9
|22-13
|Notre Dame
|8-10
|9
|21-15
|Boston College
|7-11
|10
|19-16
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|11
|13-19
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|13
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|0-18
|17
|8-24
Purdue center Isaac Haas, who fractured his elbow on Friday, participated in parts of the Boilermakers' practice on Saturday. Still, coach Matt Painter said it's unlikely Haas will return for Purdue this season.
Purdue head coach Matt Painter says Isaac Haas practiced, but does not expect him to play in their round of 32 game.
Mikal Bridges hit five 3s, scored 23 points and helped No. 1 seed Villanova put the field on notice that it's the team to beat with an 81-58 win over ninth-seeded Alabama on Saturday.