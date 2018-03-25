|DUKE
|KU
0:00 - 1st Half
DUKE
36
KU
33
End of 1st half
|DUKE
|KU
DUKE 65.8%
DUKE
36
KU
33
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|W. Carter Jr F
|0-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|M. Bagley III F
|2-5
|0-0
|3
|2
|0
|5
|G. Allen G
|2-5
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|T. Duval G
|6-10
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|13
|G. Trent Jr. G
|4-10
|1-7
|3
|0
|1
|9
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|U. Azubuike C
|2-3
|0-0
|5
|1
|2
|5
|D. Graham G
|3-6
|2-5
|1
|0
|0
|8
|S. Mykhailiuk G
|2-4
|2-4
|7
|1
|0
|6
|M. Newman G
|2-8
|0-3
|5
|1
|0
|6
|L. Vick G
|2-9
|0-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|DUKE
|KU
DUKE
36
KU
33
End of 1st half
|DUKE
|KU
DUKE
36
KU
33
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Duke
|36
|36
|Kansas
|33
|33
Duke leads Kansas 36-33 at the half, playing for the last spot in the Final Four. Neither team led by more than four more points in the opening 20 minutes. With big men Wendell Carter Jr. for the Blue Devils and Udoka Azubuike for KU in foul trouble, the Jayhawks got more comfortable against the Duke zone in the final minute, finding holes in the middle of Coach K’s defense. Still, points came easier for the Devils, led by Trevon Duval’s 13.
Duke is struggling to shoot from outside (2 of 10 from 3-point range), and Kansas committed eight turnovers in the first 12 minutes while hitting just 3 of its first 11 shots in the paint. These teams are still feeling each other out a bit -- but the Jayhawks clearly have had to work harder for their points than the Blue Devils so far.
Grayson Allen, fielding a question about comparisons between him and ex-Blue Devil star Christian Laettner: "There's a long list of white basketball players at Duke who have been lightning rods... That's just how it is."
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|17-1
|-
|31-3
|Duke
|13-5
|4
|29-7
|Clemson
|11-7
|6
|25-10
|North Carolina
|11-7
|6
|26-11
|Miami
|11-7
|6
|22-10
|NC State
|11-7
|6
|21-12
|Virginia Tech
|10-8
|7
|21-12
|Florida State
|9-9
|8
|23-12
|Louisville
|9-9
|8
|22-14
|Syracuse
|8-10
|9
|23-14
|Notre Dame
|8-10
|9
|21-15
|Boston College
|7-11
|10
|19-16
|Georgia Tech
|6-12
|11
|13-19
|Wake Forest
|4-14
|13
|11-20
|Pittsburgh
|0-18
|17
|8-24
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|13-5
|-
|30-7
|Texas Tech
|11-7
|2
|27-10
|West Virginia
|11-7
|2
|26-11
|Kansas State
|10-8
|3
|25-12
|TCU
|9-9
|4
|21-12
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|5
|21-15
|Oklahoma
|8-10
|5
|18-14
|Baylor
|8-10
|5
|19-15
|Texas
|8-10
|5
|19-15
|Iowa State
|4-14
|9
|13-18
Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton said Sunday he wished he 'could have done better' in handling a postgame interview following the Seminoles' season-ending loss to Michigan on Saturday.
Jalen Brunson scores 15 points and four other Wildcats score in double digits en route to a 71-59 victory against the Red Raiders.
Villanova is going back to the Final Four, and those underdogs should get ready for the top-seeded Wildcats.