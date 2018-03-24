Loyola-Chicago
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Krutwig C3-50-05107
C. Custer G1-20-02212
M. Townes G2-40-01114
D. Ingram G1-21-23103
B. Richardson G3-42-32118
Kansas State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Mawien F2-60-12024
X. Sneed F3-52-41008
B. Brown G4-80-11119
K. Stokes G0-20-10200
C. Diarra G0-00-02000
Game FlowWin Probability
LCHI
KSU
1:59 - 1st Half

LCHI

33

KSU

24

Loyola-Chicago Timeout

LCHI
KSU
LCHI 80.5%

LCHI

33

KSU

24

Loyola-Chicago Timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • LCHI60.9
    • 40.0KSU

  • Three Point %

    • LCHI42.9
    • 22.2KSU

  • Turnovers

    • LCHI5
    • 2KSU

  • Rebounds

    • LCHI15
    • 9KSU

Game Information

Coverage: TBS
Philips Arena
  • Atlanta, GA 39901
  • Line: KSU -1.5
  • Over/Under: 126
Capacity: 19,445

Recent Plays

Win %:80.5
1:59 - 1st

Loyola-Chicago Timeout

33 - 24
1:59
Loyola-Chicago Timeout
33 - 24
2:02
Barry Brown made Layup.
33 - 24
2:20
Cameron Krutwig made Free Throw.
33 - 22
2:20
Foul on Levi Stockard III.
32 - 22
TBS12T
Loyola (Chi)3333
Kansas State2424

