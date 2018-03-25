Duke leads Kansas 36-33 at the half, playing for the last spot in the Final Four. Neither team led by more than four more points in the opening 20 minutes. With big men Wendell Carter Jr. for the Blue Devils and Udoka Azubuike for KU in foul trouble, the Jayhawks got more comfortable against the Duke zone in the final minute, finding holes in the middle of Coach K’s defense. Still, points came easier for the Devils, led by Trevon Duval’s 13.

Mitch Sherman, ESPN Staff Writer