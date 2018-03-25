Duke
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
W. Carter Jr F0-30-20132
M. Bagley III F2-50-03205
G. Allen G2-51-32215
T. Duval G6-101-312113
G. Trent Jr. G4-101-73019
Kansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
U. Azubuike C2-30-05125
D. Graham G3-62-51008
S. Mykhailiuk G2-42-47106
M. Newman G2-80-35106
L. Vick G2-90-22114

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • DUKE41.7
    • 37.1KU

  • Three Point %

    • DUKE20.0
    • 28.6KU

  • Turnovers

    • DUKE5
    • 10KU

  • Rebounds

    • DUKE18
    • 24KU

Game Information

CenturyLink Center Omaha
Coverage: CBS
  • Omaha, NE 68198
  • Line: DUKE -3.5
  • Over/Under: 157
Capacity: 15,500

Recent Plays

Win %:65.8
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

36 - 33
0:00
End of 1st half
36 - 33
0:01
Javin DeLaurier Defensive Rebound.
36 - 33
0:01
Silvio De Sousa missed Layup.
36 - 33
0:08
Trevon Duval made Jumper.
36 - 33
CBS12T
Duke3636
Kansas3333

