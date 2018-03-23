|SYR
|DUKE
9:31 - 1st Half
SYR
17
DUKE
18
Oshae Brissett Turnover.
|SYR
|DUKE
DUKE 85.6%
SYR
17
DUKE
18
Oshae Brissett Turnover.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|O. Brissett F
|1-3
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|M. Dolezaj F
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|P. Chukwu C
|3-3
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|6
|F. Howard G
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|T. Battle G
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|W. Carter Jr F
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|M. Bagley III F
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Allen G
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Duval G
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|G. Trent Jr. G
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|SYR
|DUKE
SYR
17
DUKE
18
Oshae Brissett Turnover.
|SYR
|DUKE
SYR
17
DUKE
18
Oshae Brissett Turnover.
Oshae Brissett Turnover.
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Syracuse
|17
|17
|Duke
|18
|18
Villanova won the NCAA tournament as an 8 seed in 1985, the lowest seed to win it all. Between Florida State, Kansas State, Loyola, and Syracuse there is now a 7 percent chance of a 9 or 11 seed winning it all this year (per espn.com/bpi).
Nearing the end of a memorable four years at Duke, Grayson Allen said he would do it all over again.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on the amateurism model, continuing the call for change: "It’s not my model... We do what the [NCAA leaders] tell us to do. The model needs to be changed, especially in regards to what a kid and his family can do before they come to your institution -- because the school and the coaches have no control over that." Krzyzewski says young players deserve an opportunity to "max out, like everyone else in our country, what talent will give you."
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|17-1
|-
|31-3
|Duke
|13-5
|4
|28-7
|Clemson
|11-7
|6
|25-10
|North Carolina
|11-7
|6
|26-11
|Miami
|11-7
|6
|22-10
|NC State
|11-7
|6
|21-12
|Virginia Tech
|10-8
|7
|21-12
|Florida State
|9-9
|8
|23-11
|Louisville
|9-9
|8
|22-14
|Syracuse
|8-10
|9
|23-13
|Notre Dame
|8-10
|9
|21-15
|Boston College
|7-11
|10
|19-16
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|11
|13-19
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|13
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|0-18
|17
|8-24
Devonte' Graham drops 16 points and Kansas holds off a late Clemson rally for an 80-76 win and earns a trip to Elite Eight.
Here's a look at the key dates, locations and results for the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The Mountaineers lose stalwarts Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. but have plenty of depth and talent to make a return trip to the NCAA tournament.