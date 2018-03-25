|TTU
|VILL
7:08 - 1st Half
TTU
17
VILL
23
Mikal Bridges Defensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|N. Odiase C
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|K. Evans G
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Gray G
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Z. Smith G
|2-3
|1-2
|4
|0
|2
|5
|J. Culver G
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|E. Paschall F
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|O. Spellman F
|2-3
|1-2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|P. Booth G
|0-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Bridges G
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|J. Brunson G
|0-3
|0-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Texas Tech
|17
|17
|Villanova
|23
|23
Villanova took the early punch in the mouth from Texas Tech, going down 9-1. Responded with a 20-6 run. Now up six. Red Raiders struggling to generate consistent offense in the halfcourt.
Omari Spellman evidently hasn't cooled off since Friday. Already buried a 3 and went off the dribble for a bucket and foul.
Villanova breaks its huddle with "Attitude" before taking the floor at TD Garden.
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|13-5
|-
|30-7
|Texas Tech
|11-7
|2
|27-9
|West Virginia
|11-7
|2
|26-11
|Kansas State
|10-8
|3
|25-12
|TCU
|9-9
|4
|21-12
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|5
|21-15
|Oklahoma
|8-10
|5
|18-14
|Baylor
|8-10
|5
|19-15
|Texas
|8-10
|5
|19-15
|Iowa State
|4-14
|9
|13-18
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Xavier
|15-3
|-
|29-6
|Villanova
|14-4
|1
|33-4
|Seton Hall
|10-8
|5
|22-12
|Creighton
|10-8
|5
|21-12
|Providence
|10-8
|5
|21-14
|Butler
|9-9
|6
|21-14
|Marquette
|9-9
|6
|21-14
|Georgetown
|5-13
|10
|15-15
|St. John's
|4-14
|11
|16-17
|DePaul
|4-14
|11
|11-20
Tubby Smith, who was fired earlier this month after a two-year stint at Memphis, is expected to become the coach at High Point, sources told ESPN.
Dick Vitale is fired up for a matchup of traditional powers as 2-seed Duke matches up with 1-seed Kansas.
Dick Vitale credits the Wolverines' defense for its run to the Final Four and loves how head coach John Beilein has his team playing.