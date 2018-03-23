|WVU
|VILL
17:57 - 2nd Half
WVU
46
VILL
47
Foul on Wesley Harris.
|WVU
|VILL
VILL 69.9%
WVU
46
VILL
47
Foul on Wesley Harris.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|E. Ahmad F
|2-3
|0-1
|4
|0
|1
|6
|S. Konate F
|4-7
|0-0
|6
|0
|1
|8
|W. Harris F
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J. Carter G
|3-5
|1-2
|1
|6
|2
|8
|D. Miles Jr. G
|5-12
|2-6
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|E. Paschall F
|3-6
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|O. Spellman F
|2-5
|1-3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|P. Booth G
|0-2
|0-0
|5
|3
|0
|4
|M. Bridges G
|3-4
|2-3
|2
|0
|2
|8
|J. Brunson G
|5-9
|2-5
|0
|1
|2
|16
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|West Virginia
|42
|4
|46
|Villanova
|44
|3
|47
Villanova up two on West Virginia at the half. Story was fouls and Villanova turnovers. Wildcats coughed it up nine times in the first half — they had averaged 10.4 turnovers in their last 10 games. Only one TO in the last 4:50, though. Outscored WVU by five in that stretch.
Jalen Brunson has carried Villanova through much of a first half without Mikal Bridges by hitting one big jumper after another. Brunson's 16 points in the first half have kept Wildcats from falling behind or getting flustered.
Villanova's red-hot shooting start has cooled a bit, but Jalen Brunson and Co. are still making big shots and have been perfect from the free-throw line thus far.
