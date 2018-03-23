Syracuse
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
O. Brissett F1-30-03002
M. Dolezaj F1-10-00122
P. Chukwu C3-30-02016
F. Howard G0-20-01310
T. Battle G2-21-11105
Duke
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
W. Carter Jr F1-10-02004
M. Bagley III F2-40-00104
G. Allen G1-21-20103
T. Duval G1-30-00312
G. Trent Jr. G1-21-11013
Game FlowWin Probability
SYR
DUKE
9:31 - 1st Half

SYR

17

DUKE

18

Oshae Brissett Turnover.

SYR
DUKE
DUKE 85.6%

SYR

17

DUKE

18

Oshae Brissett Turnover.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SYR66.7
    • 50.0DUKE

  • Three Point %

    • SYR100.0
    • 50.0DUKE

  • Turnovers

    • SYR7
    • 3DUKE

  • Rebounds

    • SYR8
    • 4DUKE

Game Information

CenturyLink Center Omaha
Coverage: CBS
  • Omaha, NE 68198
  • Line: DUKE -11.0
  • Over/Under: 132
Capacity: 15,500

Recent Plays

Win %:85.6
9:31 - 1st

Oshae Brissett Turnover.

17 - 18
9:31
Oshae Brissett Turnover.
17 - 18
9:49
Marques Bolden made Layup.
17 - 18
9:51
Marques Bolden Offensive Rebound.
17 - 16
9:51
Javin DeLaurier missed Free Throw.
17 - 16
CBS12T
Syracuse1717
Duke1818

NCAAM News