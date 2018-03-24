|LCHI
|KSU
1:59 - 1st Half
LCHI
33
KSU
24
Loyola-Chicago Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Krutwig C
|3-5
|0-0
|5
|1
|0
|7
|C. Custer G
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|M. Townes G
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|D. Ingram G
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|B. Richardson G
|3-4
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|8
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Loyola (Chi)
|33
|33
|Kansas State
|24
|24
The speed of these Loyola-Chicago guards is the difference. Has been that way throughout the tournament. They force help because they're blazing past K-State defenders. Just shakes everything up. Hard to stay in front of the Ramblers.
Loyola-Chicago is an aggressive defensive team that does a great job of pressuring players on the perimeter when they don't have the ball. Ramblers making sure Xavier Sneed and Barry Brown Jr. will be forced to take deep, contested shots whenever they get a touch. They're doing great work away from the ball.
Loyola-Chicago is as good a passing team as there is in the tournament. The way they move the ball around and find open shots is giving Kansas State's defense trouble early.
