Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on the amateurism model, continuing the call for change: "It’s not my model... We do what the [NCAA leaders] tell us to do. The model needs to be changed, especially in regards to what a kid and his family can do before they come to your institution -- because the school and the coaches have no control over that." Krzyzewski says young players deserve an opportunity to "max out, like everyone else in our country, what talent will give you."

Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer