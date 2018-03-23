West Virginia
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
E. Ahmad F2-30-14016
S. Konate F4-70-06018
W. Harris F0-10-13010
J. Carter G3-51-21628
D. Miles Jr. G5-122-610113
Villanova
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
E. Paschall F3-62-31118
O. Spellman F2-51-33315
P. Booth G0-20-05304
M. Bridges G3-42-32028
J. Brunson G5-92-501216
Game FlowWin Probability
WVU
VILL
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • WVU47.2
    • 51.6VILL

  • Three Point %

    • WVU26.7
    • 46.7VILL

  • Turnovers

    • WVU8
    • 9VILL

  • Rebounds

    • WVU21
    • 15VILL

Game Information

Coverage: TBS
TD Garden
  • Boston, MA 02297
  • Line: VILL -5.5
  • Over/Under: 153

Recent Plays

Win %:69.9
17:57 - 2nd

Foul on Wesley Harris.

46 - 47
17:57
Foul on Wesley Harris.
46 - 47
18:34
Sagaba Konate made Jumper.
46 - 47
18:37
Sagaba Konate Offensive Rebound.
44 - 47
18:37
Daxter Miles Jr. missed Three Point Jumper.
44 - 47
TBS12T
West Virginia42446
Villanova44347

