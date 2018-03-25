Texas Tech
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
N. Odiase C0-00-01012
K. Evans G1-40-20202
J. Gray G0-10-03020
Z. Smith G2-31-24025
J. Culver G1-30-11002
Villanova
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
E. Paschall F1-10-03007
O. Spellman F2-31-22016
P. Booth G0-30-10000
M. Bridges G2-40-13014
J. Brunson G0-30-12211
Game FlowWin Probability
TTU
VILL
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • TTU36.8
    • 37.5VILL

  • Three Point %

    • TTU12.5
    • 28.6VILL

  • Turnovers

    • TTU3
    • 4VILL

  • Rebounds

    • TTU10
    • 14VILL

Game Information

Coverage: CBS
TD Garden
  • Boston, MA 02297
  • Line: VILL -6.5
  • Over/Under: 146

