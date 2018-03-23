Texas Tech
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
N. Odiase C1-20-03012
K. Evans G1-50-20214
J. Gray G6-70-060112
Z. Smith G2-61-24125
J. Culver G1-50-13012
Purdue
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
V. Edwards F5-90-293010
M. Haarms F2-40-02014
D. Mathias G0-40-02110
P.J. Thompson G3-62-53328
C. Edwards G5-93-520213

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • TTU44.7
    • 45.9PUR

  • Three Point %

    • TTU26.7
    • 38.5PUR

  • Turnovers

    • TTU8
    • 14PUR

  • Rebounds

    • TTU25
    • 21PUR

Game Information

Coverage: TBS
TD Garden
  • Boston, MA 02297
  • Line: PUR -2.0
  • Over/Under: 138

Recent Plays

Win %:82.8
11:05 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout

50 - 41
11:05
Official TV Timeout
50 - 41
11:05
Purdue Timeout
50 - 41
11:06
Niem Stevenson made Dunk. Assisted by Tommy Hamilton IV.
50 - 41
11:22
Tommy Hamilton IV Defensive Rebound.
48 - 41
TBS12T
Texas Tech302050
Purdue251641

NCAAM News