|SYR
|MSU
19:33 - 2nd Half
SYR
22
MSU
28
Cassius Winston made Three Point Jumper.
|SYR
|MSU
MSU 85.5%
SYR
22
MSU
28
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|O. Brissett F
|3-7
|1-4
|4
|0
|1
|7
|M. Dolezaj F
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|P. Chukwu C
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|F. Howard G
|3-5
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|T. Battle G
|0-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Syracuse
|22
|0
|22
|Michigan State
|25
|3
|28
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid took what had been a rock fight with Syracuse and at least gave it a sensational ending going into halftime. When his shot was blocked in the closing seconds, McQuaid recovered the ball and drained a banked-in 3 as the horn sounded. MSU leads the Orange 25-22.
Michigan State has an 86% chance to win today, per BPI.
How the landscape of the Midwest region changed over the course of the Penn-Kansas first half.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|17-1
|-
|31-3
|Duke
|13-5
|4
|28-7
|Clemson
|11-7
|6
|24-9
|North Carolina
|11-7
|6
|26-10
|Miami
|11-7
|6
|22-10
|NC State
|11-7
|6
|21-12
|Virginia Tech
|10-8
|7
|21-12
|Florida State
|9-9
|8
|21-11
|Louisville
|9-9
|8
|21-13
|Syracuse
|8-10
|9
|22-13
|Notre Dame
|8-10
|9
|21-15
|Boston College
|7-11
|10
|19-16
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|11
|13-19
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|13
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|0-18
|17
|8-24
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan State
|16-2
|-
|30-4
|Purdue
|15-3
|1
|30-6
|Ohio State
|15-3
|1
|25-9
|Michigan
|13-5
|3
|30-7
|Nebraska
|13-5
|3
|22-11
|Penn State
|9-9
|7
|23-13
|Indiana
|9-9
|7
|16-15
|Maryland
|8-10
|8
|19-13
|Wisconsin
|7-11
|9
|15-18
|Northwestern
|6-12
|10
|15-17
|Minnesota
|4-14
|12
|15-17
|Illinois
|4-14
|12
|14-18
|Iowa
|4-14
|12
|14-19
|Rutgers
|3-15
|13
|15-19
