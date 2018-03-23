Clemson
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Skara F1-10-01102
E. Thomas F1-30-02012
M. Reed G0-10-01100
S. Mitchell G0-10-01000
G. DeVoe G1-20-11102
Kansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
U. Azubuike C1-20-02002
D. Graham G0-30-01100
S. Mykhailiuk G1-10-00112
M. Newman G2-30-11004
L. Vick G1-41-21003

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • CLEM44.4
    • 35.7KU

  • Three Point %

    • CLEM0.0
    • 33.3KU

  • Turnovers

    • CLEM4
    • 0KU

  • Rebounds

    • CLEM8
    • 6KU

Game Information

CenturyLink Center Omaha
Coverage: CBS
  • Omaha, NE 68198
  • Line: KU -5.0
  • Over/Under: 143
Capacity: 15,500

Recent Plays

Win %:72.2
13:35 - 1st

Gabe DeVoe Turnover.

8 - 11
13:35
Gabe DeVoe Turnover.
8 - 11
13:43
Aamir Simms Defensive Rebound.
8 - 11
13:43
Marcus Garrett missed Jumper.
8 - 11
14:07
Mark Donnal made Layup. Assisted by David Skara.
8 - 11
CBS12T
Clemson88
Kansas1111

